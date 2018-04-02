FNF: Kewpie kicker shares special relationship with record-setting father

1 year 6 months 1 week ago Friday, September 23 2016 Sep 23, 2016 Friday, September 23, 2016 10:04:00 AM CDT September 23, 2016 in Friday Night Fever
By: Corey Miller, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - He's the hero, or the goat. The guy you don't necessarily think about until you need him the most. He's the kicker. However, for the Hickman Kewpies and the Whelihan family, kicking is front and center.

Hickman junior kicker/punter Andrew Whelihan is not the only man of that namesake to roam a Columbia sideline.

His dad Tom kicked for the Missouri Tigers from 1984-1987 and finished his Missouri career with a nearly 70% field goal percentage. 

Tom's most memorable kick came in 1986 game against rival Colorado of the now extinct Big Eight Conference. Tom booted a 62-yard field goal at Faurot Field, good for a Big Eight record (that was never broken) as well as a Missouri Tiger team record that also stands to this day.

Tom knows the record came as a result of years of practice and dedication.

"There's a time when hard work meets opportunity, that's when good things happen," Tom said. "I only got one shot. This was it, I wasn't getting a re-do. I got my one opportunity and I guess I seized the moment."

Tom makes it very clear he hopes that record will always have his name by it.

"The only record I care about is that 62," Tom said. "I'll be pissed if someone beats 62. I don't care about anything else, but I don't want anybody touching that 62. Tucker McCann, [current Mizzou kicker] I know you've got the leg strength for it, I've seen you kick 62, but I don't want you busting my record."

There was something else special about Tom's style of kicking. He did it barefoot.

"I'm from Texas, and in the summertime it's blazing hot and I always ran around barefoot when I was a kid and I just started kicking balls in the backyard," Tom said. "I feel psychologically that if I kick barefoot I kick it farther. Kicking's all six inches between your ears and if you can feel like you can do it, you just do it, so I did it."

Tom's feet have a new purpose these days: standing on the sideline as the coach for his son.

"The big thing is I get to spend time with my son," Tom said. "It's really hard sometimes when he goes in to kick. I'm torn because part of me is like 'I'm his coach and I need to coach him if he misses it, but the other part is I'm his dad and I want him to make it because I'm his dad.' So I've been able to adjust a little bit."

Andrew knows not every athlete gets a unique opportunity to share the sport they love with their dad.

"It's pretty special," Andrew said. "It's like a once in a lifetime possibility that my dad gets to spend time with me in school but still outside of school. He's more of a dad than a coach. I talk to him about my day and then he goes ' Okay Andrew it's time to kick. Let's do this and then we can talk after we kick'. It's more father/son time than coach/athlete time."

However, joining the 'family business' was not always a sure thing for Andrew.

"I always played soccer and I used to play around [with football] and thought 'Oh, this is fun, I'll try this'," Andrew said. "And he [Tom] was a kicker, so I just talked to him, and he said 'It's really fun maybe you should try out'. So I did and I'm not terrible. So I like it, it's fun." 

Like his dad, Andrew plays high school soccer, and has worked both sports into his schedule at Hickman with the approval of head football coach Devin Brown. Tom also has to get the approval of his boss, and coach Brown's wife, Jill Brown, who is the principal at Russell Elementary School, and allows Tom to leave his job there to attend practice with his son.

Both Andrew and Tom know the importance of kickers and punters at the high school level.

"I feel like some schools do see the advantage of kickers," Andrew said. "This year coach Brown has allowed me to try field goals in a game. I'm grateful. He allows me to come out here for 15 or 20 minutes and then go play soccer."

"These smaller teams around here don't really take advantage of a good kicking game," Tom said. "There's a lot of hidden yardage. I'm thankful that coach Brown is letting Andrew do this and letting me be here. How many staffs would let a dad come and coach his kid?" 

Tom and Andrew also both realize this is Andrew's script to write, not that of his famous father.

"I don't want to be his kid that does everything to be like him," Andrew said. "I want to be me who does what I want to do. I mean kind of because of him, but not because he's telling me to do it."

"It's his journey, not mine," Tom said. "But they always say the reason you live is to pass your knowledge onto someone else, I guess that's why I'm doing it. It's just an extra caveat that he's my son."

Andrew does have one particular area where he hopes he can be like the elder Whelihan.

When asked if he would be able to kick a 62-yard field goal like his dad, Andrew got a wry smile on his face.

"I'm going to say 63."

 

 

More News

Grid
List

5-year-old killed 7-year-old brother in St. Louis after finding gun
5-year-old killed 7-year-old brother in St. Louis after finding gun
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives believe that a 5-year-old St. Louis boy fatally shot his 7-year-old brother after finding... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, April 02 2018 Apr 2, 2018 Monday, April 02, 2018 9:36:07 AM CDT April 02, 2018 in News

Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:28:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 28°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12pm 29°
1pm 30°
2pm 31°
3pm 35°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

11:00a
Rachael Ray
12:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Noon
12:30p
Inside Edition
11:00a
Jerry Springer
12:00p
Jerry Springer
1:00p
Maury

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
9:01p
Good Girls
7:00p
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00p
Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld