Flooding Forces Amtrak Cancellation

JEFFERSON CITY- Amtrak has cancelled the round-trip Missouri River Runner route between St. Louis and Kansas City due to flooding. Flooded tracks have diverted Union Pacific frieght traffic onto the route used by the River Runner trains. Amtrak suspended trains 311 and 316 through Tuesday, July 12. The company will proivde alternate transportation by chartered motorcoach only to and from St. Louis, Kirkwood, Jefferson City, Sedalia, Warrensburg and Kansas City. River Runner trains 313 and 314 will run as scheduled.