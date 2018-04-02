FNF Live Blog Week 2: High school football photos and videos

COLUMBIA - High school football teams stormed the field Friday night under an overcast sky for the second game of the season. (See scores.)

Friday Night Fever's Game of the Week featured the Fulton Hornets hosting Versailles. Fulton prevailed 56-12.

There were half a dozen shut outs, with Clopton pounding MMA 64-0, Battle blanking Holt 56-0, Centralia besting Clark County 41-0, South Callaway beating Milan 39-0 and Smith-Cotton winning over Marshall 38-0.

The biggest blowout of the night saw Jefferson City clobbering Springfield Central 83-6.

This live blog features photos and videos from games around mid-Missouri. All posts below appear in reverse-chronological order with the newest updates at the top.

Westran gets the W against Carrollton with a score of 13-12. The Hornets are now 7-0 against the Trojans @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/y7wuxXUdqA — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) August 27, 2016

Cameron Chick breaks a long run for six to get the Kewpies on the board late. 40-6 Webster Groves @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tHgou9Y86r — Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) August 27, 2016

FINAL: Harrisburg drops its second game to Schuyler County, 30-20. Rams are now 1-1, Bulldogs 0-2 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0PkKPbo7lr — Taylor Stevens (@Tay_Stevens_) August 27, 2016

Another yard out from the end zone, another touchdown for Schuyler County. The Rams increase their lead 30-20 over Harrisburg. @KOMUsports — Taylor Stevens (@Tay_Stevens_) August 27, 2016

Final from Fulton: The Fulton Hornets defeat the Versailles Tigers 56-12 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mfNqGrBDBY — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) August 27, 2016

The Kewpies block the PAT but now trail 33-0 in the 4th quarter after another TD by Donovan Daniels. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BBPPelkZzG — Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) August 27, 2016

North Calloway Thunderbirds dominate Tipton Cardinals with a final score of 42 - 8 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NenenS9G0k — John Elmendorf (@JElmendorfKOMU) August 27, 2016

Cardinals TOUCHDOWN and successful two point conversion, bringing the score to 8 - 42 Thunderbirds! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sOK706HNTo — John Elmendorf (@JElmendorfKOMU) August 27, 2016

Scoop and score for the big man! D lineman Jonathan Geier picks up the fumble and goes 35 yards for the score. 56-12 Fulton @KOMUsports — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) August 27, 2016

Jeff City keeps pouring it on, leading Springfield Central 77-6 after three quarters @KOMUsports #mopreps pic.twitter.com/1UBzmR0Y47 — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) August 27, 2016

And the Tigers are on the board! Versailles scores from the 1 yard line to make it 56-6 Fulton with 6:24 left in the game. @KOMUsports — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) August 27, 2016

The Rams retake the lead with 7 minutes left in the 4th quarter . Schuyler County is up 24-20 over Harrisburg. @KOMUsports — Taylor Stevens (@Tay_Stevens_) August 27, 2016

Donovan Daniels takes it to the house untouched for Webster Groves on a punt return. 27-0 over the Kewpies. @KOMUsports — Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) August 27, 2016

Fayette ahead 22-8 with 11:52 left in the 4th. @KOMUsports — Stephanie LaChance (@lachancesteph12) August 27, 2016

This was the run that put Mark Twain on the board in the 3rd... #Hustle @komusports pic.twitter.com/bK4ZDnnJHY — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) August 27, 2016

At the end of the third, Battle leads Holt 39-0. Brevinn Tyler on the bench in the second half and Trae Meny in at QB. @KOMUsports — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) August 27, 2016

The battle of the birds has been all Thunderbirds. North Callaway leads the Tipton Cardinals 42-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GIkDjtlvpZ — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) August 27, 2016

End of third quarter: Mexico holding onto 39-3 edge over California. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kDH6BVDtlv — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) August 27, 2016

With under four minutes remaining in the third quarter, Webster Groves converts on 4th and 6 to take a 21-0 lead over Hickman: @KOMUsports — Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) August 27, 2016

