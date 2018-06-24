Floyd, Curators React to Proposed MOHELA Sale

Selling MOHELA would raise millions of dollars for new campus buildings and facilities at the state's public universities.

Although the plan has its critics, University of Missouri President Elson Floyd supports the proposed sale.

"It's really important for the General Assembly and the governor to invest in capital projects," Floyd said. "This is one way of doing it. There is still a lot of conversation, discussion, surrounding it. There is no doubt that this a bold and creative and innovative way of infusing capital dollars into higher education. We desperately need it."

The UM Board of Curators' meeting on Thursday convered topics such as tuition and tenure, and members also discussed MOHELA.

"We are very excited at having the opportunity to have capital projects on each one of our campuses," said Angela Bennett, Board of Curators president.

Floyd said higher interest rates on student loans are not something to worry about, either.

"We need to make sure that, for the students who participate in the loan authority program, that the loans are as low as possible."

Floyd said it's important the university remains affordable for all Missouri residents.

The Board of Curators will continue its meeting Friday, but members are not expected to decide anything about the proposed sale of MOHELA.