FNF Live Blog Week 5: High school football photos and videos

COLUMBIA - Football teams and fans across Mid-Missouri had a rainy and muddy night of high school football on Friday.

This week's Friday Night Football Game of the Week was between the Hickman Kewpies and Rock Bridge Bruins. Both teams entered the game 0-4 and are looking for that elusive first win under two first-year head coaches. Rock Bridge had the home-field advantage and beat cross-town rival Hickman 48-21 in the Providence Bowl. This puts Hickman at 1-4 and Rock Bridge at 0-5.

Several teams had their homecoming games on Friday night. Centralia shut out South Shelby by 45 points. Blair Oaks won 61-20 over Hallsville. North Callaway beat Clopton 20-6. Boonville lost its homecoming game to Mexico, 7-28.

Each Friday night we ask that you tweet your game photos to @komunews or@komusports. Friday Night Fever is now on Snapchat too. Add KOMU_FNF for a recap of the action between Jefferson City and Hickman (see snap code above).

All tweets below appear in reverse chronological order with the newest tweets appearing at the top.

Rolla @ Waynesville has been postponed until Saturday at 1 p.m. — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) September 17, 2016

North Callaway scores late in the half and is on top of the Indianhawks 20-6 on homecoming night. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5zIxbFD4Fq — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) September 17, 2016

#8 Jason Edwards with a 45yd pick six and conversion fail w/ 3 min left in the 3rd to put Osage's- 22 points up to SoBoCo's- 10 @KOMUsports — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) September 17, 2016

Centralia beats South Shelby, 45-0. Centralia improves to 5-0 and gets their third shutout in 4 games. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0hV3W3Zn0k — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 17, 2016

The Marshall student section is rockin' despite being down 20-14 to Fulton @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/y03NjOA86E — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) September 17, 2016

At the end of the third quarter, North Callaway is up 14-6 on the Clopton-Elsberry Indianhawks. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9YolQAajs0 — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) September 17, 2016

End of the third quarter:



Centralia: 38

South Shelby: 0@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KcOZv92ZNs — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 17, 2016

Mexico pulling away as they lead 21-0 over Boonville with 9:30 left in the 4th. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gijmSnJEUY — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 17, 2016

3rd TD of the night for Rock Bridge RB Kian Pilot. Follow KOMU_FNF on snapchat for more updates @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ht4qIJwM9l — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 17, 2016

All hail the King and Queen of Blair Oaks! ?? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/okzE04Oo9Q — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 17, 2016

Knox County's Noah Talton does it all:

3 Offensive TD ?

Defense ?

State runner up in the 400 meters ?@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FjxqeeikWH — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) September 17, 2016

At the end of the first half, Knox County leads Harrisburg 46-0 @komusports pic.twitter.com/ZxhBKOuQ4J — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) September 17, 2016

The feeling when your team is up 14 at the half. #FlexOnEm @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BFFpFX12kf — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) September 17, 2016

Centralia's opening possession of the half is another rushing TD. Centralia leads South Shelby, 31-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/v30qlsHH0o — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 17, 2016

Blair Oaks leads Hallsville 45-14 at half. Now it's time for the announcement of the homecoming court! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xRRsI9W1aN — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 17, 2016

Congratulations to the homecoming King and Queen of North Callaway! ?? Don't worry the crown is a-okay! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/e6OOELArcX — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) September 17, 2016

Touchdown! The Mexico Bulldogs strike first to take a 7-0 lead with 6:10 remaining in the 3rd quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TvBgutFksN — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 17, 2016

Nolan Hair and Blair Oaks now lead Hallsville 45-14 in the second quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NhOvG0ABJs — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 17, 2016

At the half, Rock Bridge leads Hickman 21-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/U2em8ptrSk — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) September 17, 2016

It's homecoming night for Centralia. The King and Queen are expected to be announced later tonight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KPTSOlrPQ0 — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 17, 2016

