FNF Live Blog Week 3: High school football photos and videos

COLUMBIA - The Friday Night Fever game of the week features the Battle Spartans at Rock Bridge Bruins. Both are entering the game undefeated.

Jefferson City versus Hickman is the rivalry game to watch. The Jays are coming off a loss to defending Class 6A champions Kirkwood.

Eldon takes on SOBOCO after racking up 72 points in a offensive fest against Owensville last week.

This live blog will feature photos and videos from games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

Tweet your game photos to @komunews or @komusports.

Put a bow on this one, James on the receiving end of a TD toss from Combs. It's now 35-12 Harrisburg over Salisbury, 2:42 Q4. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7wvP261R0X — Travis Breese (@tbreeseontv) September 2, 2017

FINAL: Helsel shines for S. Callaway as they beat Wright City 48-6... catch the highlights on the 10:00 program @KOMUsports #fnf #midmopreps pic.twitter.com/XCpB67iNJk — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 2, 2017

FINAL:

Hallsville: 6

Osage: 31



Osage High School's tribe is victorious in battle. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/j4YB7of3vx — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 2, 2017

FINAL: Rock Bridge shuts out Battle. 9-0 for the home team, Rock Bridge @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2rdWI4tsJK — Nathalie Jones (@Nath_Joness) September 2, 2017

FINAL: Rock Bridge pitches a shutout, beating Battle 9-0. Bruins are 3-0 on the season and they're jumping for joy! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TL2GNFVEcm — Brendon Baker (@BrendonWBaker) September 2, 2017

Marceline adds a late score and wins 28-0 to keep possession of The Bell. They can keep on ringing for another year. pic.twitter.com/Yj26Nzbimm — Justin Bjorseth (@BjorsethJustin) September 2, 2017

The California Pintos take home their first win of the season, final score against Warsaw 12-8. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EQJroIILtt — Jack Lee (@jzlee193) September 2, 2017

FINAL: Mexico routes Marshall 55-14. Mexico improves to 2-1 on the season and 1-0 in NCMC. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RQQeS9LipF — Anthony Dean (@anthonydean824) September 2, 2017

Harrisburg is pulling away late here, they now lead 27-12 after 65 yard TD courtesy of Combs, 11:14 Q4. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ykPDOExsgB — Travis Breese (@tbreeseontv) September 2, 2017

Heading into the Q4, S. Callaway has a commanding lead over Wright City. The Bulldogs lead 41-6 & are close to a 3-0 record @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nQs1xv69d2 — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 2, 2017

Battle threatened inside red zone, but this stop by Rock Bridge on 4th down preserved the shutout. 9-0 RB w/ about 3 min to go. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1SLY3buKbe — Brendon Baker (@BrendonWBaker) September 2, 2017

Jeff City DB #11 Ryan Brooks leaps up for the INT and runs it back across midfield. Jeff City still leads Hickman, 21-9, in Q4. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/W9hvl26gwe — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 2, 2017

FINAL: Eldon starts fast and cruises to an upset victory over the sixth ranked team in Class 3. SoBoCo is unbeaten no more. #mopreps pic.twitter.com/UwuiN3SPSL — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) September 2, 2017

Jeff City TE/LB #34 Quinton Strobel blocks the punt and the Jays will start w/ great field position on Hickman's 32-yard-line. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jPwuscg3p9 — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 2, 2017

At the end of Q3, Jeff City leads Hickman, 21-9. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gcJapyHUFC — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 2, 2017

A pair of third quarter touchdowns from Cosey have given Althoff Catholic a 21-9 lead over Helias. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pFiJ1qapK9 — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 2, 2017

Jackson is at it again! The junior scores his second TD of the game on an 8-yard run. Jeff City leads Hickman, 21-9. 6:41, Q3. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wl8Edlq06Q — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 2, 2017

END 3Q: Southern Boone finds the scoreboard. It's a two-score game headed to the final twelve minutes. Anything can happen... pic.twitter.com/fSxIyMBLdU — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) September 2, 2017

Cameron Holman does it again! He takes the kickoff 80 yards for a TD to open the 2nd half. Mexico leads 48-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8cpWCEHIlg — Anthony Dean (@anthonydean824) September 2, 2017

