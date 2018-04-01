FNF Live Blog Week 4: High school football photos and videos

6 months 3 weeks 1 day ago Friday, September 08 2017 Sep 8, 2017 Friday, September 08, 2017 6:16:00 PM CDT September 08, 2017 in Friday Night Fever
By: Ethan Stein, KOMU 8 Digital Producer and Annie Hammock, KOMU 8 Interactive Director
COLUMBIA - Week 4 of the high school football season sees the unbeaten Rock Bridge Bruins head west to take on the Lee's Summit Tigers.

The Hickman Kewpies seek their first win under new coach Trevor Rubly as they travel to Ray Hentges Stadium to face the Helias Crusaders.

The Battle Spartans hope to bounce back from their first loss of the season last week when they head to Kirkwood to take on the Vianney Golden Griffins.

And in one of the area's biggest rivalry games, the Callaway Cup will be on the line when the South Callaway Bulldogs head up from Mokane to Kingdom City to play the North Callaway Thunderbirds."

This live blog will feature photos and videos from games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

