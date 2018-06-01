FNF Jefferson City 2013
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 31
|McCluer North
|Away
|Win
|24 - 7
|9 / 6
|Bellville East, Ill.
|Home
|Win
|22 - 14
|9 / 13
|Fayettville (Ark.)
|Away
|Loss
|24 - 34
|9 / 20
|Hazelwood East
|Away
|Loss
|22 - 33
|9 / 27
|DeSmet
|Home
|Win
|18 - 16
|10 / 4
|Hickman
|Away
|Win
|40 - 33
|10 / 11
|Gateway Tech
|Home
|Win
|55 - 22
|10 / 18
|Rockhurst
|Home
|Loss
|16 - 20
|10 / 25
|Rock Bridge
|Away
|Win
|31 - 21
|11 / 1
|Rock Bridge
|Home
|Loss
|18 - 48
For more of the Pigskin Preview, you can visit http://www.midmopigskin.com
