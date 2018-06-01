FNF high school football scores and photos: Week 5

COLUMBIA - Week five of high school football saw lots of scoring. It has been one of the first weeks of the season without it being too hot or cold or rainy.

Click here to see all the scores.

The Providence Bowl was a nail biter all the way until the end, but the Rock Bridge Bruins took care of business in the fourth quarter against the Hickman Kewpies.

The Jefferson City game against Rogers was closer than predicted.

Remember to tweet your game photos next week to @komunews or @komusports, or email us at ShareIt@komu.com. Instagram works too, @komunews.

Updates appear below in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

Rock Bridge #Bruins take the win at home in the 2014 Providence Bowl, 42-23 FINAL @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lq7yWRxF6B — Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) September 20, 2014

.@komusports #Kewpies break huge run! TD next play, but extra point was blocked. 35-23 RBHS, 7:57 to go https://t.co/xM85FZbc88 — Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) September 20, 2014

RB Nick Collins with a 51 yd TD run after a Kewpie penalty extended the #Bruins drive. 35-17 RBHS @ 9:43 in 4th @KOMUsports — Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) September 20, 2014

QB Twehous throws a strike from midfield for a #Bruins TD! 28-17 RBHS @ 2:05 in 3rd qtr. @komusports https://t.co/pKefleJhjV — Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) September 20, 2014

The #BruCrew just before the 2nd half kickoff, RBHS with a 21-10 lead coming out of halftime @komusports https://t.co/a5ic83CJTh — Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) September 20, 2014

The Jays' defense talking things over on the sideline after Rogers cuts the lead to 30-21 #JeffCity @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lwvEzDYEtf — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) September 20, 2014

George Jones rumbles in from inside the five, and North Callaway extends lead over Mark Twain, 34-6 @KOMUsports https://t.co/sv3Y6Hf2j1 — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) September 20, 2014

@KOMUsports 2014 Westran homecoming queen and king: Rebecca Abner and Zane Jacoby pic.twitter.com/JZNFPlQeTc — Kid Ketti (@kettle_23) September 20, 2014

Check out the helmet North Callaway is rocking tonight! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jdn8jCIBT8 — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) September 20, 2014

Your 2014 North Callaway Homecoming Court, led by Seniors Ralls Easterling and Lindsey Myers @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/F8tCCRGV5L — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) September 20, 2014

The HHS Dog Pound cheering the start of the 2nd half, #Kewpies to receive, 21-10 RBHS @komusports https://t.co/sfN2XRPOA8 — Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) September 20, 2014

Ten-month old Genevieve Main, one of Macon's youngest fans."She's gonna be our kicker someday!" dad says @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Pj5Ux3eMEu — John (Max) Diekneite (@MaxDiekneite) September 20, 2014

Your 2014 Harrisburg Homecoming Court. King/Chad Stuart (#5) Queen/Kaity Cox @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pusLqFpJYz — Connor Nelson (@ConnorNelson230) September 20, 2014

Jeff City's student section celebrates a 30-14 lead with a beach party in September @KOMUsports #JeffCity pic.twitter.com/zjlMRetsWz — Samantha Hoffmann (@S_M_Hoffmann) September 20, 2014

Congratulations to the 2014 Fayette Homecoming King and Queen, Chrissy Linhart & Max Hilderbrand @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4fdcCzcbO4 — Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) September 20, 2014

Fayette's King and Queen Chrissy Linhart and Max Hilderbrand! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/z8hYmbizIF — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 20, 2014

Here's what Elijah Pittman looks like after he's tackled. The second half is about to start! @KOMUsports #JeffCity pic.twitter.com/LMWMm8HLmB — Samantha Hoffmann (@S_M_Hoffmann) September 20, 2014

Plenty of highlights to choose from tonight in Marshall. Owls are tied with Fulton 28-28 at halftime @KOMUsports — Alex Brown (@ABrown_05) September 20, 2014

@KOMUsports Marshall and Fulton tied at 28 at the half. — James Abey (@jimshorts1029) September 20, 2014

Halftime here in North Callaway, Thunderbirds lead 28-6 over Mark Teain here on homecoming night @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5xY7NiWa1j — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) September 20, 2014

Carter Nicoli with the QB keeper gets a long run down the right side for a #Kewpie 1st down @komusports https://t.co/scJtpUgksb — Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) September 20, 2014

