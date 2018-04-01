Flu Vaccine Clinic Opens in Ashland Thursday

ASHLAND - The first flu vaccine clinic starts today in Ashland at Southern Boone Primary School from 4 to 6 p.m. Additional community clinic dates are from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on October 18 at Centralia Intermediate School, October 22 at Sturgeon Elementary School, October 24 at the Harrisburg Community Room and from 4 to 6 p.m. on November 1 at Hallsville Intermediate School.

The flu injection and FluMist vaccine is provided free to students and to all children 6 months to 18 years old through the schools or form 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the health department's clinic at 1005 W. Worley St.

For adults age 19 and older, the cost of the vaccine is $25, or $30 for high-dose vaccine for those age 65 and older. The FluMist vaccine is $30 and can be given to health people ages 2 to 49 and to non-pregnant women.

This year's flu vaccine includes protection against H1N1 and two new strains, H3N2 and Influenza B.

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services has already been conducting in-school flu vaccine clinics for students at preschool through middle school. Those shots were provided free of charge as the result of financial support from local foundations and civic groups.