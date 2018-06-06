Florida Gulf Coast women pull off upset of Missouri 80-70

2 months 2 weeks 5 days ago Saturday, March 17 2018 Mar 17, 2018 Saturday, March 17, 2018 5:24:52 PM CDT March 17, 2018 in Continuous News
By: The Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — China Dow scored 21 points and played stingy defense in the paint against Missouri star Sophie Cunningham, and No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast pulled off an upset in the Lexington Regional with an 80-70 win Saturday against the fifth-seeded Tigers.

Cunningham took over on the low block to get Missouri (24-8) going and scored a season-high 35 points — most by a Tigers player in an NCAA tournament game — and made 14 of 16 free throws. But she didn't get much help.

Dow made two free throws with 1:12 left as the Eagles kept pushing until the final buzzer to run their winning streak to 11 games with a 21st victory in the last 22 games.

Florida Gulf Coast (31-4) will play Monday against the winner of Saturday's second game between No. 4 seed Stanford and 13th-seeded Gonzaga. If Stanford moves on, Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer will face Eagles coach Karl Smesko after VanDerveer won her 900th career game against him at Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in November 2013.

Leading scorer Rose Julien — averaging 13.4 points — added 12 points for Florida Gulf Coast, which is in the NCAA tournament for the fifth time in seven years with Division I postseason eligibility and won an NCAA game for the first time since beating Oklahoma State in 2015.

The scrappy Eagles stayed within 36-32 on rebounds to Missouri without having a single 6-footer on the roster.

Lauren Aldridge's 3-pointer with 2:13 left in the third cut FGCU's lead to 54-50 then Tytionia Adderly immediately hit from deep on the other end and the Eagles led 61-53 going into the fourth.

Florida Gulf Coast didn't immediately get the kind of 3-point looks it is so used to, but the Eagles patiently kept pushing the ball in transition and drove to the basket and kicked out to start creating those crucial open looks from deep.

Mizzou won its SEC Tournament opener and earned a third straight NCAA berth, the first time the program has done so since 1984-86, but missed out on earning at least one victory in three straight tournaments for the first time in school history.

Florida Gulf Coast got key minutes off the bench from Jessica Cattani, who hit two quick 3-pointers during an 8-3 second-quarter run, then Cunningham converted back-to-back layups for Missouri. Cattani finished with 10 points.

Late in the second after Dow hit a 3-pointer on the other end then pounded with Cunningham inside and other FGCU defenders swarmed, Cunningham still was able to find a way to almost underhand the ball up and into the hoop. Dow hit another 3 the next time down and her team led 41-32 at halftime.

Once the Eagles began clogging the paint and making it harder for the Mizzou posts, FGCU got key stops that allowed it to speed up the tempo — leading to a 6-0 run over the last 1:39 of the first quarter as the Tigers were held without a field goal in the final 4:21 of the first and missed four shots.

Cunningham, Mizzou's leading scorer at 18 points per game, ended the drought with a quick layup early in the second.

BIG PICTURE

Florida Gulf Coast: The Eagles converted just 23 of 37 free throws, probably something that will be a focus going into the second round Monday. ... FGCU missed its first four shots before Nasrin Ulel's driving layup at the 7:36 mark of the first quarter. ... The Atlantic Sun Conference champions use the hashtag "RAININGTHREES" as a catchphrase for their 3-point prowess. They have made 414 3s this season, 10 off Sacramento State's single-season record of 424 set in 2014-15.

Missouri: The Tigers shot 4 for 24 on 3s. Cunningham notched her 13th game this season with at least 20 points. Jordan Frericks had two early blocked shots to help the Tigers establish their defense in the paint and on the perimeter.

More News

Grid
List

Mobile home fire kills 5 children, injures woman
Mobile home fire kills 5 children, injures woman
LEBANON - Five children are dead and a woman is injured after a mobile home fire Wednesday, according to KY3... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 12:26:00 PM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Missouri Gov. Parson to continue ban on lobbyist gifts
Missouri Gov. Parson to continue ban on lobbyist gifts
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he's keeping his predecessor Eric Greitens' ban on lobbyist gifts to... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 11:49:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Police make multiple arrests connected to Miller County drug ring
Police make multiple arrests connected to Miller County drug ring
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests Tuesday night in connection to a long-term narcotics investigation... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 10:42:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

MO auditor: Osage County collected $95,000 of property taxes in error
MO auditor: Osage County collected $95,000 of property taxes in error
JEFFERSON CITY - An audit released Wednesday found Osage County collected $95,000 too much when it came to property taxes... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 10:15:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Columbia police arrest teen accused of hitting home with vehicle
Columbia police arrest teen accused of hitting home with vehicle
COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a 14-year-old male Wednesday, after they say he drove into a home. Officers arrived... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 9:58:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Missouri sinkhole swallows truck, initially trapping driver
Missouri sinkhole swallows truck, initially trapping driver
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS (AP) — Authorities say a sinkhole has swallowed a pickup truck and temporarily trapped its driver near... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Jefferson City's Catholic Charities takes its resources on the road
Jefferson City's Catholic Charities takes its resources on the road
JEFFERSON CITY - One charity group is taking it's services on the road. Catholic Charities of Central and Northern... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 12:18:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Lauren Arthur defeats Kevin Corlew, flips state Senate seat
Lauren Arthur defeats Kevin Corlew, flips state Senate seat
JEFFERSON CITY, (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Lauren Arthur has flipped a state Senate seat in Missouri's first special... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 9:51:21 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Missouri auditor criticizes food stamp fraud investigations
Missouri auditor criticizes food stamp fraud investigations
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An audit has found multiple problems with how Missouri tracks fraud within a program that provides... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 6:01:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Parson announces new senior staff
Parson announces new senior staff
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson has announced new members of his senior staff. Marylyn Luetkemeyer is executive assistant... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 5:31:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Columbia Water and Light to address water quality
Columbia Water and Light to address water quality
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Water and Light Advisory Board will meet this morning to discuss water quality and consumption issues... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 5:01:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Review of death row case cancelled, family left waiting again
Review of death row case cancelled, family left waiting again
JEFFERSON CITY — Greitens’ sudden resignation puts the fate of a death row inmate on hold, again. Greitens granted... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 5:01:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Parson meets with mayors to build bridges across the state
Parson meets with mayors to build bridges across the state
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson met with seven mayors from the "Missouri Mayors United for Progress" program. Parson... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:58:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

AG's office: Greitens' agreement is open record
AG's office: Greitens' agreement is open record
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri attorney general's office has determined that the St. Louis circuit attorney can release the... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:55:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Missouri River Regional Library starts missing child safety program
Missouri River Regional Library starts missing child safety program
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River Regional Library is adopting a missing child safety program. Code Adam is a... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:35:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Columbia career center teacher charged for sexual contact with student
Columbia career center teacher charged for sexual contact with student
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed a charge of sexual contact with a student Tuesday against a teacher at the Columbia Area... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Friends, family react as five charged in Carl DeBrodie killing
UPDATE: Friends, family react as five charged in Carl DeBrodie killing
FULTON – Five people were charged Tuesday in the death of Carl DeBrodie, and his loved ones said they're glad... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:16:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

MUPD seeks help identifying vehicle
MUPD seeks help identifying vehicle
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department needs assistance identifying the owner or driver of a red pick-up truck.... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:13:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 89°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 89°
3pm 90°
4pm 90°
5pm 91°