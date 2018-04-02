FNF Game of the Week preview: Battle at Hickman

COLUMBIA - KOMU's FNF Game of the Week for week six of the high school football season will feature two teams having two very different seasons. The Battle Spartans will travel just down Highway 70 to take on the Hickman Kewpies.

Battle is on a roll so far. The Spartans are 5-0 and are outscoring opponents by an average of 29 points a game.

Four-year starting quarterback Brevinn Tyler and wide receiver, and University of Nebraska commit, Jaevon McQuitty lead the charge for the Spartans attack which averages close to 50 points per contest.

Hickman comes into the match searching for the program's first win since October of 2014.

The team is 0-5 this year and has only once scored more than 20 points this season. Those 21 points came in last week's Providence Bowl against Rock Bridge, where there were some signs of life from the Kewpies. Hickman was able to play a competitive game matched up against their arch rivals, and running back Cameron Chick was able to break off a few big runs.

Battle will likely have an extra dose of emotion this week. The team recently lost assistant coach Jon Dinter to brain cancer after a six-year-long battle with the disease.

Hickman may know better than any team in the area how to cope with what Battle is going through right now. The Kewpies lost their long-time head coach Arnel Monroe to a heart attack over the summer.

With this being an inter-Columbia match up and the added passion expected on both sides, it should be an emotional game, especially for Battle.

You can catch highlights from the game on KOMU 8 News at Ten on Friday night.