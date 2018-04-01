FNF Live Blog Week 4: High school football photos and videos

COLUMBIA - Week 4 of the high school football season sees the unbeaten Rock Bridge Bruins head west to take on the Lee's Summit Tigers.

The Hickman Kewpies seek their first win under new coach Trevor Rubly as they travel to Ray Hentges Stadium to face the Helias Crusaders.

The Battle Spartans hope to bounce back from their first loss of the season last week when they head to Kirkwood to take on the Vianney Golden Griffins.

And in one of the area's biggest rivalry games, the Callaway Cup will be on the line when the South Callaway Bulldogs head up from Mokane to Kingdom City to play the North Callaway Thunderbirds."

This live blog will feature photos and videos from games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

FINAL:

Rock Bridge suffers its first loss as the Bruins fall to the Lee's Summit Tigers 27-21. Bruins face Hickman next week. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Me2hCTw3e5 — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 9, 2017

This one is getting exciting, MMA scores to tie the game 36-36 with 4 minutes remaining in the game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kZzq7KpuFt — Benjamin Ridder (@medianow108) September 9, 2017

FINAL: Versailles allows a touchdown on their first defensive series, but pitches a shutout the rest of the way. #mopreps pic.twitter.com/sByRrhTGbf — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) September 9, 2017

N. Callaway takes back the Callaway Cup for the first time since 2009, beating S. Callaway 32-29. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QNNXvrFXQA — Ben S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 9, 2017

FINAL: Boonville makes this game a Homecoming to remember as the Pirates take down Tolton 27-17. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HJJucbKDj1 — Anthony Dean (@anthonydean824) September 9, 2017

FINAL: Camdenton defeats Kickapoo 35-7 to advance to 3-1 on the season. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AqCekacwwB — Quinn Trask (@q5trask_sports) September 9, 2017

That's a final from Helias High School. The Crusaders get their first win in Ray Hentges Stadium with a 49-7 rout of the Hickman Kewpies. pic.twitter.com/tuWlqoRbu2 — Peter Alexis (@PeterRAlexis) September 9, 2017

Touchdown Blair Oaks. Riley Lentz with a 41 yd TD run. They lead Eldon 32-12 with 2 min left in the game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mgEK4bOxX8 — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) September 9, 2017

TOUCHDOWN LEE'S SUMMIT: Rock Bridge blocks the extra point. 27-21 Lee's Summit. Coming up on 5 minutes to play. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wyKpotbXYE — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 9, 2017

Slater touchdown! The Wildcats convert on the two point conversion to go on top 30-28 with 9:14 remaining in the game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YGKfZfFDyC — Benjamin Ridder (@medianow108) September 9, 2017

End of the third quarter Westran leads Harrisburg 57-15 and they are playing the fourth quarter with a running clock @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IeX6g5raBf — Eric (@Eric_simon14) September 9, 2017

At the end of Q3, Vianney leads Battle, 38-19. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/V7Otvyq3ii — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 9, 2017

Blair Oaks Falcons score again. They lead Eldon 24-12 with 6 min left in the game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/n0cKDhvaoX — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) September 9, 2017

Family fun at Missouri Military Academy. End of the 3rd quarter, Slater 22 MMA 28. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/H6aq6NfUqI — Benjamin Ridder (@medianow108) September 9, 2017

At the end of the third quarter, Helias still leads 42-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/p9vt8Zh4ia — Jack Lee (@jzlee193) September 9, 2017

FINAL here at Moberly HS as Moberly comes out on top courtesy of a shutout!

Moberly Spartans - 35

Fulton Hornets- 0@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aDc0cSuA5o — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 9, 2017

End of the third quarter with Centralia leading Brookfield 48-7 and the Centralia fans are dancing @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/B2YkrbcBYT — Eric (@Eric_simon14) September 9, 2017

With 4:26 left in the 3rd quarter, Helias continues to lead Hickman 42-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sQHvAZ4PVF — Jack Lee (@jzlee193) September 9, 2017

This Eldon fan with the mustang hat cheers on as Eldon pulls within 6. Down 18-12 to Blair Oaks with 10 min left in the 4th @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FHdZMwnA5l — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) September 9, 2017

End of the 3rd quarter, N. Callaway leads S. Callaway 26-21. They haven't beaten S. Callaway since 2009. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NctcKBQmqc — Ben S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 9, 2017