The second half is underway. Boonville will start on their own 30. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UySimSuEDk — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 17, 2016

The king and queen have been crowned! Congratulations to Paige Renfrow and Weston Fahrenbrink @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NwnPIXye1n — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 17, 2016

North Callaway heads into the locker room up 14-6 on Clopton-Elsberry. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YsAFOMinmR — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) September 17, 2016

Blair Oaks's Brenden Brown with the grown man tackle to prevent Hallsville from getting the first down. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UiAeTXKFf6 — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 17, 2016

Interception, Hickman! Two minute drill time as they have 1:45 left in the half. Kewpies trail 14-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bvEBX72yYe — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) September 17, 2016

Halftime



Centralia Panthers: 24

South Shelby Cardinals: 0@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/INLxXgwnPW — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 17, 2016

The Osage Indians score another TD in the 2nd quarter. Osage Indians- 13, SoBoCo Eagles- 10 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/T2a0ffq6Ta — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) September 17, 2016

Halftime score:



South Callaway- 18

Montgomery County- 0



South Callaway's rushing attack and formidable defense lead the way@KOMUsports — Jack Parodi (@jack_parodi) September 17, 2016

Jake Van Ronzelen's TD extends Blair Oaks lead to 33-8 over Hallsville. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JT8wBCim0T — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 17, 2016

North Callaway responds with a TD by Adam Reno. They lead 14-6 over Clopton-Elsberry. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lMp2eUoBwt — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) September 17, 2016

This seems to be South Callaway's only enemy tonight, as the Bulldogs have missed 3/3 extra points @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lkMUSk45bg — Jack Parodi (@jack_parodi) September 17, 2016

TOUCHDOWN: Westran answers with a strong run by QB #4 Austin Sears. Fayette still leads 14-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/20hOsoMucl — Daniel Esteve (@DanielJEsteve) September 17, 2016

Time for the halftime show and homecoming festivities! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nFVBJFsyih — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 17, 2016

AT THE END OF 1: Fayette leads Westran 14-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uqWUkevnBC — Daniel Esteve (@DanielJEsteve) September 17, 2016

Thomas Dutton moves the chains for Hickman. They're down 14-7, but driving with 6:13 to go in the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/B3b5X73bHd — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) September 17, 2016

Boonville takes a knee and we enter halftime deadlocked in a 0-0 tie. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yntQ7dLBxZ — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 17, 2016

RB Jackson Evans last gasp gives him the three yard touchdown run. Centralia leads South Shelby, 24-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zPt1di1iGQ — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 17, 2016

SoBoCo scores a field goal. SoBoCo- 10, Osage- 7 with 7 minutes left in the 2nd quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WpKI8MKn21 — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) September 17, 2016

TD by Clopton-Elsberry's Stephen Talbert ties the game at 6 with 7:06 left in the half vs. N. Callaway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/p5P1oAo7KS — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) September 17, 2016

Marshall scores but down to Fulton 14-7 with 10 minutes left in the 2nd quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OmXUrtPs5E — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) September 17, 2016

Rainbow in the background of Walton Sports Complex. Versailles and Warsaw tied after 1st quarter, 7-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AEPVazJj4B — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) September 17, 2016

Did I mention it was homecoming night for the Callaway Thunderbirds? Past royalty is here to celebrate! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/E8pHzgwuUz — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) September 17, 2016

It's Rock Bridge ball in their own territory after a costly Hickman fumble. Bruins lead 14-7 10:27 2Q @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qX4u0GVtvT — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) September 17, 2016

As beautiful as the sunset in Harrisburg is, it is not as pretty for the team. Down 22-0 to Knox County @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pyu7MLsIjB — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) September 17, 2016

Osage scores a TD on a muffed punt within the first few seconds of the 2nd! Osage-7, SoBoCo-7 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Lj6MsCD20j — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) September 17, 2016

