Flooding Closes Several Roads in Northeast Missouri

HANNIBAL- Flooding has closed more than a dozen roads in Northeast Missouri and MoDOT suggests commuters view its traveler information map for the latest information.

MoDOT said some of the roads currently closed will remain closed for several hours, as a result of quickly changing water levels. MoDOT crews are monitoring all of these areas, as melting snow and weekend rain has caused water to cover some lower roads.

MoDOT said drivers should never travel through a flooded road and barricades are currently in place to block the closed roads.