Breast cancer awareness T-shirt sales at Tipton raised over $1,800 dollars in an effort to fight cancer @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/t0tm5jkIIk — Jack Bernstein (@JackBernstein_) September 20, 2014

At half, pirates trail the bulldogs 6-21. Only minutes away from the crowing of the queen and king! @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/PW379LES3G — Elizabeth Schnieders (@ESchnieders) September 20, 2014

Ahmad McCutcheon with a 21 yd. run for Fayette. @KOMUSports https://t.co/YyfvOzsjTF — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 20, 2014

Moberly coaches congratulate players after a late half touchdown. Moberly leads 14-0. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zSzxDIzrrt — Derek Brizendine (@DerekBrizendine) September 20, 2014

6 yd touchdown run for Indians QB Austin Riley. Osage leads 14-0 after two point conversion. @KOMUsports #FNF https://t.co/ni8chUlI5u — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) September 20, 2014

Panoramic of the scene at Adkins Stadium right before halftime from the sidelines @KOMUSports #JeffCity http://t.co/rdCbIc02Ky — Samantha Hoffmann (@S_M_Hoffmann) September 20, 2014

Tolton and Tipton has raised around $1,800 dollars for breast cancer research today. #mopreps @KOMUsports — Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) September 20, 2014

Out of the wildcat, RBHS puts up another rushing TD to extend the lead to 21-7 #Bruins @komusports https://t.co/tXzacB3F40 — Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) September 20, 2014

Tipton players head to the locker room. The Tolton still has a 10-0 lead. @KOMUsports — Jack Bernstein (@JackBernstein_) September 20, 2014

Elijah Pittman with the goal line rush to put #JeffCity up 23-14 with 2:46 remaining in the first half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VRl7ATxVGf — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) September 20, 2014

Tolton receiver Ryan Chappell was inches away from extending the Trailblazer's lead. https://t.co/Ww8rUXsGxc @KOMUsports — Jack Bernstein (@JackBernstein_) September 20, 2014

The teams exchange quick scoring drives and the #Bruins lead 14-7 at the end of the 1st qtr! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Chd0T54nKg — Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) September 20, 2014

Tipton fan Samuel Vaughn on what breast cancer awareness means to him. #mopreps @KOMUsports https://t.co/J7HKCE6UGt — Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) September 20, 2014

The Fayette cheerleaders are fired up over the Falcons 27 point lead. @KOMUSports https://t.co/B9OolIbWU3 — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 20, 2014

Even the top of the Tipton scoreboard is pink. Tolton currently leads 10-0. #mopreps @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YuBtVi2Hzh — Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) September 20, 2014

Jays take the lead early in the second quarter with a run by Isaac Roling. PAT blocked 16-14 #JeffCity @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kSKRjMFEHJ — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) September 20, 2014

Moberly fans celebrate after an 85 yard touchdown pass from Drake Davidson to Dupree Alexander. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/LsSHdPiAsc — Derek Brizendine (@DerekBrizendine) September 20, 2014

Fayette's Ahmad McCutcheon has 2 TD's against Slater tonight. Both on the ground. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1ObMKu2pVl — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 20, 2014

A packed house at Hugh Dunn field tonight. End of Q1 Macon and Moberly are scoreless. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ytMNdGoiUz — Derek Brizendine (@DerekBrizendine) September 20, 2014

Tough start for the Jays as the defense takes a rest after going down 14-10 to Rogers High #JeffCity @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/urdl2cOZrb — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) September 20, 2014

The Tipton Cardinal is excited for tonight's game and is sporting his pink breast cancer awareness shirt https://t.co/4DMmZ9A2L0 @KOMUsports — Jack Bernstein (@JackBernstein_) September 20, 2014

Gotta love some high school football on Friday night! Makes me feel nostalgic (& old) #providencebowl @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/DO1NQZ1j0U — Angie Bailey (@komuAngie) September 20, 2014

Rock Bridge 4th down conversion is good, setting up the #Bruins 1st touchdown! 7-0 RBHS @ 9:37 in 1st q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AHfCmom29o — Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) September 20, 2014

The MMA Honor Guard watches on as the Colonels are tied with Principia 0-0 in the first quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/J2encYdGtk — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) September 20, 2014

The Fayette fans are fired up about their Homecoming game! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RA4SdAHGRc — Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) September 20, 2014

Macon players tap the plaque of legendary Macon football coach Hugh Dunn before each game for luck. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pvKy9LUYR6 — Derek Brizendine (@DerekBrizendine) September 20, 2014