The Battle student section isn't giving up yet. 9-0 Rock Bridge leading with 7:26 left in the 3rd @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ojKITfAZJH — Nathalie Jones (@Nath_Joness) September 2, 2017

Marceline adds another touchdown, extending their lead to 14-0 in the Battle for the Bell. pic.twitter.com/KNJmaaF1KA — Justin Bjorseth (@BjorsethJustin) September 2, 2017

Met this 3 year old diehard Boonville fan Tyler! He's excited for his team to come back in the second half...sort of?? 12:00 Q3. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LlBOwLdNsn — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 2, 2017

The Bruins Girls on the field again showing the routine learned at NBA camp. The squad place 2nd nationally in jazz performance @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KdcAxLj4D4 — Nathalie Jones (@Nath_Joness) September 2, 2017

That's not for all fans, though. Many of them still prefer to cheer on their favorite players from the front row pic.twitter.com/FIt2mOkBH0 — Justin Bjorseth (@BjorsethJustin) September 2, 2017

HALFTIME: South Callaway 34 Wright City 6 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/st9aWbpVn8 — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 2, 2017

Brookfield is also hosting a balloon festival tonight. Fans inside are getting a great overhead view of the Battle for the Bell pic.twitter.com/rcVmOIAnWe — Justin Bjorseth (@BjorsethJustin) September 2, 2017

A sneaky onside kick & South Callaway uses Peyton Leeper's arm for the Bulldog's 3rd TD of the night, 2 PT conv. good: 21-0 SC @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9CIab8u7tS — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 2, 2017

We've reached the half, with Marceline still ahead 7-0. pic.twitter.com/pwoKrYAxFk — Justin Bjorseth (@BjorsethJustin) September 2, 2017

Wright City has yet to score through one quarter and the S. Callaway yelling isn't helping the cause 7-0 SC 11:44 Q2 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pfJD01scSl — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 2, 2017

Jays supporters have everything to cheer about as Jeff City leads Hickman, 14-9, at the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/T3astOdWgY — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 2, 2017

After an eventful first half the Rock Bridge marching band takes the field for a performance @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dXURVbmiof — Nathalie Jones (@Nath_Joness) September 2, 2017

S. Callaway strikes first on a quick drive. The quick 4-yard run seals the deal, the Bulldogs lead 7-0 @komusports pic.twitter.com/poJuFJfQnU — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 2, 2017

S. Callaway captain Hunter Schroer hypes up the 2-0 Bulldogs as they take on Wright City @komusports pic.twitter.com/ICG6WUFQBc — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 2, 2017

HALF: The Fulton band treats the home crowd with their new performance as Tolton leads 13-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ySdDD6HTpQ — Quinn Trask (@q5trask_sports) September 2, 2017

At half Battle and Rock Bridge find themselves with Rock Bridge leading 9-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/r6OE2rcIMr — Nathalie Jones (@Nath_Joness) September 2, 2017

#5 Kolton James may not be a ref but he got that call right. Cade Combs TO THE HOUSE on the QB keeper. HHS 15 SHS 12, 00:18 Q2. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SdqsWiVw5M — Travis Breese (@tbreeseontv) September 2, 2017

Mexico just won't stop scoring. Jonathon Grubb scores a TD on a QB sneak. Mexico leads 34-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mB7aGzQiBd — Anthony Dean (@anthonydean824) September 2, 2017

Tolton is unable to convert on 4th down late in the first half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rqKUmL5laQ — Quinn Trask (@q5trask_sports) September 2, 2017

Helias seniors honored at halftime for Senior Night. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Yz0N9AHsU9 — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 2, 2017

The TD pass was found by No. 29 Zach Boyles, a WR in his sophomore season @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HAbMVAkhuP — Nathalie Jones (@Nath_Joness) September 2, 2017

Helias heads to locker room with 9-7 halftime lead over Althoff Catholic. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qKTW9dEDeC — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 2, 2017

HALFTIME: Southern Boone has never won a game in Eldon. The Mustangs are well on their way to continuing that trend. pic.twitter.com/3EhAi8kLA5 — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) September 2, 2017