With a 90 yard return to start the second half, Cody Karl pulled Harrisburg to within 42-15 with a two point conversion @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/k4mJmThh32 — Eric (@Eric_simon14) September 9, 2017

My fault for not sharing this you. Moberly team is putting on a show but it's the marching band that is the real entertainment!@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jxyOonGPZb — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 9, 2017

Chance Richards joins in on the fun with a 13 yard option run as time expires in the 3rd quarter. We head into Q4 35-0 Moberly. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kjUtBRoj8y — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 9, 2017

SoBoCo's @gabe_whitt keeps the cheers coming. This team manager is filled w/ energy, which they'll need it in this close game @komusports pic.twitter.com/379DASbV3Z — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 9, 2017

QB Stockman is having himself a night. Just threw a 98 yd TD pass. Blair Oaks leads Eldon 18-6 with 4 min in the 3rd @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/T1GCaAv4Ry — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) September 9, 2017

Kaiden Davenport puts into the end zone for a 41-7 Centralia lead over Brookfield. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XbARvvQ88J — Eric (@Eric_simon14) September 9, 2017

Irvin McGee built the seats he's watched 3 generations of Westran Hornets Football on @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vdRoutb0Mk — Eric (@Eric_simon14) September 9, 2017

HALFTIME: All tied up at Lee's Summit High School.

Rock Bridge-21

Lee's Summit-21@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PCc2s38p0j — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 9, 2017

SoBoCo has a their own hype man, manager Gabe Whitt is cranking up tbe volume for the Eagles... It's 14-14 with 8:18 Q3 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9SIA5MT0lX — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 9, 2017

QB Sam Stichnote warms up at half, Stichnote started the season at WR but an injury forced the junior to convert @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bum3Xg1TRi — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 9, 2017

The second half is underway here at Centraila leading Brookfield 28-7 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yUPI3IFqJ9 — Eric (@Eric_simon14) September 9, 2017

Blair Oaks students held a fundraiser before the game. They made $402. All of it is for Hurricane Harvey relief @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aXRaXvhGxI — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) September 9, 2017

Helias has absolutely dominated going into the half. Yet another pick-six, their FIFTH INT, gives the Crusaders a 28-7 lead at the break! pic.twitter.com/TUb2i4lLhj — Peter Alexis (@PeterRAlexis) September 9, 2017

Another Alex Young touchdown right before the half puts the Westran Hornets up 42-7 with 59 seconds left in the second quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HCY0INERNY — Eric (@Eric_simon14) September 9, 2017

S. Callaway Head Coach, Zack Hess on what his team needs to do to pull away in the second half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/DQByw4IJZJ — Ben S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 9, 2017

Two TD drives for Moberly to end the half as they lead this one 28-0. My second week of trying to catch the PAT..missed. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NUXk0RgABC — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 9, 2017

Off to Southern Boone and the Eagles are tied with Hallsville 7-7 at the half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gHpIxDOH1s — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 9, 2017

Taylor Dobbins finds the end zone for his second time tonight. California blocks the extra point.



13-6 Versailles at the half. pic.twitter.com/VUrOuDevYv — Isaac Douglas (@RealIsaacSchuma) September 9, 2017

HALFTIME SHOW: Take a look at your future cheerleaders @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ejNfaK6BKk — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) September 9, 2017

HALFTIME: Versailles strikes twice and the Tigers head to the locker room with a seven point lead. pic.twitter.com/fkHrvcWsrI — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) September 9, 2017

The Crusaders defense steps up once again with its second pick-six and THIRD interception of this first half! 2 pt fails, Helias leads 12-7. pic.twitter.com/GHsearmSS8 — Peter Alexis (@PeterRAlexis) September 9, 2017

Touchdown for Centralia extending their lead to 28-7 at the half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3YFlZa9VKt — Eric (@Eric_simon14) September 9, 2017

The Boonville marching band kicks off the homecoming halftime show with a performance of the Jackson 5's "I Want You Back." @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qi4iSohaDf — Anthony Dean (@anthonydean824) September 9, 2017

The homecoming queen candidates wait with their parents as the halftime festivities are set to begin. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6Zgt6zGfRJ — Anthony Dean (@anthonydean824) September 9, 2017

