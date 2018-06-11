Floods Closing Cole County

The Moreau River reached its flood stage Thursday, closing off some of the roads west of Jefferson City. Officials say the high water came from all over the county--and beyond.

"When it rains hard up around Versailles, up in that area, that comes down here too, and that's what makes it rise higher," said Larry Bishop, Road Superintendent.

The Moreau River has cut off Meadows Ford Rd. public works officials say sixteen to eighteen feet of water are currently in the river. And the rain continues to fall.

The rising waters have also closed off parts of Loesch Rd. and while Zion Rd. is mostly above the flood, the water is starting to cover it. This type of flood happens more often than you might think.

"On a typical flood like this, the way its flooding right now, you could have that," said Bishop, "depending on your seasons and your years, but you could see it two or three times a year."

Even though this one has closed off two roads, it's still not as severe as the floods of the early nineties.

"This isn't so much terrible flooding this year, it's just a constant rain," said Gary Rackers, a nursery owner, "off and on, every three or four days, we get enough showers just to slow us down, keep us out of our fields."

If the weather cooperates, residents should be back to business as usual very soon. The county says the water should be back to normal levels by the end of next week.

Reported by John Howe.