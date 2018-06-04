FNF live blog week 6: football photos, videos and scores
COLUMBIA - The second half of the season wrapped up Friday for mid-Missouri high school football teams. See scores.
Friday's Game of the Week featured a lopsided match up between Battle High School and Hickman High School. The Spartens ran away with it 64-6.
That was the biggest blowout of the night.
The closest game was won by a single point, as Cole Camp edged out Windsor 7-6.
Tweet your game photos to @komunews or @komusports. Friday Night Fever is now on Snapchat too. Add KOMU_FNF to follow the action.
This live blog includes scores and photos from across mid-Missouri. Items appear below in reverse chronological order with the newest on top.
Boonville defeats Kirksville 17-15 @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/4AbvB4BI8v
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) September 26, 2015
FINAL: Battle 64, Hickman 6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WaWRZP9IWP
— Anthony Romano (@ARomanoMU) September 26, 2015
FINAL: Battle defeats Hickman 64-6 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TP7Sdd25bB
— Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) September 26, 2015
The Marceline faithful are rewarded for the trip to Westran as their team scores to take a 41-20 lead @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4JuTG7k9M4
— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 26, 2015
Battle has taken out Brevinn Tyler, so the state record won't be broken tonight. He finishes with 7 TDs @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/o3ggYUN6r4
— Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) September 26, 2015
N Callaway making a comeback; T-Birds still trail to S Callaway, 20-12. 6 minutes left in the game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5qWLN0SD89
— Sam Maxfield KOMU (@SamMaxfieldKOMU) September 26, 2015
Salisbury wins its Homecoming night handily 62-6 over Slater. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lr2LuU6F5Y
— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 26, 2015
Ryan Nolan finds the endzone again, this time from four yards out. Harrisburg leads 34-20. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XNbTQhlwll
— Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 26, 2015
Harrisburg Head Coach Travis Kinkade directing his young quarterback, Trey Freeman. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dEv8qtjjQV
— Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 26, 2015
End of the 3rd quarter: Battle leads Hickman 64-0. Not a good day for the Kewpies @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OcETGobVu8
— Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) September 26, 2015
On Homecoming Night with an Alice in Wonderland theme, Salisbury leads Slater 62-6 late in the 4th. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UfqytL7QWu
— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 26, 2015
Harrisburg's Megan Crowley on what it meant to her to be named the 2015 Homecoming Queen. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xum6BBUF1J
— Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 26, 2015
Battle now leads Hickman 55-0. This is the first non-Brevinn Tyler TD of the night @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AuLQS5NgBS
— Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) September 26, 2015
Centralia running out of time. Mexico still leads 27-0 with 6 minutes to go in Q4 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VMXoM6NLKV
— Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) September 26, 2015
At the end of the 3rd quarter, the California Pintos lead the SoBoCo Eagles 13-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hxenaERB4w
— Jared Koller (@JKollerSports) September 26, 2015
South Callaway extends their lead to 20-6 with less than a minute left to go in the 3rd. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NUvxzfw3sF
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 26, 2015
End of Q3 and it's all Mexico. The Bulldogs lead 27-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nWLKAJVOss
— Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) September 26, 2015
Marceline RB Jared Best picks up a 1st down on a crucial 4th and 5. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AMtOocOTov
— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 26, 2015
Congratulations to 2015 Harrisburg Homecoming King Elijah Cason and Queen Megan Crowley @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Hy6J4qvuya
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 26, 2015
N Callaway Jr. Cheerleaders are performing the halftime show here at the Callaway Cup. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/B91RtzbK3M
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 26, 2015
N Callaway Jr. Football gets their chance to run out on the field, just like high school. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uTqKJT9OWo
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 26, 2015
Game of Boonville vs Kirksville is under a delay after a stadium lights malfunction @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/b61O76QQ27
— James Stanley (@James_Stanley97) September 26, 2015
Westran RB Corey Smith takes a vicious hit to end the half. Westran trails Marceline 27-20. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nCl91PJcYw
— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 26, 2015
Harrisburg, your 2015 Homecoming Queen is Megan Crowley. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZKKa2YDruI
— Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 26, 2015
And your Tolton Homecoming Queen is Davis Atkins. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jn2nzm24Xl
— Gage Jackson (@GageJacksonKOMU) September 26, 2015
Halftime: Battle leads Hickman 48-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/A5LLMT89u1
— Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) September 26, 2015
Harrisburg freshman Tristin Buckridge and Aaron Sims aren't just football players for the Bulldogs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9k1VMCJtLQ
— Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 26, 2015
A few of the Westram football players are taking a look in the mirror tonight, doubling as band members. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3dStYQXCfI
— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 26, 2015
Marceline leads Westran 27-20 with 35 seconds left in the half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/27en8fnsKQ
— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 26, 2015
2015 Rock Bridge Homecoming court. The king and queen will be named next Friday at the dance. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lkfAhY4fvn
— Nick Yahl (@NickYahl) September 26, 2015
Your Fayette Hoco King and Queen are Logan Russel and Ashley Oakley! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7GKZ12miPK
— Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 26, 2015
Half time at Rock Bridge, the Bruins lead Jefferson City 21-17. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7mU61Mfjyc
— Nick Yahl (@NickYahl) September 26, 2015
Your 2015 Boonville High School Homecoming King and Queen: Jason Broyhill and Patience Dorman @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/Lzb23ZoVKa
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) September 26, 2015
Harrisburg to present crown to 2015 homecoming queen during halftime festivities @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gNJ5nxAWL0
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 26, 2015
Halftime stretches for Kirksville as the Tigers are down 10-0 to the Booneville Pirates @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/eepBFl5SR4
— James Stanley (@James_Stanley97) September 26, 2015
11-yard TD run by QB Milo Henry gives N Callaway its first points of the game. 7-6 S Callaway 5:23 2Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fTGNwY31oa
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 26, 2015
Harrisburg's Hail Mary attempt is intercepted, but the Bulldogs still hold a 28-12 halftime lead. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kz49UDNYSt
— Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 26, 2015
Harrisburg Hail Mary is JUST overthrown to close the first half. Harrisburg at halftime leads MMA 28-12 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gePotP5bRR
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 26, 2015
S Callaway strikes again on an 8-yard TD run by #23 Kaden Helsel. 13-6 S Callaway 0:12 2Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lF7kcXt5vM
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 26, 2015
MMA turns a bad snap into a highlight-reel touchdown. Harrisburg leads 28-12 2nd quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FPiDk9xVlz
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 26, 2015
After a very defensive battle, S Callaway goes into the locker room leading 13-6 at the end of 2Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VNvQvJ9vXv
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 26, 2015
Homecoming as scheduled here in Camdenton. Lakers up at the half 22-15 over Rolla Bulldogs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NjRB5IegFq
— Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) September 26, 2015
After Marshall scores, the kids were buzzing as one kid put it, "Ball is life!" @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/nw8xah2gKO
— Mark Stanley (@MarkStanley510) September 26, 2015
HALFTIME: Paris and Fayette are tied 6-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0z2de2CztV
— Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 26, 2015
Harrisburg band ready to go, including Reed Turney, who won't let a walking boot keep him from performing.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7zoZ2C5pJN
— Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 26, 2015
The Centralia pride band is bringing the crowd's spirits up at halftime with the school's fight song. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aIwmAv2I2A
— Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 26, 2015
The pressure is building. Only 1:42 remaining until one of these young ladies is crowned Tolton Queen. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/i6IML8TRvq
— Gage Jackson (@GageJacksonKOMU) September 26, 2015
Salisbury leads Slater 42-0 with 5 min left in the 2nd quarter on Homecoming night. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fpqfFHPVai
— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 26, 2015
Erik Mays gives the lead back to the Owls with a 21yd catch for a score. Marshall 14-13 in the 2nd QTR @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fyJyQlPKI5
— Masports" mce_href="https://twitter.com/KOMUsports">@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FPiDk9xVlz