End of the 1st quarter, Boonville leads Tolton 8-3. Cheerleaders are collecting money for a "miracle minute" at the break. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/oqMnLyzfLi — Anthony Dean (@anthonydean824) September 9, 2017

Freshman QB Cade Stockman throws his second touchdown of the game at the end of the 1st half. Blair Oaks leads Eldon 12-6 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KEnZNHaYbb — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) September 9, 2017

Westran scores again to make it 28-0 in the second quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ypRkhLdTNx — Eric (@Eric_simon14) September 9, 2017

TOUCHDOWN VERSAILLES! Taylor Dobbins bursts through the line for the score. Extra point is good.



7-6 Versailles. pic.twitter.com/u2aT6rJyAi — Isaac Douglas (@RealIsaacSchuma) September 9, 2017

TOUCHDOWN: Jordan Delashmutt runs it in from 5 yards out. N. Callaway isn't going away, down 21-20 to S. Callaway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LdNdiXfWth — Ben S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 9, 2017

At the end of the first quarter, Rock Bridge leads Lee's Summit 14-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KcbteETLQD — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 9, 2017

Versailles with a HUGE fourth down conversion at edge of the goal line. Chains were needed. pic.twitter.com/gY6DuCgArp — Isaac Douglas (@RealIsaacSchuma) September 9, 2017

Helias starting from their own 25 after their second INT of the night. They have just capitalized on a risky 4th down to extend the drive. pic.twitter.com/ABQXOljAWr — Peter Alexis (@PeterRAlexis) September 9, 2017

MMA with a 10 touchdown on the quarterback keeper. Extra point is good

Slater 14, MMA 21 with 8:25 remaining in the 2nd. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dvwECyl64Y — Benjamin Ridder (@medianow108) September 9, 2017

"Row the boat"



MMA breaks the huddle after giving up a touchdown to tie the game 14-14 with 11:41 remaining in the 2nd quarter. @komusports pic.twitter.com/6GmKza9LQC — Benjamin Ridder (@medianow108) September 9, 2017

California's Jacob Adams sheds a block and lays a punishing hit on Kooper Wilson to force a third down. Pintos lead 6-0. pic.twitter.com/Wh1FCjH8h4 — Isaac Douglas (@RealIsaacSchuma) September 9, 2017

TOUCHDOWN! This Austin Hutson TD cuts the Kickapoo deficit in half. Camdenton now leads 14-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/caDUPcZCdd — Quinn Trask (@q5trask_sports) September 9, 2017

Eldon punches it in. After a missed FG they are tied with Blair Oaks 6-6 with 8 min left in the 2nd quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kDsCtzQlfX — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) September 9, 2017

At the end of Q1, Vianney leads Battle, 24-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dVqbYihmaj — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 9, 2017

TOUCHDOWN LEE'S SUMMIT: A 68-yard touchdown run by Bruce Andrews cuts the deficit in half (following PAT). 14-7 Rock Bridge Q2. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vT8HHjt1dd — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 9, 2017

We have reached the end of a first quarter that saw 14 penalties in just 12 minutes. The visiting Kewpies lead Helias 7-6. pic.twitter.com/W4cen9Hp5q — Peter Alexis (@PeterRAlexis) September 9, 2017

Tolton is on the board after a long drive is finished off with a Harrison McCrary field goal. Boonville leads Tolton 8-3. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/P8fhJLN8l5 — Anthony Dean (@anthonydean824) September 9, 2017

Lee's Summit High School student Jason Graves talks about tonight's Hawaiian theme & his thoughts after Rock Bridge leads 14-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wXTqRJX7nP — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 9, 2017

At the end of the first quarter the Westran Hornets maintain their 21-0 lead over the Harrisburg Bulldogs @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/X47RRpFgoi — Eric (@Eric_simon14) September 9, 2017

Two way athlete here for Moberly as Ben Hiemann runs it in for his 2nd TD of the game, this time on offense! 14-0 8:30 Q2. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Bc3oaw1gH7 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 9, 2017

Fans taking in the action between Warsaw and Osage. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qllHvvJwHP — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 9, 2017

Boonville capitalizes on the turnover as Avian Thomas takes a short run in for the touchdown. Boonville leads Tolton 8-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MIs16N0ZDW — Anthony Dean (@anthonydean824) September 9, 2017