Helias gets off successful punt from inside own 10 yard line. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ILpXL9UbiI — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 2, 2017

Another huge takeaway by Tolton! Nick Beckett's interception sets up the Trailblazers with great field position before the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/P8AKBDatAs — Quinn Trask (@q5trask_sports) September 2, 2017

Darren Mackey and Harley Waller suiting up for both football AND the marching band. THESE are dual-sport athletes! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aT4xfHYGsg — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 2, 2017

Rock Bridge with a resounding touchdown pass bringing it 9-0 with 47 second left in the 1st half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IGYNSNAIF3 — Nathalie Jones (@Nath_Joness) September 2, 2017

Helias forces fumble in red zone, recovered by Jeremiah Heckman with less than 2 minutes to play in 1st half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Ew6xUKSPXc — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 2, 2017

Battle can't capitalize as they fumble, making it Rock Bridge's ball at the 15 yd line @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/q4plR5rqz5 — Nathalie Jones (@Nath_Joness) September 2, 2017

TOUCHDOWN! This acrobatic play by Ben Breitwiser puts Tolton up 13-7 in the 2nd quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MxA8L71gN3 — Quinn Trask (@q5trask_sports) September 2, 2017

Battle's Nate Ferguson makes a huge catch bring Battle to the 25 yd line @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tk5q6KgwiI — Nathalie Jones (@Nath_Joness) September 2, 2017

Heeerrreee comes Salisbury. Kevin Linneman runs this one into the end zone to make it 12-7 Panthers over the Bulldogs, 3:31 Q2. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SI4PHt9DXU — Travis Breese (@tbreeseontv) September 2, 2017

Halftime here at Boonville HS, with a score of 20-0 Hannibal. Rough half for Boonesville but the student section is still loud! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/r3cJudz5gx — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 2, 2017

But Jeff City takes the lead right back on a 60-yard TD run by WR #15 Maleek Jackson. The Jays lead Hickman 14-9 w/ 4:49, Q2. @komusports pic.twitter.com/BS1h8PqSQ9 — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 2, 2017

With less than 3 minutes left in the second quarter, California scores another touchdown, bringing the score to 12-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BGe9WXdR8y — Jack Lee (@jzlee193) September 2, 2017

Rock Bridge manages to get on the board with a field goal. 3-0 Rock Bridge leads with 4:25 left in the 2nd @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/otOtRFWB5T — Nathalie Jones (@Nath_Joness) September 2, 2017

TOUCHDOWN OSAGE: QB Zach Wheeler finds Drake Gaines for the score. PAT is no good. Osage leads Hallsville 13-0 in Q2. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tHtT51l3xC — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 2, 2017

Althoff Catholic on the scoreboard after 1-yard TD run from Richard Cosey. 9-7 Helias with 4:42 left in Q2. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AVP2yRhAqM — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 2, 2017

Marshall finally is on the board as QB John Haug throws a 40 yard TD to Connor Schulte. Mexico leads 20-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pIPwEuuAes — Anthony Dean (@anthonydean824) September 2, 2017

"To the house on three, 1, 2, 3, TO THE HOUSE" Bulldogs special teams unit screams. They are now even w/ Salisbury 7-7 6:27 Q2. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0jOhgqN9pF — Travis Breese (@tbreeseontv) September 2, 2017

Marceline finds the end zone courtesy of Rylan Chrisman. They lead 7-0 early in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/Zj5oKOHWpu — Justin Bjorseth (@BjorsethJustin) September 2, 2017

28-yard TD run for Colden Imhoff gives Helias a 9-0 lead with 6:48 to play in Q2. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ni9jxiaUCh — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 2, 2017

It's the Isaiah Parsons show in Eldon! His third TD of the half makes it 22-0 with a successful 2 point try. 6:09 left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/yRXDBWv3Uk — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) September 2, 2017

Go, fight, win is the mantra for the Harrisburg Bulldogs, they still lead 7-0, now 9:50 Q2. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hALCLfcIak — Travis Breese (@tbreeseontv) September 2, 2017