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 26, 2015
Harrisburg band ready to go, including Reed Turney, who won't let a walking boot keep him from performing.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7zoZ2C5pJN
— Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 26, 2015
The Centralia pride band is bringing the crowd's spirits up at halftime with the school's fight song. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aIwmAv2I2A
— Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 26, 2015
Mexico QB Spencer Thomas with the long pass right to the end zone on 4th down. Mexico leads Centralia 7-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uJjoWAXHgr
— Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 26, 2015
Full house settling in here at Harrisburg @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PuFTlvvDEU
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 26, 2015
21 yd run by Maupin for the 1st down. Owls driving down the field early, 9:58 in the 1st. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/fvVZerJ8Ud
— Emil Lippe (@EmilTLippe) September 26, 2015
Missouri Military breaks huddle for opening kickoff @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5RqWoGZt5N
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 26, 2015
A watchful Centralia student section looks on as the Panthers go on defense @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IC1FI8C19q
— Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) September 26, 2015
#27 Jay Griffin puts Lakers on the board first with the 3 yd dash to the end zone. Camdenton leads 7-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EiokEZS92s
— Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) September 26, 2015
Harrisburg strikes first! Taylor Bottomley scores from 24 yards out for an early Harrisburg lead. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qvT2IgGzJe
— Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 26, 2015
S Callaway has won the toss and chosen to differ. The game is now underway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/101VBl9suu
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 26, 2015
After a 96 yard kickoff return by Tolton, they turn the ball over on downs at the goal line. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FUQFADkxoq
— Gage Jackson (@GageJacksonKOMU) September 26, 2015
"You're missing a great game out there!" Paris parents and coaches aren't happy with early officiating. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NSzVdjyUoT
— Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 26, 2015
We're underway here at Rock Bridge as the Bruins host the Jefferson City Jays. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6sTs8ye6AG
— Nick Yahl (@NickYahl) September 26, 2015
Blair Oaks cheerleaders and mascot support the team on the opening drive @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/s1v9pK85Dv
— John Saltzman (@JohnSaltzman23) September 26, 2015
In the waiting moments before kickoff each team prepares themselves mentally @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fUNJmQR1y0
— John Saltzman (@JohnSaltzman23) September 26, 2015
Captains meet for the coin toss just before kickoff between Blair Oaks and Osage @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6oUlm9UN6B
— John Saltzman (@JohnSaltzman23) September 26, 2015
We're ready for ?? here in Camdenton! The Lakers host the Rolla Bulldogs on homecoming night. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0QF9BF9aMs
— Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) September 26, 2015
Tolton Trailblazers win the toss and choose to receive. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YyUG561pt5
— Gage Jackson (@GageJacksonKOMU) September 26, 2015
S Callaway is entering enemy territory seeking to take a win in the Callaway Cup here at N Callaway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WEKoRPnd90
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 26, 2015
A pumped up Mexico team defers and Centralia will receive. Game time here in Centralia. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GFjXmtH0NZ
— Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 26, 2015
The home team North Callaway takes the field. Callaway Cup set to begin. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/njRmouvv7P
— Sam Maxfield KOMU (@SamMaxfieldKOMU) September 26, 2015
Marshall Owls (1-4) vs. Moberly Spartans (2-3) about to kickoff. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/WEXfKyIirQ
— Emil Lippe (@EmilTLippe) September 26, 2015
Mexico wins the toss and will defer to the second half. It's kickoff time in Centralia @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/X69a4cs1jL
— Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) September 26, 2015
Eldon wins the coin toss and elects to defer. Versailles will get the ball first. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/f2om1H5Zuw
— Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 26, 2015
SoBoCo Eagles win the toss and will receive! California Pintos start on defense. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HCHiaCZwMA
— Jared Koller (@JKollerSports) September 26, 2015
Moberly and Marshall's captains meet for the coin toss. Moberly has won the toss and will kick. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UR3IvhT7KH
— Mark Stanley (@MarkStanley510) September 26, 2015
