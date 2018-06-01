FNF high school football scores and photos: Week 5
COLUMBIA - Week five of high school football saw lots of scoring. It has been one of the first weeks of the season without it being too hot or cold or rainy.
Click here to see all the scores.
The Providence Bowl was a nail biter all the way until the end, but the Rock Bridge Bruins took care of business in the fourth quarter against the Hickman Kewpies.
The Jefferson City game against Rogers was closer than predicted.
Remember to tweet your game photos next week to @komunews or @komusports, or email us at ShareIt@komu.com. Instagram works too, @komunews.
Updates appear below in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.
Rock Bridge #Bruins take the win at home in the 2014 Providence Bowl, 42-23 FINAL @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lq7yWRxF6B
— Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) September 20, 2014
Friday night lights at Tipton. Final: Tolton 17-0 Tipton. http://t.co/RzgWsniiH3 @KOMUsports
— Jack Bernstein (@JackBernstein_) September 20, 2014
.@komusports #Kewpies break huge run! TD next play, but extra point was blocked. 35-23 RBHS, 7:57 to go https://t.co/xM85FZbc88
— Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) September 20, 2014
RB Nick Collins with a 51 yd TD run after a Kewpie penalty extended the #Bruins drive. 35-17 RBHS @ 9:43 in 4th @KOMUsports
— Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) September 20, 2014
QB Twehous throws a strike from midfield for a #Bruins TD! 28-17 RBHS @ 2:05 in 3rd qtr. @komusports https://t.co/pKefleJhjV
— Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) September 20, 2014
The #BruCrew just before the 2nd half kickoff, RBHS with a 21-10 lead coming out of halftime @komusports https://t.co/a5ic83CJTh
— Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) September 20, 2014
The Jays' defense talking things over on the sideline after Rogers cuts the lead to 30-21 #JeffCity @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lwvEzDYEtf
— Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) September 20, 2014
George Jones rumbles in from inside the five, and North Callaway extends lead over Mark Twain, 34-6 @KOMUsports https://t.co/sv3Y6Hf2j1
— Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) September 20, 2014
@KOMUsports 2014 Westran homecoming queen and king: Rebecca Abner and Zane Jacoby pic.twitter.com/JZNFPlQeTc
— Kid Ketti (@kettle_23) September 20, 2014
Check out the helmet North Callaway is rocking tonight! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jdn8jCIBT8
— Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) September 20, 2014
Your 2014 North Callaway Homecoming Court, led by Seniors Ralls Easterling and Lindsey Myers @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/F8tCCRGV5L
— Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) September 20, 2014
The HHS Dog Pound cheering the start of the 2nd half, #Kewpies to receive, 21-10 RBHS @komusports https://t.co/sfN2XRPOA8
— Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) September 20, 2014
Ten-month old Genevieve Main, one of Macon's youngest fans."She's gonna be our kicker someday!" dad says @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Pj5Ux3eMEu
— John (Max) Diekneite (@MaxDiekneite) September 20, 2014
Your 2014 Harrisburg Homecoming Court. King/Chad Stuart (#5) Queen/Kaity Cox @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pusLqFpJYz
— Connor Nelson (@ConnorNelson230) September 20, 2014
Jeff City's student section celebrates a 30-14 lead with a beach party in September @KOMUsports #JeffCity pic.twitter.com/zjlMRetsWz
— Samantha Hoffmann (@S_M_Hoffmann) September 20, 2014
Congratulations to the 2014 Fayette Homecoming King and Queen, Chrissy Linhart & Max Hilderbrand @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4fdcCzcbO4
— Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) September 20, 2014
Fayette's King and Queen Chrissy Linhart and Max Hilderbrand! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/z8hYmbizIF
— Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 20, 2014
Halftime here in Macon, Moberly leads 14-0. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/2DhuUtEbge
— John (Max) Diekneite (@MaxDiekneite) September 20, 2014
Here's what Elijah Pittman looks like after he's tackled. The second half is about to start! @KOMUsports #JeffCity pic.twitter.com/LMWMm8HLmB
— Samantha Hoffmann (@S_M_Hoffmann) September 20, 2014
#Kewpies close the gap with a field goal! 21-10 RHBS, :32 in 2nd qtr. @komusports https://t.co/a3MykB7X97
— Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) September 20, 2014
Plenty of highlights to choose from tonight in Marshall. Owls are tied with Fulton 28-28 at halftime @KOMUsports
— Alex Brown (@ABrown_05) September 20, 2014
The #SchooloftheOsage student section is having some fun on Homecoming weekend! @komusports #FNF pic.twitter.com/2vsbO07a2c
— Tyler Hastedt (@tyhastedt) September 20, 2014
@KOMUsports Marshall and Fulton tied at 28 at the half.
