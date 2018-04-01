Floodway Farmers Start Soybean Harvest

WYATT, Mo. (AP) - The soybean harvest has begun on land in southeast Missouri that was flooded when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers intentionally breached a levee last spring. The Southeast Missourian reports (http://bit.ly/ozJfzS) that most farmers didn't think they would get a crop after the Birds Point levee was breached in May to reduce flooding upstream.

Because it took two months for the water to recede, it was too late to plant corn and many farmers turned to soybeans. Anthony Ohmes, with the University of Missouri Extension Center, says all but a few of the 130,000-acre floodway were planted in soybeans this year. Wright estimates about 4,000 acres of the floodway were damaged too severely to be planted at all, or still have standing water.