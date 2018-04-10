FNF Live Blog Week 6: High school football photos, videos

1 year 6 months 2 weeks ago Friday, September 23 2016 Sep 23, 2016 Friday, September 23, 2016 6:31:00 PM CDT September 23, 2016 in Friday Night Fever
By: Katie Grunik, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
COLUMBIA - Even though fall has begun, hot temperatures welcomed mid-Missouri high school football teams and fans to the field for week six of high school football. 

The Friday Night Fever Game of Week featured a match-up between two Columbia teams, Battle High School and Hickman High School, with opposite records for the 2016 season. Four-year starting quarterback Brevinn Tyler and wide receiver, and University of Nebraska commit, Jaevon McQuitty lead the charge for the Spartans attack which averages close to 50 points per contest. Friday night Hickman looked for the program's first win since October of 2014.

The Battle Spartans fought with heart for a win over the Kewpies after losing their assistant coach Jonathan Dinter to cancer on Tuesday. Hickman also had an emotional senior night after losing their head coach Arnel Monroe at the beginning of the season. Kewpie senior players took photos with a portrait of Monroe as part of their senior night. 

Other notable match-ups from Friday's action included the Jefferson City Jays' 61 to 21 domination over the Rock Bridge Bruins. Hannibal took it all the way to the end zone with a 75-22 victory over Fulton. Harrisburg squeaked by with a two-point win to defeat MMA for MMA's homecoming game 44-42. 