This is what coming back to the sideline after your second TD of the night looks like. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FSmUr9oSZC — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) August 27, 2016

DQ Smith delivers again! This time it's a 40 yard screen pass. Hallsville takes a 13-0 lead in the 3rd. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/571gDqB8il — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) August 27, 2016

Heading into the 4th quarter, Harrisburg holds its lead 20-16 over Schuyler County. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dEFLSc0VLJ — Taylor Stevens (@Tay_Stevens_) August 27, 2016

Thunderbirds score again with 6:28 left in the 3rd quarter. North Callaway leads Tipton 42-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XteSMklnJ5 — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) August 27, 2016

Lucas Gray punches it in from the 1 yard line to push the Hornet lead to 56-0 over the Versailles Tigers. 6:03 left in the 3rd. @KOMUsports — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) August 27, 2016

The sun is setting on California's hopes for victory as Mexico leads the Pintos 39-3 halfway through Q3. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Nuc2Wpujl9 — Sam Maxfield News (@SamMaxfieldNews) August 27, 2016

Schuyler County is celebrating after a TD from the 1 yd. line. The Rams cut Harrisburg's lead to 20-16. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YysiJYIz30 — Taylor Stevens (@Tay_Stevens_) August 27, 2016

Brandon Johnson catches a 35 yard throw from Nick Zeitlow to give the Boonville Pirates hope at the end of the third quarter. @KOMUsports — Stephanie LaChance (@lachancesteph12) August 27, 2016

Thunderbird Sam Slaughter's leg is feeling somewhat better after a rough hit earlier in the game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lb7rqLUNqM — John Elmendorf (@JElmendorfKOMU) August 27, 2016

Keiondre Hall and The Battle defense have held Holt scoreless in the first half. They lead Holt 49-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TKhijERndu — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) August 27, 2016

3Q: Webster Groves up 15-0 over Hickman off a fumble by its own RB picked up by Noah Perkins for the TD. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ty5y0W6GRo — Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) August 27, 2016

Owensville has extended its lead to 26-7 with 5:00 left in the second quarter @KOMUsports — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) August 27, 2016

The Boonville Pirates are ready to go at half at Gene Reagan Field. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/U4HO6UYQCY — Stephanie LaChance (@lachancesteph12) August 27, 2016

Harrisburg marches down the field and recovers a fumble in the end zone. They lead Schuyler Co. 20-8 after a 2-pt conversion. @KOMUsports — Taylor Stevens (@Tay_Stevens_) August 27, 2016

Halftime: #Tolton 12 #Lutheran 14



Murphy here is loving the close game! (But he wants a Blazer win) @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Hr64HvlRTS — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) August 27, 2016

The Jeff City crowd is enjoying how easily the Jays are handling Springfield Central 69-6 at the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fVG25M4Zs9 — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) August 27, 2016

End of the first half here at Fulton High. Fulton Leads Versailles 49-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LzDoWxfvo1 — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) August 27, 2016

It's all ?????? on the Hallsville sidelines at halftime. The Indians look to build on a 7-0 lead in the 3Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lp1Zk5Yryw — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) August 27, 2016

After a 30 minute lightning delay Owensville leads Eldon 13-7 with 1:20 left in the second quarter @KOMUsports — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) August 27, 2016

A Mizzou football LB/OG from 1952-1955, Bobby Gooch is now a staple of Mexico football. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pWZkOnFe4S — Daniel Esteve (@DanielJEsteve) August 27, 2016

Tolton forces another turnover w/ a diving interception, still trail Lutheran 14-12 w/ 4 min left in 2Q @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/f1qnYNRMOo — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) August 27, 2016

Brandon Dews punches it in from 13 yards out to extend the Fulton lead to 49-0 late in the first half. @KOMUsports — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) August 27, 2016

Springfield Central gets on the board, but Jeff City still leads 62-6 with 2:17 left in the first half @KOMUsports #mopreps — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) August 27, 2016

