Floyd Speaks to UM Community

Floyd began talks with Washington State University about a month ago, after four years as UM president.

"The most substantive conversations I had with the Board of Regents occurred on Tuesday night," he said. "As I mentioned, they voted me the temporary president of Washington State University. That's really all I can say about that process."

The University of Missouri Board of Curators will hold a closed-door meeting this Friday to discuss Floyd's resignation and possible departure date.

His successor as head of the four-campus Missouri system faces several challenges, including record-high 2006 enrollment, a 50-percent increase in cost-per-credit hour since 2002, and the state's higher education funding ranked 46th in the U.S.