— James Abey (@jimshorts1029) September 20, 2014
Halftime here in North Callaway, Thunderbirds lead 28-6 over Mark Teain here on homecoming night @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5xY7NiWa1j
— Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) September 20, 2014
Carter Nicoli with the QB keeper gets a long run down the right side for a #Kewpie 1st down @komusports https://t.co/scJtpUgksb
— Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) September 20, 2014
Breast cancer awareness T-shirt sales at Tipton raised over $1,800 dollars in an effort to fight cancer @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/t0tm5jkIIk
— Jack Bernstein (@JackBernstein_) September 20, 2014
At half, pirates trail the bulldogs 6-21. Only minutes away from the crowing of the queen and king! @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/PW379LES3G
— Elizabeth Schnieders (@ESchnieders) September 20, 2014
Ahmad McCutcheon with a 21 yd. run for Fayette. @KOMUSports https://t.co/YyfvOzsjTF
— Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 20, 2014
Moberly coaches congratulate players after a late half touchdown. Moberly leads 14-0. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zSzxDIzrrt
— Derek Brizendine (@DerekBrizendine) September 20, 2014
6 yd touchdown run for Indians QB Austin Riley. Osage leads 14-0 after two point conversion. @KOMUsports #FNF https://t.co/ni8chUlI5u
— Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) September 20, 2014
@KOMUsports Osage Indians quarterback Austin Riley pre-game warm-ups. #FNF https://t.co/s0HzXoWG6t
— Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) September 20, 2014
Boonville Pirate fans celebrate Talk Like a Pirate Day! #FNF @KOMUsports https://t.co/QS0ArWdmCB
— Elizabeth Schnieders (@ESchnieders) September 20, 2014
Panoramic of the scene at Adkins Stadium right before halftime from the sidelines @KOMUSports #JeffCity http://t.co/rdCbIc02Ky
— Samantha Hoffmann (@S_M_Hoffmann) September 20, 2014
Tolton and Tipton has raised around $1,800 dollars for breast cancer research today. #mopreps @KOMUsports
— Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) September 20, 2014
The Little Cardinal cheerleaders perform at halftime. #mopreps @KOMUsports https://t.co/DJQlT5tBM3
— Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) September 20, 2014
Out of the wildcat, RBHS puts up another rushing TD to extend the lead to 21-7 #Bruins @komusports https://t.co/tXzacB3F40
— Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) September 20, 2014
Tipton players head to the locker room. The Tolton still has a 10-0 lead. @KOMUsports
— Jack Bernstein (@JackBernstein_) September 20, 2014
Elijah Pittman with the goal line rush to put #JeffCity up 23-14 with 2:46 remaining in the first half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VRl7ATxVGf
— Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) September 20, 2014
Tolton receiver Ryan Chappell was inches away from extending the Trailblazer's lead. https://t.co/Ww8rUXsGxc @KOMUsports
— Jack Bernstein (@JackBernstein_) September 20, 2014
The teams exchange quick scoring drives and the #Bruins lead 14-7 at the end of the 1st qtr! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Chd0T54nKg
— Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) September 20, 2014
Tipton fan Samuel Vaughn on what breast cancer awareness means to him. #mopreps @KOMUsports https://t.co/J7HKCE6UGt
— Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) September 20, 2014
The Fayette cheerleaders are fired up over the Falcons 27 point lead. @KOMUSports https://t.co/B9OolIbWU3
— Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 20, 2014
Tipton has some guest cheerleaders today. #mopreps @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QfjSCYNtSM
— Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) September 20, 2014
Even the top of the Tipton scoreboard is pink. Tolton currently leads 10-0. #mopreps @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YuBtVi2Hzh
— Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) September 20, 2014
*Corrects Spelling: Roling makes it 16-14 Jays; the PAT was blocked #FNF #JeffCity @KOMUSports https://t.co/VKcX3LVBUU
— Samantha Hoffmann (@S_M_Hoffmann) September 20, 2014
Jays take the lead early in the second quarter with a run by Isaac Roling. PAT blocked 16-14 #JeffCity @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kSKRjMFEHJ
— Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) September 20, 2014
Moberly fans celebrate after an 85 yard touchdown pass from Drake Davidson to Dupree Alexander. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/LsSHdPiAsc