It's all Thunderbirds at the half. North Callaway leads Tipton 34-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/euwQpVKEhq — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) August 27, 2016

Webster is unable to convert on two deep plays to end the first half. Webster leads Hickman 8-0 at half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cOvLfN3BPK — Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) August 27, 2016

Jeff City continues their domination over Springfield as Carson Ridgeway runs the ball in score is 62-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Q17pGjEJ6G — Kelsey Pharis (@kelsey_pharis) August 27, 2016

A strong surge at the end of the first half puts the lead to:



Mexico- 32

California- 3@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ClumDMFyME — Sam Maxfield News (@SamMaxfieldNews) August 27, 2016

The only way to properly celebrate a Hallsville touchdown... The dab. #DabOnEm 7-0 Indians at the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/n1HyE26p1D — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) August 27, 2016

Fulton keeps pouring it on. QB Devin Masek runs it in for a TD from 20 yards out. Fulton up 42-0 over Versailles. @KOMUsports — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) August 27, 2016

Tolton's Noah Hemme falls on a Lutheran fumble. Trailblazers get the ball right back, down 14-12 (2Q) @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xAbBhNTWZ1 — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) August 27, 2016

Halftime score here in Harrisburg. Bulldogs lead visiting Rams 12-8. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CFO1K29GXe — Taylor Stevens (@Tay_Stevens_) August 27, 2016

Touchdown! Hallsville's DQ Smith punches it in with less than a minute in the half. 6-0, Indians. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/oiMoBvYFnM — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) August 27, 2016

Battle's Bennan Demarco takes an end-around punt for a touchdown. Battle leads Holt 35-0 in the second. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CdPvL7jdxt — Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) August 27, 2016

Tolton's Carson McCarty pulls in the TD pass for the Trailblazers. XP blocked Lutheran still leads 14-12 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tcyvyC1jO6 — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) August 27, 2016

After scoring his 3rd TD of the game, Wyatt Branson consoles injured teammate Sam Slaughter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HidvbEDihp — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) August 27, 2016

Hickman's Talin Kemp picks off Webster's John Doria late in the 2nd. Hickman takes over with 1:30 left. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/whF1fZfdIC — Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) August 27, 2016

Senior Jadon Kilpack moves the chains with a crucial catch on third down. 0-0 with 5:02 in the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZWuRGEo84r — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) August 27, 2016

Schuyler Co.'s Gareth Fredrick intercepts Harrisburgs's Cade Combs. Rams still trailing 12-8 nearing halftime. @KOMUsports — Taylor Stevens (@Tay_Stevens_) August 27, 2016

Mexico Middle School Principal Deb Haag ( @debhaag9 ) is confident that Mexico has a special group. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rHCscHGDij — Daniel Esteve (@DanielJEsteve) August 27, 2016

Mexico Bulldogs continue to move the chains as we near the end of the first half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nHoslRkYNT — Sam Maxfield News (@SamMaxfieldNews) August 27, 2016

Jeff City is keeping the blowout going in the 2nd. 2 touchdowns in less than 2 minutes has them up 55-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9emkE0KAS0

— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) August 27, 2016

End of the 1st Quarter. The Lutheran Cougars hold a 14-6 over the Trailblazers here at Tolton @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ynuMOMmMKi — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) August 27, 2016

The Jays racked up 41 points in the first quarter despite only running 5 offensive plays. 5. @KOMUsports #mopreps — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) August 27, 2016

North Callaway's Branson scores on a punt return, his 2nd TD. Reno runs in the 2-point play, Thunderbirds lead Tipton 28-0. @KOMUsports — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) August 27, 2016

The Jeff City student section is hyped about the Jays' 41-0 lead heading into the second quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/I7zIgVshkF — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) August 27, 2016

Mexico TD connection: Deion Wayman to Michael White through the air. Bulldogs extend lead to 13-3. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rZOt7shiZ5 — Sam Maxfield News (@SamMaxfieldNews) August 27, 2016

De Smet jumps to a 13-0 lead over Rock Bridge. Still 9:58 to play in the first half. @KOMUsports — Caroline Peterson (@carepeterson) August 27, 2016

