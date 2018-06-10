Flooding Forecast for Fourth of July Weekend

COLUMBIA - In a conference call Friday evening, the Army Corps of Engineers said resevoir levels are under control and depending on weather river levels should start going down in the forseeable future.

However, the National Weather Service is predicting water levels will rise during the weekend leading up to the Fourth of July. Despite the National Weather Service predicting a spike in flood levels on the Fourth of July, only one of the mid-Missouri cities KOMU8 talked to said it would alter its plans due to flooding.

Glasgow is expected to be about six feet over flood stage on the Fourth of July. The city usually holds its fire works show at Stump Island Park, but because the park is flooded, the city had to move the show to Glasgow High School track.

The National Weather Service is predicting Jefferson City will be about five feet over flood stage by July Fourth. However, apart from Mokane Road, a popular vantage point for fireworks, being closed, the show is scheduled to run smoothly.

Herman is expected to be about five feet over flood stage by the Fourth of July. However, city officals told KOMU 8 the flooding should not affect the city's Fourth of July plans.

The National Weather Service is predicting Boonville will be about 7.5 feet over flood stage, but flooding will not affect a fire works show local merchants are putting on.