FNF Game of the Week preview: Versailles at Fulton

FULTON - KOMU 8 Sports' Game of the Week Friday Night Fever features the Versailles Tigers facing off against the Fulton Hornets.

Versailles is coming off of a 22-6 win over Knob Knoster in the opening week of the season, while Fulton is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 21-28 loss to Osage.

The Tigers hope to avenge a 22-56 home loss to Fulton last season and snap the Hornets' three year winning streak in the match up.

Fulton and its head coach Pat Kelley are still adjusting to losing a large chunk of their core from a fantastic 9-3 season in 2015-2016. Star running back Travis Dean is gone for Fulton along with seven defensive starters of a year ago.

The team has employed a new 3-5-3 defensive strategy to fit the athletes seeing more playing time now. The Tigers are relying heavily on senior quarterback Devin Masek, who, under his offensive coordinator (and father) Darren Masek, flourished last season, garnering All-Conference and All-District awards as well as passing for a school record of 2,036 yards.

The Versailles Tigers want to keep the momentum gained in the season opener against Knob Knoster. Unlike Fulton, Versailles returns seven offensive starters and nearly the entire defensive unit from a season ago.

Head coach Broc Silvers' team will be quarterbacked by a former receiver, senior David Conner. He caught 14 passes for 115 yards last year and also tallied more than 100 yards passing in his limited time at quarterback.

Versailles' 3-7 record last year ended with a 0-70 loss to Blair Oaks in the district playoffs, but with a win to start this season and multiple returning starters, the Tigers are looking to make it a real bounce-back campaign.

Highlights from Versailles and Fulton on will air on KOMU News at 10 on Friday.