Missouri Military Academy chats "Go MMA," after going up 14-8 against Slater. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zkCZfQshLR — Benjamin Ridder (@medianow108) September 9, 2017

END 1Q: California's defense has put on a show. Only one touchdown on the board so far. pic.twitter.com/fvUlKeVdIT — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) September 9, 2017

California blocks Versailles' punt and recovers it near midfield. Neither team has had to punt all game until now. pic.twitter.com/N44jWGo36R — Isaac Douglas (@RealIsaacSchuma) September 9, 2017

Kaden Helsel dives into the end zone to put S. Callaway up 14-6 on N. Callaway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/I4TJklOQcE — Ben S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 9, 2017

Didn't get the memo that it's Hawaiian Night. Lee's Summit students are decked out in Hawaiian clothes for tonight's game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/e6ctI4NlJX — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 9, 2017

TOUCHDOWN! Todd Simpson punches it in to extend Camdenton's lead. After one quarter, Camdenton leads 14-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/h2M9mt0Xpj — Quinn Trask (@q5trask_sports) September 9, 2017

Another Alex Young touchdown and the Westran Hornets take a 21-0 first quarter lead @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6QZqSpr3so — Eric (@Eric_simon14) September 9, 2017

The Pinto student section is out here innovating. No word on whether they're using noisemakers or kazoos, though. pic.twitter.com/7LNh1UMdZG — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) September 9, 2017

TOUCHDOWN ROCK BRIDGE:

The Bruins return a punt 45 yards for a TD. PAT is good. Rock Bridge leads Lee's Summit 14-0 in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fb4rqh2X2L — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 9, 2017

End of Q1: Jeff City QB Devin Roberson gets instruction from the booth after a slow start. Har-Ber leads 7-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xuj717vdZk — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 9, 2017

On 3rd and 15, Versailles applies pressure and forces a big interception. Even California's offense seems to know how to hit, though. pic.twitter.com/DK4vhI6KnC — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) September 9, 2017

The Hickman Kewpies immediately answer the opening score with their own 65 yard run to take a 7-6 lead early on the road. pic.twitter.com/ZDPiqiWMbw — Peter Alexis (@PeterRAlexis) September 9, 2017

Tolton makes the first mistake of the game as Boonville's Brandon Johnson forces a fumble that is recovered by Tramell Coleman. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gV9IS22P9p — Anthony Dean (@anthonydean824) September 9, 2017

QB Pedro Da Rocha breaks free and sprints in for a TD. MMA and Slater are all tied up at 8-8 after the two-point conversion. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mhewfFblUZ — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 9, 2017

Crowd goes wild as Westran scores on a TD run by Blake Massey. 14-0 Hornets over the Harrisburg Bulldogs in the first quarter pic.twitter.com/E9VD1g7SJs — Eric (@Eric_simon14) September 9, 2017

"Keep that Wildcat spirit up"



Slater cheerleaders cheer after MMA tie the game 8-8 with 4:30 remaining in the 1st quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7Wro5eqRH7 — Benjamin Ridder (@medianow108) September 9, 2017

Encouraging words from the Jays's sideline and they'll need as much as they can get, Har-Ber's offense has taken control @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mGkw9dgsas — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 9, 2017

Helias takes a tipped pass pick six to the house for the first score of the game. The extra point failed; Crusaders lead 6-0 in the first. pic.twitter.com/wT9kcDisKg — Peter Alexis (@PeterRAlexis) September 9, 2017

California takes over on downs following a solid defensive stand. On and off the field, the Pintos are in sync. 6-0 California. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sE77vjWIYV — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) September 9, 2017

Jonathon Geier hauls in the catch for a Versailles first down and casually takes out your friendly reporter on the sidelines. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NdkqYpuOWf — Isaac Douglas (@RealIsaacSchuma) September 9, 2017

N. Callaway fans certainly fired up after forcing a three and out. S. Callaway still leads 7-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WjrXkse5CZ — Ben S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 9, 2017

10-yard score puts Osage on top 12-0 with 3:46 remaining in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/oqGq4fWWyX — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 9, 2017

Starting QB for Blair Oaks, Nolan Hair, broke his foot last week. Freshman Cade Stockman is making his first start at QB @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wYv6X5rjUs — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) September 9, 2017

@HarBerWildcats takes the 7-0 thanks to a TD pass, senior Logan Collins avoids the tackle to break the plane @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Y1PzHBP4uA — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 9, 2017

TOUCHDOWN! Kickapoo takes an early lead with this trick play TD courtesy of Jackson Ezard. Camdenton leads 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qP0tM6UP9R — Quinn Trask (@q5trask_sports) September 9, 2017

Here in Boonville, the Boonville Pirates storm onto the field for their Homecoming game against Tolton Catholic. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Zd45xHKfsD — Anthony Dean (@anthonydean824) September 9, 2017

A few blocks on the outside allow Slater to strike first on the road. They lead MMA 8-0 after the two-point conversion. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qeJyJv4bHd — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 9, 2017

TOUCHDOWN ROCK BRIDGE: Running Back Nathaniel Peat finds the end zone on a two-yard carry. PAT is good. 7-0 Rock Bridge in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xGguTnbAOu — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 9, 2017

S. Callaway scores first on a 10 yard scamper by QB Landon Horstman. They lead N. Callaway 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/D6bBiJC7u0 — Ben S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 9, 2017

Rock Bridge's Evan Rattermann channels his inner Odell Beckham Jr. as he makes a one-handed grab. Rock Bridge has 1st & goal. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bljWrAXkMm — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 9, 2017

29-yard touchdown gives Osage 6-0 lead with 7:02 to play in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BvAr41siEq — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 9, 2017

Elijah Jackson makes the big stop for Jeff City on third down to force fourth down for Har-Ber pic.twitter.com/bWHugRdBqD — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 9, 2017

Blair Oaks scores quickly but fails on 2 pt conversion. Up 6-0 on Eldon with 10 min left in 1st quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9Y25NQFfWC — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) September 9, 2017

California's Dakota Henry picks the ball off and takes it down to Versailles' 25. Pintos are in business. pic.twitter.com/6oD55I4PnL — Isaac Douglas (@RealIsaacSchuma) September 9, 2017

Three and out in the first possession for Kickapoo and the Camdenton fans are loving it! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6wm8moc2KC — Quinn Trask (@q5trask_sports) September 9, 2017

And here come the undefeated Rock Bridge Bruins as they get set to take on the Lee's Summit Tigers at Lee's Summit High School. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xD8Pqd1Y8E — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 9, 2017

This oar was carried out by the Missouri Military Academy as a reminder to "keep pushing through." @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qvKj0MPVIC — Benjamin Ridder (@medianow108) September 9, 2017

Osage kicking deep to Warsaw to start the game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HTqGJbIEhg — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 9, 2017

Harrisburg kicks off and we are underway @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TfziLI42mE — Eric (@Eric_simon14) September 9, 2017

. @HarBerWildcats wins the toss and elects to kick, Jeff City is "ready to get lit" @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/f9LZNB0fFI — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 9, 2017

The MMA Fighting Colonels have taken the field. Kickoff against the Slater Wildcats is just minutes away. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OJt6M2mIcV — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 8, 2017

Kickoff in one minute from Camdenton! The Lakers are fired up and ready to go! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hsG7hY7Htx — Quinn Trask (@q5trask_sports) September 8, 2017

Both the Blair Oaks players and fat heads came ready for tonight's game against Eldon. Kickoff shortly @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yFF8S4JXrT — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) September 8, 2017

S. Callaway Head Coach, Zack Hess leads out a calm and collected squad looking for their 8th straight win over N. Callaway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/D58Fus2Nnt — Ben S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 8, 2017

@KOMUsports's own Jim Riek played WR Mizzou but with this arm, you could've sworn he was a Quarterback. 5 min to your GOTW @ Moberly HS! pic.twitter.com/r4jX61d1hf — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 8, 2017

Warsaw players warming up before their home game against Osage. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/T81DQEh1L9 — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 8, 2017

Under a setting sun in Lee's Summit, the Lee's Summit Tigers take the field as they host the Rock Bridge Bruins. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/E9VkME7jl6 — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 8, 2017

Warsaw High School band is ready to cheer on the Wildcats against Osage. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/R9zMvyzzkx — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 8, 2017

