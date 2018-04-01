Flu Vaccine Clinic Opens in Ashland Thursday
ASHLAND - The first flu vaccine clinic starts today in Ashland at Southern Boone Primary School from 4 to 6 p.m. Additional community clinic dates are from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on October 18 at Centralia Intermediate School, October 22 at Sturgeon Elementary School, October 24 at the Harrisburg Community Room and from 4 to 6 p.m. on November 1 at Hallsville Intermediate School.
The flu injection and FluMist vaccine is provided free to students and to all children 6 months to 18 years old through the schools or form 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the health department's clinic at 1005 W. Worley St.
For adults age 19 and older, the cost of the vaccine is $25, or $30 for high-dose vaccine for those age 65 and older. The FluMist vaccine is $30 and can be given to health people ages 2 to 49 and to non-pregnant women.
This year's flu vaccine includes protection against H1N1 and two new strains, H3N2 and Influenza B.
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services has already been conducting in-school flu vaccine clinics for students at preschool through middle school. Those shots were provided free of charge as the result of financial support from local foundations and civic groups.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: