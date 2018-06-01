FNF Hallsville 2013

4 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Monday, July 15 2013 Jul 15, 2013 Monday, July 15, 2013 7:56:00 AM CDT July 15, 2013 in FNF Schools
Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 30 Fayette Home Win 42 - 12
9 / 6 Paris Away Win 40 - 24
9 / 13 Blair Oaks Home Loss 8 - 38
9 / 20 California Away Loss 8 - 57
9 / 27 Warsaw Away Win 52 - 34
10 / 4 Versailles Home Win 45 - 0
10 / 11 Eldon Home Loss 7 - 14
10 / 18 School of the Osage Away Win 41 - 34
10 / 25 Southern Boone Away Win 41 - 28
10 / 31 Hermann Away Loss 27 - 34

 

For more of the Pigskin Preview, you can visit http://www.midmopigskin.com