AND HERE COME THOSE JAYS!!! Jeff City breaks the banner and we're 5 minutes away from kickoff @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wiRLAhasTa — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 8, 2017

Tonight's matchup features Jenna Robinson, one of just two female high school football referees in the state of Missouri. pic.twitter.com/Rroed07qxu — Isaac Douglas (@RealIsaacSchuma) September 8, 2017

Randy Morrow Field in Warsaw, MO is the site for tonight's game between Warsaw and Osage. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9H2cwMdbCe — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 8, 2017

No lack of enthusiasm in the the Jeff City student section #fnf @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5YZxrvOg6Y — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 8, 2017

The Helias Crusaders are 1-2 this season, looking for their first win at their brand new home stadium. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OWvZYqI3Ue — Jack Lee (@jzlee193) September 8, 2017

DL and OL coach Davonte Kyles on his keys for N. Callaway to get its first win over S. Callaway since 2009. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EvTJe0Reao — Ben S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 8, 2017

Battle and Vianney combined for 15 TDs in last season's matchup. Will they match that ouput tonight? 20 minutes from kickoff. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/M8JINlj94W — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 8, 2017

Helias hosting their annual mothers night to show appreciation with a hand in hand walk out before tonight's game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GhxqTaQ3oK — Peter Alexis (@PeterRAlexis) September 8, 2017

Today I'll be covering @KOMUsports's GOTW, Fulton @ Moberly! Follow me for live updates here at Spartan Stadium! About 15 min till kickoff pic.twitter.com/aihdK1zWnM — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 8, 2017

She said yes! Camdenton head coach's daughter Sophie Shore is now happily engaged! Camdenton vs Kickapoo kicks off in 20 minutes.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TrzDgmkLaG — Quinn Trask (@q5trask_sports) September 8, 2017

The passenger of the hot air balloon was the highest donor in a fundraiser with the United Way @KOMUsports https://t.co/AmAi9xmXaL — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 8, 2017

Slater fans give their predictions for tonight's game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/O6F9r6Jqa6 — Benjamin Ridder (@medianow108) September 8, 2017

The Pinto band is in the building. Kickoff is 30 minutes away. pic.twitter.com/RWjxjU3iAU — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) September 8, 2017

The Hickman Kewpies are looking for their first win of the season tonight at Helias. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/eVzvuW4hWh — Jack Lee (@jzlee193) September 8, 2017

Sun setting just before kickoff at Missouri Military Academy. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dOWxMzAiZ1 — Benjamin Ridder (@medianow108) September 8, 2017

Reporting live from Helias High School where the Helias Crusaders will be hosting the Hickman Kewpies in just about a half hour @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TQBFGRtGlM — Peter Alexis (@PeterRAlexis) September 8, 2017

Pregame from Jeff City for # FNF - flying higher than the Jays tonight is the hot air balloon above the stadium @KOMUsports @JC_Activities pic.twitter.com/9qHVs6GiOF — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 8, 2017

Some young fans are getting into the football spirit during warmups as Slater gets ready to battle MMA. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yjQ72AGp2O — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 8, 2017

It's a great night for football in California as the Pintos take on the Versailles Tigers. @RealIsaacSchuma and I have coverage. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NK3jva98jO — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) September 8, 2017

Westran quarterback Calvin Binder takes warmup throws @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zL6Jvoxn1M — Eric (@Eric_simon14) September 8, 2017

Slater cheerleaders practicing in hopes of rooting on their Wildcats to victory. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Clol4AUzrd — Benjamin Ridder (@medianow108) September 8, 2017

The Harrisburg Bulldogs take the field for warmups @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YUl6FkM0tB — Eric (@Eric_simon14) September 8, 2017

I asked MMA quarterback Pedro Da Rocha how his team's confidence is coming into their matchup tonight against Slater. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OWHLjP8Nr3 — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 8, 2017

MMA rushes out onto the field in hopes of getting their first win of the season, tonight against Slater. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/oLxQRJFdMW — Benjamin Ridder (@medianow108) September 8, 2017

I'm here for week four of high school football as The Slater Wildcats get set to play the Missouri Military Academy Colonels. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2L58Tp8mIo — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 8, 2017

Slater working on their kicking game hoping field goals make a difference against Missouri Military Academy. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TxaYYufrXz — Benjamin Ridder (@medianow108) September 8, 2017