MMA Head Coach John Noel shares the message he preached to his team this week. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6JJ5k6Uxfs
— Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 25, 2015
Mexico WR Nick McCoy awaits game time as the captains take the field for the coin toss. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XjXo7YLPuZ
— Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 25, 2015
Teams meet at midfield for coin toss. Harrisburg Bulldogs versus Missouri Military Academy @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/M3NgZoUdwG
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 25, 2015
It's Homecoming Night for the Harrisburg Bulldogs (0-5) as they host MMA (1-3). Kickoff minutes away. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/g1GMbIE5PS
— Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 25, 2015
Hickman/Battle less than 5 minutes away from kickoff @KOMUsports. Myself and @ARomanoMU will have updates all night pic.twitter.com/lsY5pdLBrF
— Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) September 25, 2015
Marshall Owls take the field! 5 minutes until kickoff. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/UzxfFqkDeE
— Emil Lippe (@EmilTLippe) September 25, 2015
Both Paris and Fayette have taken the field! Fayette looks to bring home a homecoming win. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bDB6ALsBPk
— Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 25, 2015
3 minutes till kickoff between the California Pintos and SoBoCo Eagles. Pintos are fired up at home! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9yf1ATREMd
— Jared Koller (@JKollerSports) September 25, 2015
Centralia choir ends pregame with the school's alma mater. About 5 mins away from Centralia vs. Mexico @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qtTDwZEp3x
— Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 25, 2015
Hickman RB Elijah Crum, who was ruled out for tonight with a concussion, playing catch before the game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/g5TDeXmami
— Anthony Romano (@ARomanoMU) September 25, 2015
The @BattleAthletics Spartans are ready to take on @KewpAthletics as they sing their way to the field @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/j9bXcHTpIV
— Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) September 25, 2015
It will be an up close and personal affair for the many Centralia fans tonight seated by the end zone @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/I9kKkpP9kN
— Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) September 25, 2015
Harrisburg High Choir presents rendition of National Anthem on Homecoming. 10 minutes until kickoff @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2PJf8cnptF
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 25, 2015
Here come the Battle Spartans! @KOMUSports https://t.co/1lBpPB3byp
— Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) September 25, 2015
The Battle HS band and dance team are getting ready for kickoff as they take on Hickman @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cdxq7lDEw1
— Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) September 25, 2015
It's homecoming night for the Versailles Tigers, as they get ready to take on the Eldon Mustangs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9WLSw2vjC5
— Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 25, 2015
Marshall band getting the crowd ready for their matchup against Moberly. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/5CTpJYYtVn
— Emil Lippe (@EmilTLippe) September 25, 2015
The Osage Indians take the field as we are about to get under way in tonight's game against Blair Oaks @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IkwkCwtEiU
— John Saltzman (@JohnSaltzman23) September 25, 2015
The Centralia Band heads towards the field. Less than 20 minutes until the action gets underway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XmamNjWyPb
— Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) September 25, 2015
Beautiful evening for football. National anthem as North Callaway hosts South Callaway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8mISDoO5uN
— Sam Maxfield KOMU (@SamMaxfieldKOMU) September 25, 2015
It's just about football time here at Tolton. Ten minutes until kickoff. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/liUOjywoDc
— Gage Jackson (@GageJacksonKOMU) September 25, 2015
The fans are piling in here in Osage. The Indians play the undefeated Blair Oaks Falcons tonight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lQaCdJqhZ9
— John (Max) Diekneite (@MaxDiekneite) September 25, 2015
The rivalry is strong. N Callaway's cheerleaders want their team to "Smash the Bulldogs" (S Callaway). @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PbogcrnnvU
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 25, 2015
The Blair Oaks fan base travels well. The Falcons (5-0) play at Osage (3-2) tonight. Kickoff 7 o'clock. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/k0D6n67Hfn
— John (Max) Diekneite (@MaxDiekneite) September 25, 2015
Osage fans Dave and Chris grill some burgers for fans @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Pry0tOOsAt
— John Saltzman (@JohnSaltzman23) September 25, 2015
Today's game also means a lot for Tolton's @FrMikeColeman, who is a St. Pius X alumnus. #mopreps @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6vZet0tNVA
— Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) September 25, 2015
