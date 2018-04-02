Flores Named to Pan American Games Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - Senior Forward Christine Flores has been selected as one of twelve student-athletes in the country to represent the United States on the USA Basketball Women's Pan American Games Team as announced today by USA Basketball. Training camp opens October 15, and the team will compete in the 2011 Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico October 21-25.

"I am so blessed, honored, and excited to be one of twelve ladies that have been chosen to represent the United States by doing something that I love to do," Flores stated. "I think this will be one of the best experiences of my life and I am so thankful that my coaches believe in me enough to let me go and have this opportunity, I couldn't have done it without them."

The 2011 roster features 11 collegiate players alongside one high school senior, selected by the USA Basketball Women's National Team Player Selection Committee. The team will be led by USA head coach Ceal Barry and assistant coaches Jennifer Gillom and Debbie Ryan.

The US Women's team will play the preliminary round in Group A, which includes Argentina, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Group B is comprised of Brazil, Canada, Columbia and Jamaica. At Pan American Games competitions, the USA Women hold a 72-12 overall record and have earned seven gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

Flores has been a consistent member of the Mizzou Women's Basketball team since her freshman season. She started her career at Mizzou playing in 27 games and leading the team in blocks nine times during the season. In her next two years, Flores appeared in every game and had 25 starts last season. She scored 389 points during the 2010-11 season, averaging 13 points per game.