FNF high school football scores and photos: Week 1

COLUMBIA- Week one of high school football started off with major heat threatening to go into the triple digits and delaying a lot of the games.

(Click here to see all the scores.)

However, the heat did not slow down the big plays. South Callaway started off the 2014 season with a monster blowout against Putnam County, winning 55 to 6.

The game of the week was a close one until right before halftime, when Mexico's experience prevailed against the inexperienced North Callaway squad. Mexico won 35 to 12.

Rock Bridge played host to the powerhouse Rockhurst team, which started off its 2014 season looking good enough to make a deep run into the playoffs. Rockhurst won 49 to 14.

Remember to tweet your game photos next week to @komunews or @komusports, or email us at ShareIt@komu.com. Instagram works too, @komunews.

Updates appear below in reverse chronological order with the newest on top.

Hallsville beats Fayette by a score of 54-6. Indians RB Skyler Creed had five touchdowns total on the night. #mopreps @KOMUsports — Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) August 23, 2014

Fayette gets on the board with a TD catch by RB Ahmad McCutcheon. 2 PT conversion no good, Hallsville still leads 54-6. #mopreps @KOMUsports — Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) August 23, 2014

Hallsville QB Joey Forge scores his second rushing TD, a one yarder, as Hallsville leads Fayette 54-0. #mopreps @KOMUsports — Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) August 23, 2014

End of 3 qtr in Mexico, score still stands 28-6 Mexico over North Callaway @TonyMullen13 @KOMUsports — CoachPappas (@MexicoHoops) August 23, 2014

Putnam County is on the board! They trail 55-6 to South Callaway @KOMUsports — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) August 23, 2014

Hallsville's Skyler Creed gets a 35 yard rushing TD, his third tonight, to give Hallsville a 41-0 lead over Fayette. #mopreps @KOMUsports — Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) August 23, 2014

@KOMUsports Blair Oaks QB Jordan Hair runs in a TD to go up 6-3 on Moberly nearing halftime #mopreps — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) August 23, 2014

@KOMUnews END OF 1ST HALF: Rockhurst 42, Rock Bridge 6. #mopreps — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) August 23, 2014

@KOMUnews first half result hasn't affected Rock Bridge fans. Still a packed house here pic.twitter.com/pXrWqyTbCV — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) August 23, 2014

Senior QBs Jon Steinmetz and Christian Elliot on the sidelines after a Tolton TD @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3v9LGzdPJE — Nick Hehemann (@Nhehemann_33) August 23, 2014

@KOMUsports Harrisburg fumbles and Tolton recovers the ball. Steinmetz passes to Jacob Gibson for a TD. 49-0 Trailblazers — Nick Hehemann (@Nhehemann_33) August 23, 2014

@KOMUsports special water breaks are a theme at Jeff City and Blair Oaks tonight #mopreps — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) August 23, 2014

@KOMUnews @KOMUsports TJ Edwards with another TD toss for Rockhurst. They lead Rock Bridge 42-6 with 0:46 left in the half #mopreps — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) August 23, 2014

Skyler Creed adds his third touchdown of the night as he turns a shovel pass to a receiving TD. Hallsville leads Fayette 28-0. @KOMUsports — Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) August 23, 2014

RB Austin Cochran punches in a one yard rushing TD to extend Hallsville's lead to 20-0 in the 2Q. They missed the PAT. #mopreps @KOMUsports — Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) August 23, 2014

Jon Steinmetz hands off to Will Tindal for a 20 yrd rushing TD at the end of Q2. Trailblazers lead 42-0 @KOMUsports — Nick Hehemann (@Nhehemann_33) August 23, 2014

Tolton cheerleaders watch as the Trailblazers keep Harrisburg from scoring @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SIiO8oW1Ug — Nick Hehemann (@Nhehemann_33) August 23, 2014

@KOMUsports Terry Monroe dashes 41 yards for a touchdown. Mark Twain leads Westran 18-14 — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) August 23, 2014

@KOMUnews @KOMUsports Bruins running back Nick Collins punches it in from one yard out. Rock Bridge trails 35-6 with 3:37 left in first half — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) August 23, 2014

@KOMUnews Logan Armontrout with his 2nd running touchdown of the day and Centralia leads Highland 28-0 with 3:40 left in the 1st quarter! — Justin Edwards (@JEdwardsMMA) August 23, 2014

RB Tyler Elledge scores a 1 yard TD. #MarkTwain trails #Westran 14-12 as the 2nd quarter begins. @KOMUsports #FNF — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) August 23, 2014

The 1st quarter clocks runs out with a mandatory water break. Mexico and North Callaway remain tied 6-6 @KOMUsports — Katie Grunik (@katiegrunik) August 23, 2014

@KOMUsports Moberly up 3-0 on Blair Oaks after 1 quarter. Very green here at Blair Oaks pic.twitter.com/MbPo00Bqr4 — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) August 23, 2014

A 27 yrd TD by Ryan Chappell puts Tolton up 35-0 over Harrisburg. @KOMUsports — Nick Hehemann (@Nhehemann_33) August 23, 2014

The Centralia Panthers take the field against the Highland Cougars.