Mexico's crowd has plenty to cheer about as Cameron Holman returns a punt 92 yards for a TD. PAT is no good, Mexico leads 13-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9m0gJ6pTee — Anthony Dean (@anthonydean824) September 2, 2017

Mexico strikes first as QB Jonathon Grubb throws a 52 yard touchdown to Matthew Huffman. Mexico leads 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aiOWCLF7dX — Anthony Dean (@anthonydean824) September 2, 2017

Helias High School kicker Vito Calvaruso is ready when his team needs him. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/noe0YKlBiq — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 2, 2017

Tolton with a huge defensive stop! Eyob Teklesenbet recovers the fumble pinned in their own red zone. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lY55nW8sTc — Quinn Trask (@q5trask_sports) September 2, 2017

Eldon went three and out with their last possession, but Tanner Myers made QB Sam Stichnote pay. 4th down Southern Boone. pic.twitter.com/4pDP7bncCd — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) September 2, 2017

4th down stop for Helias High School. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/felMSqil6B — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 2, 2017

And to finish it off, Roberson runs over some more defenders for a 1-yard TD. Jeff City leads Hickman 7-3 w/ 11:29 left in Q2. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/upIBS7GuRL — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 2, 2017

Helias High School crowd wants a third down stop. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kRV2o4Ufwz — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 2, 2017

It's a war of the student sections as Battle fans didn't disappoint, filling the bleachers almost to capacity @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mMu7e6EgID — Nathalie Jones (@Nath_Joness) September 2, 2017

The Blair Oaks cheerleaders and mascot cheer on the Falcons as they attempt to protect their large lead. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bdMLv2Rd43 — Pate McCuien (@PateMcCuien18) September 2, 2017

Brookfield can't convert on third down and Marceline will start at their own 44 following the punt. pic.twitter.com/LLvYlFI6mV — Justin Bjorseth (@BjorsethJustin) September 2, 2017

At the end of Q1, Hickman leads Jeff City 3-0, but Jeff City will start Q2 at Hickman's four-yard-line. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dmq5MaeHeQ — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 2, 2017

Eldon's defense ate their Wheaties this morning. A forced fumble gives the Mustangs the ball and the Eldon faithful LOVE it. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OKZupoqObT — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) September 2, 2017

The Osage defense proves strong as they prevent Hallsville from scoring. Hallsville's FG attempt no good. Osage up 7-0 in Q2. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/o6EsbCq862 — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 2, 2017

With one quarter down at Rock Bridge, neither team was able to produce a TD drive. Stuck at 0-0 beginning the 2nd @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QK659U1YdS — Nathalie Jones (@Nath_Joness) September 2, 2017

Osage celebrates a 7-0 lead as the first quarter ends. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JBu6ga2M84 — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 2, 2017

Tweet your game photos to @komunews or @komusports.

Jeff City QB #6 Devin Roberson runs straight through a Hickman defender for the first down. Jays are in the red zone. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/M9oFThC1BV — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 2, 2017

End of the first. We are still scoreless pic.twitter.com/iywx39ETEz — Justin Bjorseth (@BjorsethJustin) September 2, 2017

Althoff Catholic with the stop on third down. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/J0IYoIR16u — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 2, 2017

Brookfield forces Marceline to punt following a sack. The punt goes out of bounds at the 11. Brookfield again needing to work out of a hole pic.twitter.com/9Y3aZcDko5 — Justin Bjorseth (@BjorsethJustin) September 2, 2017

End of Q1. Score: Hannibal 7, Boonville 0. Hannibal's cheerleaders are pumping up the crowd. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PVFmIhCDSP — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 2, 2017

END OF FIRST QUARTER: The Mustangs offense picked up right where they left off from last week. Southern Boone, not so much. pic.twitter.com/wbFPcfmtxP — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) September 2, 2017

TOUCHDOWN! Connor Fogue muscles his way into the end zone for Tolton to tie the game at 7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SfrDHbY6EU — Quinn Trask (@q5trask_sports) September 2, 2017

Bad snap on punt results in 22-yard loss for Althoff Catholic. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Y3YU06fyU4 — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 2, 2017