Rock Bridge Emerald Regiment takes the field! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LWgpc6TuhY — Tim Rich (@Tim_Rich) September 20, 2014

MMA gets a huge 4th down sack, and the Colonels take over on their own 29! @KOMUsports https://t.co/XnUcnLajZp — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) September 20, 2014

Marceline opens up with a touchdown to junior Dylon Ewigman. Tigers go up 7-0 in the first quarter @KOMUsports https://t.co/0YzmwTnAkL — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) September 20, 2014

Bru Crew pumping up the players for kickoff. Home team to receive the opening kick @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uZDw7PCG63 — Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) September 20, 2014

Interesting note: 6-2 265 lbs. Marquis Williams does kickoffs and extra points for Fayette. He plays OL/DL. @KOMUsports — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 20, 2014

Tolton takes a 3-0 lead over Tipton after this Ryan Chappell field goal. 6:30 left in Q1. https://t.co/3iapAy28Rt @KOMUsports — Jack Bernstein (@JackBernstein_) September 20, 2014

The home team takes the field! Hickman @ Rock Bridge kickoff minutes away @komusports https://t.co/YY4j44iTVk — Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) September 20, 2014

Future Boonville Pirate with a great view of the homecoming matchup with the Mexico Bulldogs @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/O0AL4PBJgx — Morgan Kopitsky (@mjksquared) September 20, 2014

Keegan Wyatt runs out of the tunnel for the Salisbury Panthers and they are ready to go @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bahtiZbvrU — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) September 20, 2014

Missouri Military Academy shoots the ceremonial cannon and we are under way in Mexico! @KOMUsports https://t.co/U8ZzYfyl2M — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) September 20, 2014

It's Homecoming night here in Harrisburg as the Bulldogs take the field @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zKs5sGcvnz — Connor Nelson (@ConnorNelson230) September 19, 2014

Fayette fans are ready for tonight's game against Slater! @KOMUSports https://t.co/Gsq9rT2A1h — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 19, 2014

The MMA Color Guard marches out to the field as we're close to kick vs. Principia! @KOMUsports https://t.co/Gcrvltwseo — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) September 19, 2014

@KOMUsports The School of the Osage is just minutes away from kickoff in homecoming game. The 4-0 Indians take on Versailles Tigers. #FNF — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) September 19, 2014

@KOMUsports It's homecoming at The School of the Osage. The 4-0 Indians will face the Versailles Tigers @ 7 p.m. #FNF pic.twitter.com/kFt1OwBW2s — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) September 19, 2014

In a half hour Rock Bridge will walk through this very tunnel as they take the field against Hickman. https://t.co/wBnt52j1yE — Corey Miller (@4cmill) September 19, 2014

Tipton vs. Tolton game today is a pinkout. From socks to shirts to hair, everyone has pink. #mopreps @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/R52SwK3gmg — Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) September 19, 2014

Sophomore float at Salisbury's homecoming. Panthers and Tigers kick off in 15 minutes @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bEN7xJZJtq — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) September 19, 2014

Junior float at Salisbury's homecoming. Panthers and Tigers kick off in 20 minutes @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1R3L6Ies1k — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) September 19, 2014

Kindergarten and First Grade cheerleaders perform before the game here in Macon. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/82wOh8oMPt — Derek Brizendine (@DerekBrizendine) September 19, 2014

MMA Head Coach John Nole rallies his team before kickoff vs. Principia @KOMUsports https://t.co/nyEEKk0xvQ — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) September 19, 2014

Whiteout night at Rock Bridge for the game against Hickman. Rock Bridge has the stormtroopers ready. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EC4c52PvHC — Corey Miller (@4cmill) September 19, 2014

Senior float at Salisbury's homecoming. Panthers and Tigers kick off in a half hour @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/N8YCyw9nCg — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) September 19, 2014

Missouri Military Academy warming up before their game vs. Principia tonight at 7pm! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fjJQcSlrhZ — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) September 19, 2014

The varsity cheerleaders are ready for the Homecoming game here at Fayette! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/t7sXnvd7NF — Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) September 19, 2014

Early homecoming for the Salisbury Panthers. They kick off against the Marceline Tigers in 35 minutes @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/haBahSXZOn — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) September 19, 2014

Tonight's Providence Bowl start time (Hickman @ Rock Bridge) will be delayed until 7:15. #FNF — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) September 19, 2014





Scores