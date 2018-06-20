Floyd Moving to Washington State
PULLMAN, Wash. - University of Missouri System President Elson Floyd was introduced today as the new president of Washington State University. WSU officials said at a news conference that the 50-year-old Floyd will succeed V. Lane Rawlins. After meeting with the Washington State Board of Regents on the Pullman campus, Floyd said "This is simply a remarkable place." Floyd was formerly executive director of the Washington State Higher Education Coordinating Board and held various administrative positions at Eastern Washington University. Floyd will be the first black president at Washington State, where two-point-four percent of the 22,000 students and 1.4% percent of the faculty are black. He was named president of the four-campus University of Missouri system in November 2002. Floyd is paid a total of $436,000 by the Missouri system, which has more than 63,000 students. Washington State regents have said the new president will probably make up to $600,00.
