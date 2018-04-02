Floodwaters continue to recede

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Mississippi River floodwaters continue to recede, but it will be some time before the river is fully within its banks.

The river rose sharply in late June and early July due to heavy rains in the upper Midwest. The flood was among the 10 highest ever in parts of Iowa, Illinois and northern Missouri.

The river is expected to remain above flood stage for several more days. Damage to homes and businesses has been minimal, but thousands of acres of farmland have been damaged or destroyed. Several roads also remain flooded.