— Derek Brizendine (@DerekBrizendine) September 20, 2014
Fayette's Ahmad McCutcheon has 2 TD's against Slater tonight. Both on the ground. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1ObMKu2pVl
— Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 20, 2014
A packed house at Hugh Dunn field tonight. End of Q1 Macon and Moberly are scoreless. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ytMNdGoiUz
— Derek Brizendine (@DerekBrizendine) September 20, 2014
Tough start for the Jays as the defense takes a rest after going down 14-10 to Rogers High #JeffCity @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/urdl2cOZrb
— Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) September 20, 2014
The Tipton Cardinal is excited for tonight's game and is sporting his pink breast cancer awareness shirt https://t.co/4DMmZ9A2L0 @KOMUsports
— Jack Bernstein (@JackBernstein_) September 20, 2014
Gotta love some high school football on Friday night! Makes me feel nostalgic (& old) #providencebowl @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/DO1NQZ1j0U
— Angie Bailey (@komuAngie) September 20, 2014
Rock Bridge 4th down conversion is good, setting up the #Bruins 1st touchdown! 7-0 RBHS @ 9:37 in 1st q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AHfCmom29o
— Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) September 20, 2014
The MMA Honor Guard watches on as the Colonels are tied with Principia 0-0 in the first quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/J2encYdGtk
— Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) September 20, 2014
The Fayette fans are fired up about their Homecoming game! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RA4SdAHGRc
— Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) September 20, 2014
Jeff City's field goal attempt by J.T. Bohlken makes it 10-7 Jays @KOMUSports #JeffCity #FNF https://t.co/2Nb8lejp7f
— Samantha Hoffmann (@S_M_Hoffmann) September 20, 2014
Macon players tap the plaque of legendary Macon football coach Hugh Dunn before each game for luck. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pvKy9LUYR6
— Derek Brizendine (@DerekBrizendine) September 20, 2014
Rock Bridge Emerald Regiment takes the field! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LWgpc6TuhY
— Tim Rich (@Tim_Rich) September 20, 2014
MMA gets a huge 4th down sack, and the Colonels take over on their own 29! @KOMUsports https://t.co/XnUcnLajZp
— Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) September 20, 2014
Go Bruins! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jhVg6r08rS
— Tim Rich (@Tim_Rich) September 20, 2014
Marceline opens up with a touchdown to junior Dylon Ewigman. Tigers go up 7-0 in the first quarter @KOMUsports https://t.co/0YzmwTnAkL
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) September 20, 2014
Bru Crew pumping up the players for kickoff. Home team to receive the opening kick @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uZDw7PCG63
— Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) September 20, 2014
Interesting note: 6-2 265 lbs. Marquis Williams does kickoffs and extra points for Fayette. He plays OL/DL. @KOMUsports
— Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 20, 2014
Tolton takes a 3-0 lead over Tipton after this Ryan Chappell field goal. 6:30 left in Q1. https://t.co/3iapAy28Rt @KOMUsports
— Jack Bernstein (@JackBernstein_) September 20, 2014
The home team takes the field! Hickman @ Rock Bridge kickoff minutes away @komusports https://t.co/YY4j44iTVk
— Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) September 20, 2014
Jeff City responds with a huge touchdown pass! #JeffCity @KOMUSports https://t.co/2woP46gNCU
— Samantha Hoffmann (@S_M_Hoffmann) September 20, 2014
Future Boonville Pirate with a great view of the homecoming matchup with the Mexico Bulldogs @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/O0AL4PBJgx
— Morgan Kopitsky (@mjksquared) September 20, 2014
Boonville fans eager for a homecoming victory. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/eEjHg1UVKU
— Elizabeth Schnieders (@ESchnieders) September 20, 2014
Keegan Wyatt runs out of the tunnel for the Salisbury Panthers and they are ready to go @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bahtiZbvrU
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) September 20, 2014
Missouri Military Academy shoots the ceremonial cannon and we are under way in Mexico! @KOMUsports https://t.co/U8ZzYfyl2M
— Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) September 20, 2014
Tolton won the toss and deferred. Tipton chose to receive. #mopreps @KOMUsports https://t.co/P2AekIg91d
— Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) September 19, 2014
It's Homecoming night here in Harrisburg as the Bulldogs take the field @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zKs5sGcvnz
— Connor Nelson (@ConnorNelson230) September 19, 2014
Tipton ran through a special pinkout banner today. #mopreps @KOMUsports https://t.co/AjLoCtR0xP
— Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) September 19, 2014
Fayette fans are ready for tonight's game against Slater! @KOMUSports https://t.co/Gsq9rT2A1h
— Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 19, 2014
The MMA Color Guard marches out to the field as we're close to kick vs. Principia! @KOMUsports https://t.co/Gcrvltwseo
— Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) September 19, 2014
@KOMUsports The School of the Osage is just minutes away from kickoff in homecoming game. The 4-0 Indians take on Versailles Tigers. #FNF
— Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) September 19, 2014
@KOMUsports It's homecoming at The School of the Osage. The 4-0 Indians will face the Versailles Tigers @ 7 p.m. #FNF pic.twitter.com/kFt1OwBW2s
— Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) September 19, 2014
In a half hour Rock Bridge will walk through this very tunnel as they take the field against Hickman. https://t.co/wBnt52j1yE
— Corey Miller (@4cmill) September 19, 2014
Tipton vs. Tolton game today is a pinkout. From socks to shirts to hair, everyone has pink. #mopreps @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/R52SwK3gmg
— Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) September 19, 2014
Sophomore float at Salisbury's homecoming. Panthers and Tigers kick off in 15 minutes @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bEN7xJZJtq
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) September 19, 2014
Junior float at Salisbury's homecoming. Panthers and Tigers kick off in 20 minutes @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1R3L6Ies1k
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) September 19, 2014
@KOMUsports One of Boonville's "biggest" fans is ready for homecoming. #FNF pic.twitter.com/HX5kiMsCZT
— Morgan Kopitsky (@mjksquared) September 19, 2014
Kindergarten and First Grade cheerleaders perform before the game here in Macon. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/82wOh8oMPt
— Derek Brizendine (@DerekBrizendine) September 19, 2014
MMA Head Coach John Nole rallies his team before kickoff vs. Principia @KOMUsports https://t.co/nyEEKk0xvQ
— Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) September 19, 2014
Whiteout night at Rock Bridge for the game against Hickman. Rock Bridge has the stormtroopers ready. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EC4c52PvHC
— Corey Miller (@4cmill) September 19, 2014
Senior float at Salisbury's homecoming. Panthers and Tigers kick off in a half hour @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/N8YCyw9nCg
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) September 19, 2014
Missouri Military Academy warming up before their game vs. Principia tonight at 7pm! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fjJQcSlrhZ
— Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) September 19, 2014
The varsity cheerleaders are ready for the Homecoming game here at Fayette! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/t7sXnvd7NF
— Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) September 19, 2014
Early homecoming for the Salisbury Panthers. They kick off against the Marceline Tigers in 35 minutes @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/haBahSXZOn
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) September 19, 2014
Tonight's Providence Bowl start time (Hickman @ Rock Bridge) will be delayed until 7:15. #FNF
— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) September 19, 2014
Fayette's grilling up steaks and burgers for tonight's game against Slater! #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/eoce84myPf
— Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 19, 2014
|
Hickman 23
Rock Bridge 42
|
Rogers 21
|
Mexico 35
Boonville 12
|
Moberly 28
Macon 0
|
California 68
Hallsville 14
|
Blair Oaks 34
|
Fulton 42
Marshall 52
|
Osage 64
|
Parkview 14
Camdenton 26
|
Rolla 15
Waynesville 23
|
Nevada 35
Smith-Cotton 28
|
South Shelby 35
Centralia 34
|
Tipton 0
|
Mark Twain 18
|
Marceline 33
|
Paris 7
Westran 47
|
Slater 12
Fayette 55
|
Principia 7
MMA 0
|
Barat Academy 14
Harrisburg 28
|
Eldon 36
Warsaw 15
|
Wright City 6
|
Van-Far 46
|
Brookfield 62
Louisiana 14
|
Sherwood 0
Cole Camp 34
|
Hermann 16
Owensville 19