UPDATE: The chant worked. Hallsville forces a three and out and takes over in Osage territory. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pMisYaQhux — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 2, 2017

Hallsville cheerleaders suggest a bulldoze defense after the Osage score. Two minutes remain in quarter 1. Osage leads 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/06f71zz9ak — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 2, 2017

Left: James drops a red zone int on 1st down. Right: James redeems himself with an int the next play! 7-0 Harrisburg, 3:32 Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/v4w0ldnlhM — Travis Breese (@tbreeseontv) September 2, 2017

33-yard field goal puts Helias High School on top 3-0 with 4:40 remaining in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7e37GSf4X6 — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 2, 2017

Marceline forced to punt. The pin Brookfield at their own 2. pic.twitter.com/tnp4hxDVi2 — Justin Bjorseth (@BjorsethJustin) September 2, 2017

Boonville tries to convert off of the fumble by Hannibal but gives it right back with a fumble of their own! Still 7-0 2:04 Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KGhZSceUX2 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 2, 2017

California quarterback Liam Glenn carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown. California now leads Warsaw 6-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wH9TAwdtAX — Jack Lee (@jzlee193) September 2, 2017

TOUCHDOWN OSAGE: a short carry by Nick Riley puts Osage on the board. PAT is good. 7-0 Osage over Hallsville. 5:32 left in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QBk7g2iGA9 — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 2, 2017

Marceline comes up with an interception. Number 6 Trey Hamilton with the play. Still scoreless pic.twitter.com/DZi5tZH7f7 — Justin Bjorseth (@BjorsethJustin) September 2, 2017

Hickman strikes first! #8 Andrew Whelihan nails a 25-yard field goal to put the Kewpies up 3-0 over Jeff City. 4:34 left in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GOSHFqV1xg — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 2, 2017

Neither Battle or Rock Bridge can get a drive going with 4:40 left in the first. Still locked a 0-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tE9Ow4egGZ — Nathalie Jones (@Nath_Joness) September 2, 2017

TOUCHDOWN! Taeon Logan puts Fulton in front 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mJZIKsDKRX — Quinn Trask (@q5trask_sports) September 2, 2017

Marceline punts the ball away after going 3 and out. pic.twitter.com/wzpyfcpbib — Justin Bjorseth (@BjorsethJustin) September 2, 2017

And just 4:11 into this contest, Eldon has the lead thanks to Isaiah Parsons. They went for 2 and converted, so it's 8-0 Eldon early. pic.twitter.com/cnTlamem7Y — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) September 2, 2017

Versailles fans are upset as Blair Oaks converts a key fourth down and rushes for a 60 yard touchdown! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/I8swBbyF3c — Pate McCuien (@PateMcCuien18) September 2, 2017

Osage fans are out in full force. Whichever school has the better tribe will be decided tonight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gMhN5LqBPe — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 2, 2017

Fumble recovery by Helias High School on game's opening possession. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EdOkXeFBJy — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 2, 2017

Harrisburg took an early 6-0 lead w/ a Kolton James receiving TD then added one more on this extra point. HHS 7 SHS 0, 9:54 Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Y54eDBIWPs — Travis Breese (@tbreeseontv) September 2, 2017

Marceline fails to convert on a fourth down attempt on the opening drive. Brookfield will take over pic.twitter.com/Cgz6B74LU0 — Justin Bjorseth (@BjorsethJustin) September 2, 2017

7-0 Hannibal after Senior TE Evan Allen catches a 35 yard dart for a TD. 8:11 left to go in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4tWf1kl4Ct — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 2, 2017

Wearing the Superman cleats, Mexico WR/DB Jesean White looks poised to make an impact for the hometown team. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/npTBZ75Vxr — Anthony Dean (@anthonydean824) September 2, 2017

Hickman has not defeated Jeff City since 2012. Will that change tonight? Kickoff just minutes away. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hSIImCvbn9 — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 2, 2017

The visiting Jeff City fans are already firing shots. Come on now... @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/L7AK6tHRn0 — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 2, 2017

Just before the game kids fill the field area of the stadium, playing and throwing the football around. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xrk52S0dAC — Pate McCuien (@PateMcCuien18) September 2, 2017