@KOMUnews @KOMUsports After his INT, Logan Armontrout carries it in 10 yards. Centralia leads 21-0 with 5:38 left in the 1st quarter! — Justin Edwards (@JEdwardsMMA) August 23, 2014

Bulldogs score again! South Callaway leads Putnam County 55-0 at Halftime @KOMUsports — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) August 23, 2014

@KOMUsports Blair Oaks up 3-0 on Moberly late in the first quarter. Blair Oaks driving on the Spartans 25 yard line — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) August 23, 2014

RT @Tyler_Greever QB Zane Jacoby is the man of the night as he takes it 67 yards for a TD. #Westran leads #MarkTwain 14-6 #FNF — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) August 23, 2014

@KOMUnews @KOMUsports Centralia fans are roaring after another INT! This one from Logan Armontrout. pic.twitter.com/bf5Nnr8szI — Justin Edwards (@JEdwardsMMA) August 23, 2014

A bad snap gives California a 4-0 lead thanks to two safeties. @KOMUsports @KOMUnews #mopreps — Peter Marzano (@PeterMarzano96) August 23, 2014

QB Zane Jacoby is the man of the night as he takes it 67 yards for a TD. #Westran leads #MarkTwain 14-6 @KOMUsports #FNF — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) August 23, 2014

Nunnelly D'Milo runs the ball into the end zone for Mexico's first touchdown. Game is tied at 6-6 @KOMUsports — Katie Grunik (@katiegrunik) August 23, 2014

Another Skyler Creed rushing TD, this one from 11 yards, gives Hallsville a 14-0 lead. Indians got a 2-Pt conversion. #mopreps @KOMUsports — Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) August 23, 2014

@KOMUnews @KOMUsports Ethan Leighton carries it in AGAIN from 16 yards out after a 29 yard INT return by Korbyn Steffen. Centralia lead 14-0 — Justin Edwards (@JEdwardsMMA) August 23, 2014

North Callaway QB pass to 38 Trevor Crisp for a touchdown. North Callaway 6- Mexico 0 @KOMUsports — Katie Grunik (@katiegrunik) August 23, 2014

A one yard rush by RB Skyler Creed gives Hallsville a 6-0 lead over Fayette in the 1Q. The Falcons blocked the PAT. #mopreps @KOMUsports — Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) August 23, 2014

California fumbles at the Boonville 1 yard line, Boonville recovers, score 0-0 @KOMUsports @KOMUnews #mopreps — Peter Marzano (@PeterMarzano96) August 23, 2014

@komunews @komusports Ethan Leighton scores on an 18 yard touchdown run. Centralia leads Highland 7-0 in the 1st quarter. — Justin Edwards (@JEdwardsMMA) August 23, 2014

Mason Shoemaker sprints down the sideline for another South Callaway touchdown! Bulldogs lead 48-0 w/ 7 minutes left in the 2Q @KOMUsports — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) August 23, 2014

Putnam County has yet to make it inside the red zone @KOMUsports — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) August 23, 2014

South Callaway captain Mason Shoemaker breaks free for a long TD run. The Bulldogs extend their shutout lead to 41 @KOMUsports — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) August 23, 2014

@komunews @komusports The water bottles are ready here at Centralia. CHS hosts Highland w/ kickoff at 8 p.m. pic.twitter.com/wyFN9LT5w5 — Mark Bergin (@mdbergin) August 23, 2014

This game is neck and neck. Jackson scores and then Battle. Indians are still up 21-20. #kfvsfootball @kfvsnews @KOMUnews — Nichole Cartmell (@ncartmellKFVS) August 23, 2014

The Mexico football team runs onto the field for the start of the game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ckVuNN7sfJ — Katie Grunik (@katiegrunik) August 23, 2014

@KOMUsports Robert Patton recovers a Jays fumble and the Stars take over at their own 42. 1st possession for McCluer North — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) August 23, 2014

Hallsville coach Ty Harrison is making his first return to Fayette since he played QB for the Falcons in 1990 & 1991. #mopreps @KOMUsports — Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) August 23, 2014

@KOMUsports both teams have taken the field. We're just minutes away from kick off. JC vs McCluer North #mopreps pic.twitter.com/OUdw7z8fsF — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) August 23, 2014

Cory Hanger breaks free for his second touchdown of the day! A 45 yard dash to the end zone puts South Callaway up 28-0 @KOMUsports — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) August 23, 2014

@KOMUsports @shaver_shannon: Southern Boone's Grant Anderson makes the first TD of the game https://t.co/661LalUaKG — Shannon Shaver (@shaver_shannon) August 23, 2014

Kelsay Hobbs poses with her Mexico cheerleading teammates before the season opener @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hnVXmxFKEn — Katie Grunik (@katiegrunik) August 23, 2014

Bulldogs fumble, recovery by Putnam Midgets number 76 Jamison Craig @KOMUsports — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) August 23, 2014

Fans file into the Mexico stands underneath the new pressbox @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/a3RXqBKcoH — Katie Grunik (@katiegrunik) August 23, 2014

@KOMUsports A lot of red in the Eagles' stands tonight. Fans cheer on Southern Boone at the end of Q1. pic.twitter.com/OPB7n0uhP9 — Shannon Shaver (@shaver_shannon) August 23, 2014

More scoring.

