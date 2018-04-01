Floyd Helps White Sox Edge Royals

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Gavin Floyd pitched seven crisp innings, Alex Rios hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Tuesday night for their fifth consecutive win.

Alejandro De Aza and Gordon Beckham also went deep for AL Central-leading Chicago, which maintained a three-game advantage over Detroit and improved to 6-10 against the Royals. Chicago had lost seven of eight against Kansas City.

Floyd (10-10), who was making his second start since coming off the disabled with an elbow flexor strain, gave up two runs in the first inning and nothing after that. He allowed five hits, walked one and struck out three, throwing 52 strikes in 78 pitches.