Halfway through the second quarter, Hickman trails Webster Groves 8-0. @KOMUsports — Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) August 27, 2016

With some help from the band's chants, the Harrisburg defense forces a turnover on downs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iBjH6Cd1nE — Taylor Stevens (@Tay_Stevens_) August 27, 2016

Lutheran's Bruce French takes it to the house from inside the Tolton 5. Cougars up 14-6 (2 pt failed) @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ncgRfL2C09 — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) August 27, 2016

At the end of the first quarter, Jeff City leads Springfield Central, 41-0. Jays scored 38 points total last week @KOMUsports — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) August 27, 2016

Touchdown Fulton! After recovering a fumble Mesek connects with L'Trevion Vaughn from 35 yards out. Fulton leads 35-0 @KOMUsports — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) August 27, 2016

Webster scores the first touchdown of the game. Donovan Daniels runs it in from two yards out. Webster up 8-0 over Hickman. @KOMUsports — Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) August 27, 2016

The Holt Indians haven't been able to get the offense going tonight and still trail 28-0. @KOMUsports — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) August 27, 2016

North Callaway scores again, this time on a 1-yard run by Wyatt Branson. Thunderbirds lead Tipton 20-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8VxuS6flyY — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) August 27, 2016

THAT close. Hallsville just misses on a chance to open up the scoring. Instead they turnover on downs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/83alpbrToD — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) August 27, 2016

A 65-yard run from Lutheran RB Sam Witte puts the Cougars on Tolton's 10 yd line, still leading 8-6 (1Q) @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4CXWz3r1nS — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) August 27, 2016

Adam Huff runs for a 58-yard TD, and Jeff City leads 41-0. Oh by the way, we're still in the 1st quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UKhrCI3JFQ — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) August 27, 2016

Davis with his 3rd td of the game, this one from 5 yards. Fulton leads 28-0 early in the 2nd. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/miuK7Dm33Q — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) August 27, 2016

QB Brevinn Tyler allouds the defense and runs it in for a TD. Battle leads 28-0 over Holt.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/d6QkcKZ57q — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) August 27, 2016

Rock Bridge fans having a good time! At the end of the first quarter, De Smet leads Rock Bridge 6-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Dr5AyqrwLK — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) August 27, 2016

Henry to Reno again on 3rd and 10 for 34-yards! FIRST DOWN. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zrdHlafMHU — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) August 27, 2016

Current @Mizzou Tiger and former Golden Girl, Leia Tarbox, now coaches the Rock Bridge Bruin Girls! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cK3QjYSNp9 — Caroline Peterson (@carepeterson) August 27, 2016

After first quarter, California trails Mexico 7-3. Pintos forced three turnovers in opening 12 minutes. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/448eZEcAr0 — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) August 27, 2016

Tolton with a chance to take the lead vs Lutheran, but the FG snap goes wrong. Still 8-6 Cougars (1Q) @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nS3B6mXpiI — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) August 27, 2016

Fumble! Fulton recover the ensuing kickoff on the Versailles 14 yard line. Fulton leads 21-0 at the end of 1 @KOMUsports — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) August 27, 2016

At the beginning of the second quarter, Hallsville and Mark Twain are still scoreless. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SH3KR3JxQO — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) August 27, 2016

Extra point is good after TD catch by Chris Evans. Westran Hornets up 7-0 with 9:36 left in the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IJXwz8eJ8C — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) August 27, 2016

Ammod Davis with his second td of the day, this one from his own side of the field. Fulton leads 21-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0joB3U1yPU — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) August 27, 2016

California Injured TE/DE Brayden Ash takes us through a wild series of events. Mexico leads 7-3. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BQyrFyiaD9 — Daniel Esteve (@DanielJEsteve) August 27, 2016

A 28-yard pass from Cade Combs puts Harrisburg back in front. They now lead Schuyler Co. 12-8. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kTa4bj6UPF — Taylor Stevens (@Tay_Stevens_) August 27, 2016

Tipton QB Dalton Weaver is stopped for a loss to end the 1st quarter. North Callaway 14, Tipton 0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CyBWkT1yP9 — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) August 27, 2016

Jose Magana puts California on board with a 20 yd field goal. Pintos trail Mexico in home opener, 7-3. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BrXiu9bhmg — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) August 27, 2016

Running back Isaiah Estes scores first touchdown for Fayette to make it 8-8 against the Tigers. @KOMUsports — Stephanie LaChance (@lachancesteph12) August 27, 2016

At the end of the first, Harrisburg trails Schuyler County 6-8. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3DBPUovC2p — Taylor Stevens (@Tay_Stevens_) August 27, 2016

Devin Masek connects with Alec Fleetwood for a 19 yard touchdown. Fulton leads Versailles 14-0 nearing the end of the 1st. @KOMUsports — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) August 27, 2016

A 42-yard strike from QB Milo Henry to Reno, his 2nd TD of the game! North Callaway leads Tipton 14-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/R65sk0fayY — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) August 27, 2016

Mexico defense gets 4th down stop deep in own territory. Bulldogs up 7-0 with 4 mins left in the 1st Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iqq9vObcX0 — Sam Maxfield News (@SamMaxfieldNews) August 27, 2016

It's been all Battle here tonight as The Spartans lead The Indians 21-0 in the first quarter. @KOMUsports — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) August 27, 2016

End of the first quarter: Hickman and Webster locked in a scoreless tie @KOMUsports — Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) August 27, 2016

I'm here at Tolton as the Trailblazers are trailing Cougars of Lutheran 8-6 halfway through the 1st Q @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/roB866Lpmf — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) August 27, 2016

Gunnar See runs the ball in from 14 yards out to increase Jeff City's lead to 27-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VKcJftjat3 — Kelsey Pharis (@kelsey_pharis) August 27, 2016

FUMBLE! North Callaway capitalizes on Tipton's mistake. 1st down on the Cardinal 42. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KUkugPaZTS — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) August 27, 2016

California forces second turnover, this one at 10 yd line. Pintos failed to score after first turnover. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/S7AUbhxDcl — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) August 27, 2016

@KOMUsports Everyone takes a knee when there's a man down on the field. pic.twitter.com/jAZcRqyxMq — John Elmendorf (@JElmendorfKOMU) August 27, 2016

Jeff City picks up its 2nd INT of the game, and is in the red zone up 21-0. The 1st isn't even over yet @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hEpUvJKHzm — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) August 27, 2016

Correction: Hickman takes over with 2:17 left in the 1st quarter. @KOMUsports https://t.co/elx7UOszbE — Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) August 27, 2016

Avion Williams caps off a strong opening drive for Mexico w/ a 16 yard TD, putting the Bulldogs up 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uXqcPW1isV — Sam Maxfield News (@SamMaxfieldNews) August 27, 2016

Webster is unable to convert on 4th down. Hickman takes over the with 2 minutes left in the 1st quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rYRYuvkVUQ — Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) August 27, 2016

After surrendering early touchdown, California recovers Mexico's second offensive possession on own 17 yard line. 7-0 Bulldogs. @KOMUsports — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) August 27, 2016

Fulton strikes first! Ammod Davis shakes a tackler and takes it in from 19 yards out. Fulton leads 7-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/szo9mcuz6k — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) August 27, 2016

After Tipton had a quick turnover on downs, N. Callaway's Higgins counters with a chain moving run. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SAC5PlH1r8 — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) August 27, 2016

Offensive touchdown ?

Defensive touchdown ?

Special teams touchdown ?

Jeff City up 21-0 @KOMUsports #mopreps pic.twitter.com/BLxVW7HDMC — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) August 27, 2016

Senior Braxton Shaw runs it in for Schuyler County. 2-pt. conversion is good. Rams lead Harrisburg 8-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vvSe1AyZfc — Taylor Stevens (@Tay_Stevens_) August 27, 2016