Florists Stock up on Flowers for Mother's Day

COLUMBIA - Mother's Day might not be the rose holiday as Valentine's Day has claimed but florists stock up nonetheless. Whether it's a holiday for a first time mother or a grandmother celebrating with her grandchildren, flowers cover all types of moms.

As college students unable to spend with mom, flowers were ordered last month, the gift is wrapped, and only a phone call awaits the happy mother.

Deb Day, Floral Manager at the Conley Road HyVee said she ordered 2,000 roses total and more than 270 plants. She said Mother's Day is different from Valentine's Day because a wider variety of people are shopping for a present, "Someone gets something for everyone."

Fully staffed and continuing to make new arrangements, Day said they have sold more than 300 bouquets of flowers on Sunday alone. She did not have the total for the week leading up to Sunday, but boxes of flowers have arrived everyday.

Day said Mother's Day is a big day for the floral industry but more roses are sold on Valentine's Day.