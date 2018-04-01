Florida's Finney-Smith remains suspended, out at Missouri

GAINESVILLE, Florida (AP) - Florida will be without second-leading scorer Dorian Finney-Smith for the third consecutive game Tuesday night at Missouri.

Coach Billy Donovan says Finney-Smith remains suspended for an undisclosed violation of team rules. Donovan says he will re-evaluate Finney-Smith's status later in the week, before Saturday's home game against Tennessee.

Finney-Smith is Florida's most versatile player. He's averaging 12.9 points and 5.8 rebounds this season. He missed games against Vanderbilt and LSU, and the Gators (13-14, 6-8 Southeastern Conference) went 1-1 without him.

Florida also will be without leading scorer Michael Frazier II for the fifth consecutive game because of a high-ankle sprain. Donovan ruled Frazier out last week, saying he needs more time to heal before getting back on the court. Frazier is averaging 13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and is the team's best 3-point and free-throw shooter.