Flu Vaccine Lines Shooting Up

Some people think there's another shortage of vaccine this year, but department spokeswoman Heather Baer disagreed.

"It's not that there wasn't enough made or there's not enough there," she explained. "It's just that it's being shipped in increments to make sure that flu shots get to as many places as they possibly can."

The department has received 2,500 dosages of the vaccine, one-third of its annual supply, with the rest arriving in the next three weeks. Staff and volunteers said everything ran smoothly on Wednesday because of an efficient assembly line for patients.

"It was faster than last year," Baer said.

Health officials recommend people keep their hands clean and stay home when they're sick to avoid infecting others, whether they get the vaccine or not.

"I think everybody should get a flu shot, if they're not allergic to part of it," said Bill Johnson, a patient at the clinic. "It's a protection."

The Columbia-Boone County Health Department will hold its first Drive-Thru to Beat the Flu on Saturday, Nov. 4, when patients at least 50 years old can get a shot without leaving their vehicles.