It's a western student section theme and the fans are getting rowdy as Battle at Rock Bridge has kicked off @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/C9p5h6S0GE — Nathalie Jones (@Nath_Joness) September 2, 2017

A ref picks up a flag on the first play from scrimmage. Harrisburg is deep in Salisbury territory, though. 0-0 11:43 Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/y9BvPEjNJl — Travis Breese (@tbreeseontv) September 2, 2017

California is hoping to score a win tonight against Warsaw despite being 0-2 and having already lost 4 starters this season. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CqRmcnBeZ7 — Jack Lee (@jzlee193) September 2, 2017

Hallsville wins the toss and defers to the second half. Osage will receive the opening kickoff. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dKFDmpRAT1 — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 2, 2017

It's a Class 3 battle in Eldon tonight as the Mustangs (2-0) host #6 Southern Boone (2-0). Victor Field is PACKED. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/goYc2WG2h1 — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) September 2, 2017

The teams shake hands and we are about ready for kick off here at Burlington Field pic.twitter.com/bEAbih2qCz — Justin Bjorseth (@BjorsethJustin) September 2, 2017

Hannibal wins the toss and elects to receive. We are now underway @ Boonville HS! 0-0 12:00 Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MgrxGdyxPB — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 1, 2017

Osage QB Zach Wheeler warms up as he looks to lead his Indians into battle against Hallsville's Tribe. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mdNfg2MYqx

— Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 1, 2017

Kickoff in 5 minutes from Fulton @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zBCnHCQ7Am — Quinn Trask (@q5trask_sports) September 1, 2017

Rock Bridge has stormed the field looking keep this season's 2-0 record against the 2-0 Battle squad @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mIhrWC6vbA — Nathalie Jones (@Nath_Joness) September 1, 2017

As for Jeff City (1-1), the Jays will look to bounce back from their 35-7 loss to Kirkwood last week. @komusports pic.twitter.com/4jL3AgytTf — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 1, 2017

And here come the Osage Indians looking to defend their home turf. Kickoff in about 10 minutes. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wokoeig7gx — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 1, 2017

Five minutes till kickoff of "The Battle of the Pirates" between Hannibal & Boonville HS. Follow me for live coverage @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/f0xwhv7pDu — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 1, 2017

Fans have been celebrating with the bell, which the school had failed to capture the previous six meetings leading up to last season pic.twitter.com/IvgVa0PrKU — Justin Bjorseth (@BjorsethJustin) September 1, 2017

The pregame festivities continue at Rock Bridge as the nationally recognized Rock Bridge Bruin Girls open up the game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aBMPtBq6Z7 — Nathalie Jones (@Nath_Joness) September 1, 2017

Despite the 0-2 start, Hickman has already scored 45 points this season, compared to 13 points in last season's first two games. @komusports pic.twitter.com/kOvA3pSDFN — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 1, 2017

California hosts Warsaw in search of its first win this season. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ERMXjFmpvk — Jack Lee (@jzlee193) September 1, 2017

The Bulldog is ready for kickoff at 7. I'll be updating Salisbury at Harrisburg all night, 1 team will get their first win! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cMWAoNUgmq — Travis Breese (@tbreeseontv) September 1, 2017 It's a battle of the Indians tonight as Hallsville visits Osage. The Osage dance/cheer squads are out for some pregame hype. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/utwQw2sQVk — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 1, 2017 Just about 30 minutes from kickoff at Hickman High School as the Kewpies (0-2) host the Jefferson City Jays (1-1). @komusports pic.twitter.com/kp3vl6PVm7 — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 1, 2017

Marceline won last years meeting 7-0. pic.twitter.com/HYhi0x6uUw — Justin Bjorseth (@BjorsethJustin) September 1, 2017

The rivalry was named the best in the country by USA Today High School sports. Fans are out in full force. pic.twitter.com/Iw8WpF0pFc — Justin Bjorseth (@BjorsethJustin) September 1, 2017

40 minutes until game time at Rock Bridge vs Battle. Both squads warming up for the matchup @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JHiEsg2jf7 — Nathalie Jones (@Nath_Joness) September 1, 2017