QB Troy Hentges throws a 32 yard strike to Cory Hanger for a Touchdown. South Callaway up 21-0 @KOMUsports — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) August 23, 2014

@KOMUsports Another field goal for the Lancers by Withrow. St. Pius leads 6-0 at the end of Q1 — Shannon Shaver (@shaver_shannon) August 23, 2014

The sun keeps going down and the temperatures are still high.

@KOMUsports Jays fans anxiously awaiting the kick off in JC. Kick off slated for 745pm, temp still an issue #mopreps pic.twitter.com/6P3N3ia4fd — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) August 23, 2014

@KOMUnews @KOMUsports Rock Bridge 15 mins from kick off with Rockhurst as temperatures approach triple digits #mopreps — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) August 23, 2014

Centralia appreciating Veterans

Check out this cool grill used for Fayette Falcons' tailgates. Bought in an auction and then renovated. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uCaQIum8lM — Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) August 23, 2014

Points on the board.

On a Midget third down, LB Dylan Hare recovers a botched handoff and returns it for a Bulldog TD. South Calloway up 14-0 @KOMUsports — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) August 23, 2014

@KOMUsports @shaver_shannon: Brendan Withrow makes the field goal for St. Pius, St. Pius leads 3-0 in Q1 — Shannon Shaver (@shaver_shannon) August 23, 2014

More weather concerns.

@KOMUsports checking temperature for 4th time in Jeff City. Teams warming up on cooler practice field #mopreps pic.twitter.com/BOqYoZLd52 — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) August 23, 2014

Coin toss time.

Southern Boone takes the field.

Southern Boone makes their way to the field 3 minutes before kickoff @komusports https://t.co/StMpAeXXOO — Shannon Shaver (@shaver_shannon) August 22, 2014

Warmups from the Game of the Night.

Mexico warms up on the field. Due to the heat advisory, kick off is at 8 p.m. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SOxM7AHLRC — Katie Grunik (@katiegrunik) August 22, 2014

More from the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The ribbon has been cut. The giant scissors have been put away. It's game time in South Calloway! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/p0n4IMMcAZ — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) August 22, 2014

Mexico Superintendent Kevin Freeman and wrestling coach Gayle Adams take the #ALSIceBucketChallenge @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JzZwHrGJEh — Katie Grunik (@katiegrunik) August 22, 2014

Ribbon ceremony beginning at South Calloway. fans want to keep old traditions alive w/ the new turf @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Pws6bhIuvt — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) August 22, 2014

@KOMUsports St. Pius X @ Southern Boone kickoff stays at 7pm. pic.twitter.com/Ux4m9ACv0Y — Shannon Shaver (@shaver_shannon) August 22, 2014

South Calloway is playing their inaugural game on their brand new turf field against Putnam County @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xz2H26dnEo — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) August 22, 2014

Several games are pushed back due to the heat.

Today's Fayette vs. Hallsville football game has been pushed back to 8 p.m. due to heat. #mopreps @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/gPULvx1XZ7 — Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) August 22, 2014

Heat index here at Adkins Stadium is 113, but temp is ONLY 103. JC game pushed back to 7:30 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hQCbA68ufC — Andrew Kauffman (@A_Kauff) August 22, 2014

KOMU 8 News' Chris Gervino, Jim Riek and Rosie Newberry get ready for the Mexico Bulldogs versus the North Callaway Thunderbirds in our Game of the Week.

We are LIVE from Mexico High School for Week One of Friday Night Fever. Join us for @KOMUNEWS at Five & Six. pic.twitter.com/eh9K121kUy — Ashley Colley (@ashleycolley) August 22, 2014

SCORES

Rockhurst 49 @ Rock Bridge 14 F

Hickman 14 @ CBC 63 F

Battle 34 @ Jackson 62 F

McCluer North 0 @ Jefferson City 17 F

Moberly 3 @ Blair Oaks 21 F

North Callaway 12 @ Mexico 35 F

Fulton 14 @ Osage 41 F

Boonville 0 @ California 44 F

Highland 0 @ Centralia 28 F

St. Pius 27 @ Southern Boone 26 F

Harrisburg 0 @ Tolton 49 F

Hallsville 54 @ Fayette 6 F

Mark Twain 18 @ Westran 14

Scotland County 0 @ Salisbury 47 F

South Callaway 55 @ Putnum County 6 F

Camdenten 35 @ Hillscrest 14 F

Macon 21 @ Palmyra 0 F

Tipton 0 @ Lexington 40 F

North Shelby 0 @ Van Far 46 F

Versailles 26 @ Knob Noster 0 F

South Shelby 8 @ Brookfield 43 F

Schuyler County 7 @ Paris 38 F

Smith Cotton 7 @ Republic 22 F