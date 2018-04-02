Floyd Needs Funding Help

Floyd recently took over as president of Washington State University. He says the university must pursue more funding from sources other than the state. He says public coffers aren't expected to keep up with his plans for a quality education. To help him find that money, Floyd last week hired John C. Gardner as the university's new vice president for economic development and extension. Gardner comes from the University of Missouri. Floyd served as president at Missouri from 2002 until May when he replaced V. Lane Rawlins.