Rock Bridge DE Tre Williams out with a separated shoulder, says he's likely done for the year. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FBfsf49nhR
— Nick Yahl (@NickYahl) September 25, 2015
Today's Homecoming game marks the return of LB Matt Hagen, who broke his leg twice this off-season. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jRWCVRcpq3
— Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) September 25, 2015
The Fayette Falcons hope to celebrate a homecoming win tonight. They take on Paris in 25 minutes! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QKJmtp4qau
— Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 25, 2015
Blair Oaks fans tailgating before kickoff at Osage @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SGlYO4Iv7o
— John Saltzman (@JohnSaltzman23) September 25, 2015
30 minutes away from The Callaway Cup! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MIM3BgdLtz
— Sam Maxfield KOMU (@SamMaxfieldKOMU) September 25, 2015
Centralia walks past the "Truce Tailgate" and into the locker room with 35 mins until kick off vs. Mexico @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/b4Mctxe4OJ
— Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 25, 2015
Anna declares this weeks FNF open. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zKcj8KtRHf
— Gage Jackson (@GageJacksonKOMU) September 25, 2015
It may be a rivalry game, but it's all smilies between both Mexico and Centralia before kickoff @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uNQHGSSrJg
— Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) September 25, 2015
Rock Bridges' Hayden Johnson catching passes as the Bruins receivers work pre game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RlJuhH5P6o
— Nick Yahl (@NickYahl) September 25, 2015
South Callaway warming up as they prepare to face off against North Callaway. @komusports https://t.co/7Y2SfLftZg
— Sam Maxfield KOMU (@SamMaxfieldKOMU) September 25, 2015
Battle's star Defensive End Jerrion Nelson is wearing a club on his left hand tonight @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UlgrRf4h3b
— Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) September 25, 2015
Centralia alumna Deanna Lincoln on what she hopes the "Truce Tailgate" will do for the upcoming game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QpSitUMeVn
— Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) September 25, 2015
Tolton receivers working with former #Mizzou TE and Tolton Assistant Coach Michael Egnew. @KOMUsports https://t.co/nzQ9v1wO4m
— Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) September 25, 2015
Lincoln invited his coaches from Mexico to join him and wife, Centralia alum Deanna, for the tailgate @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TtjCoagATK
— Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 25, 2015
California going through warm-ups on Riley Field before they take on Southern Boone. Kickoff at 7pm. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TfrHualBz0
— Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) September 25, 2015
Tolton Trailblazer parents holding a huge tailgate tonight before the 7pm game against St. Pius x @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/J9rVm44wU1
— Gage Jackson (@GageJacksonKOMU) September 25, 2015
On deck to cover Tolton Football take on St. Pius X on Homecoming Night. #mopreps @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kONirnjlCJ
— Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) September 25, 2015
Jefferson City running through pre game drills ahead of its matchup tonight against Rock Bridge. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/st8bcGWKyW
— Nick Yahl (@NickYahl) September 25, 2015
Mike Lincoln, Mexico alum and Centralia football Dad hosts the tailgate for fans of both teams tonight @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kdvYMkDqSR
— Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 25, 2015
Battle takes the field for pregame warmups. Hickman/Battle kicks off in 60 minutes @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/J5huA4dPkr
— Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) September 25, 2015
Might be a "Truce Tailgate" but there still seems to be a friendly divide between black and red @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9Wc1NQioPW
— Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 25, 2015
Mexico alumnus turned Centralia football parent throwing the first ever "Truce Tailgate" before kickoff @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zZZSf7SqxI
— Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) September 25, 2015
77 minutes until Centralia vs. Mexico kicks off and Centralia fans are already getting their tailgate on! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/U5MWPBI5Tp
— Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 25, 2015
|
Rock Bridge 21
|
Battle 64
Hickman 6
|
Camdenton 43
Rolla 15
|
|
Marshall 28
Moberly 25
|
Mexico 27
|
Tolton 34
St. Pius X 7
|
California 20
|
Osage 22
Blair Oaks 51
|
Boonville 17
Kirksville 15
|
Westran 20
Marceline 41
|
Fayette 12
Paris 30
|
Harrisburg 50
MMA 34
|
Salisbury 62
Slater 6
|
Versailles 14
Eldon 52
|
Hannibal 62
Fulton 13
|
Warsaw 24
Hallsville 43
|
Lincoln 42
Tipton 6
|
Smith-Cotton 26
O'Hara 21
|
Macon 32
South Shelby 12
|
Clopton-Elsberry 77
|
Van-Far 36
Bowling Green 50
|
Windsor 6
|
Joplin 55
Waynesville 25
|
Owensville 48
Pacific 33
|
Sullivan 21
Hermann 14
|
Monroe City 8
Brookfield 47