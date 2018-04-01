Florissant couple wins $1.2 million in Lotto game

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) - A retired couple from St. Louis County are the latest winners of a big Missouri Lottery Lotto jackpot.

Michael and Juanita Behlmann of Florissant have claimed the $1.2 million Lotto jackpot from the April 28 drawing. They purchased the winning ticket at a QuikTrip in Florissant.

The winning numbers from that drawing were 2, 17, 22, 31, 41 and 44. The Behlmanns selected the lump-sum payment of $600,000 before taxes.

Lotto is a twice-weekly drawing with jackpots starting at $1 million. The Missouri Lottery says 212 Lotto jackpots have been awarded since 1986.