The Fulton cheerleaders are excited about their teams 14-0 lead over Marshall at the end of the 1st @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/f8OZLWHLmr — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) September 17, 2016

2Q: Klayton Marty punches it in from the one yard line. Centralia leads South Shelby, 18-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FQlJkdkjaD — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 17, 2016

After today's rain, a ray of light as a rainbow pierces through the clouds @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VaRhmpR3Cs — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) September 17, 2016

Rainbow in the background of Audrey Walton Stadium. Versailles and Warsaw tied after 1st quarter, 7-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jItxggnyxn — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) September 17, 2016

Hickman recovered their own onside kick, but Rock Bridge took over on downs after this 4th down attempt @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tYON9D1GmR — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) September 17, 2016

Rainbows flying high over the Friday night lights in Westran! Fayette leads Westran 13-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GkyZMEjbaC — Daniel Esteve (@DanielJEsteve) September 17, 2016

Great panoramic view of a rainbow stretching across the field in Centralia v. South Shelby. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Q6bWBBV5Cc — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 17, 2016

The Mexico defense holds strong on 4th and goal from the 1 as Boonville turns it over on downs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mUthmGyPLQ — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 17, 2016

Clear weather and a beautiful sunset as Knox County adds another TD to make it 16-0 over Harrisburg. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/y0cSV9vlrl — Sam Maxfield News (@SamMaxfieldNews) September 17, 2016

Who said anything about rain? A pretty scene for Friday night. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/eZgic6hfEZ — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) September 17, 2016

WR, Kyland Dickerson, scores on this 18-yard touchdown pass. Centralia leads South Shelby, 12-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/awWjfYVjVZ — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 17, 2016

End of 1: Boonville 0 Mexico 0. The rain has given way to a beautiful evening. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/l5gJu939ey — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 17, 2016

Blair Oaks is giving their fans a great homecoming game so far, and lead Hallsville 16-0 in the first quarter. @KOMUsports — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 17, 2016

With 4 minutes left in the 1st quarter Eldon and California are scoreless. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MCa2O3vwFL — Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) September 17, 2016

Hickman's Cameron Chick breaks free for a 49 yard score! The Kewpies are down 14-7 with 5:26 1Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LZmjuJVYJU — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) September 17, 2016

Rain is starting to clear up with a beautiful sunset here at School of the Osage as they face SoBoCo @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wNIXLw3tXk — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) September 17, 2016

2 plays after forcing Boonville to punt, Mexico coughs it up. Boonville takes over on the Mexico 27 @KOMUsports — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 17, 2016

#36 Tanner Smith scores the first TD for the SoBoCo Eagles! SOBoCo- 7, Osage-0, 8 minutes left in 1st @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/okShtMrhQ3 — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) September 17, 2016

Warsaw responds with a red zone rushing TD from Keegan Glenn. Wildcats and Versailles tied, 7-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6QN4J91cSN — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) September 17, 2016

Kian Pilot with his second score of the night! 14-0 Rock Bridge with 7:02 1Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UpX73n60UI — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) September 17, 2016

Sophomore QB Nolan Hair runs the ball in from the one yard line. Blair Oaks leads Hallsville 8-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XAV8HudQ85 — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 17, 2016

Huge reception for a touchdown by the Fulton Owls! Fulton up 7-0 against Marshall with 9:15 left in Q1! @KOMUsports — Lauren BEAU (@thesilentx_) September 17, 2016

On just the 2nd play of the game, Fayette's #25 Tommy Phillips scores! Fayette leads Westran 6-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IQ44coEOCl — Daniel Esteve (@DanielJEsteve) September 17, 2016

It's a great night for high school football as the Fulton Hornets take on the Marshall Owls @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lwCsRjaKFf — Lauren BEAU (@thesilentx_) September 17, 2016

Versailles quarterback David Connor rushes for a 64-yd TD on opening drive. Tigers lead Warsaw, 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/DumFaKtGLo

— Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) September 17, 2016

After a long TD from Noah Talton, Knox County goes for two and converts. 8-0: Eagles lead Harrisburg. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/M0N9FE1Wbn — Sam Maxfield News (@SamMaxfieldNews) September 17, 2016

Centralia punches it in first on this one yard run. Misses PAT. Centralia leads South Shelby, 6-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Lf4gu6C0hR — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 17, 2016

According to the umbrellas and low attendance it is raining as Jefferson City takes on SLUH @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/DPxqQBuOgR — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) September 17, 2016

On the 3rd play of the game, Kian Pilot found the end zone with a 50 yard run. Rock Bridge is up 7 early @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OX3a6wwzlW — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) September 17, 2016

KICKOFF TIME: The Fayette Falcons receive the opening kick against the home town Westran Hornets! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Lj3AfjV3Q5 — Daniel Esteve (@DanielJEsteve) September 17, 2016

Centralia taking on South Shelby at home. Centralia is looking to remain undefeated on the season. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VjQYqQd9bv — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 17, 2016

As Harrisburg and Knox County get set for kickoff, a muddy field could be a factor in tonight's game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jzab3waj6N

— Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) September 17, 2016

Moments from kickoff at Versailles. Tigers (2-2) take on the winless Warsaw Wildcats (0-4). @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GRz3kK6BNI — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) September 17, 2016

Captains are on the field, the rain has cleared, and we are ready for kickoff at Boonville High. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JquyWAKrP1 — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 17, 2016

Rock Bridge with a nifty entrance of their own. Both teams are ready to play! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RK69KQv7lz — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) September 16, 2016

The Marshall Owls are ready to take on the Fulton Hornets. Kickoff moments away @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JlVkKllhmS — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) September 16, 2016

The Harrisburg Bulldogs take the field as they host Knox County. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OLfSyYr23h — Sam Maxfield News (@SamMaxfieldNews) September 16, 2016

It's wet and raining here, but that's not stoping the Blair Oaks marching band from playing. ?? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xEu2kMHWfa — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 16, 2016

The Boonville Pirates have taken the field at home. Less than 5 minutes until kickoff. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tl4avNJXhl — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 16, 2016

This may be a road game for Hickman, but their fans are making them feel right at home. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WS8Vqompk2 — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) September 16, 2016

A little bit of rain is not keeping fans away at the Harrisburg- Knox County game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7XhCOpYMJS — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) September 16, 2016

The South Callaway cheerleaders are ready for a rainy ballgame on Breast Cancer Awareness Night @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/a3pmlXB8k8 — Jack Parodi (@jack_parodi) September 16, 2016

Boonville is dedicating their press box to the late Dane Gregg, the longtime voice of the Pirates. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/en84JFoNsw — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 16, 2016

When it's your crosstown rivals, it's personal. The Rock Bridge student section got the memo. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SjqMEcIMr2 — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) September 16, 2016

The Blair Oaks Falcons are about to take on the Hallsville Indians here at the Falcon Athletic Complex. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GvMvIrSu5p — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 16, 2016

20 minutes until kickoff at Boonville High School as the Boonville Pirates take on the Mexico Bulldogs @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SQcSAR9ejb — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 16, 2016

Cold and rainy evening here at School of the Osage as they prepare to take on the SoBoCo Eagles! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2oUM5x3uCr — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) September 16, 2016

The Blair Oaks Falcons are getting set to take on the Hallsville Indians here at Blair Oaks Stadium. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/W8UiTDKwVZ — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 16, 2016

Half hour until kickoff between the South Callaway Bulldogs and the Montgomery County Wildcats @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/B6Htrsv95m — Jack Parodi (@jack_parodi) September 16, 2016

It's all focus as Hickman prepares for what they hope will be their first win of the 2016 season. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VRaPi7lZxN — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) September 16, 2016

Skill positions warm up for Rock Bridge. The Bruins play Hickman tonight in a crosstown rivalry. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZPBRtJBs8G — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) September 16, 2016