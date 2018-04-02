Florissant councilman charged with solicitation

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A city councilman from Florissant has been arrested in St. Louis on a charge of soliciting prostitution.

St. Louis police report that 47-year-old Timothy Jones was arrested Oct. 9 after he allegedly offered an undercover officer money for sex.

The charge is a municipal ordinance violation and is often punished only with a fine.

Jones did not immediately respond to telephone message and email requests for comment Thursday.