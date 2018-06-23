Flu Vaccines

COLUMBIA - Free flu vaccines will be offered at the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services for anyone 18 years old or younger. The vaccine is also free for Medicaid and Medicare clients. The cost is 25 dollars for people age 19 or older.

The department is located at 1005 W. Worley St. in Columbia. The clinic will be held from 2-7 p.m.

Vaccines are available in the form of a shot and nasal spray. This year's vaccine protects against influenza B, an H2N3 virus, and an H1N1 virus. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says that the H1N1 vaccine is updated this year. This means a new vaccine is required for further protection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend anyone over six months of age receive the flu vaccine.

A flu clinic will also be held tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same location.