FNF Father Tolton 2013

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 30 Valle Catholic Away Loss 0 - 56
9 / 6 Southern Boone Home Loss 28 - 32
9 / 13 Westran Away Loss 7 - 59
9 / 20 Tipton Home Loss 13 - 20
9 / 28 Marionville Home Loss 6 - 47
10 / 4 Harrisburg Away Win 41 - 0
10 / 11 Missouri Military Academy Away Win 58 - 6
10 / 18 South Callaway Home Loss 0 - 48
10 / 25 Sacred Heart Away Loss 7 - 41
10 / 31 Blair Oaks Away Loss 7 - 60

 

