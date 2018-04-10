FNF Live Blog Week 6: High school football photos, videos

COLUMBIA - Even though fall has begun, hot temperatures welcomed mid-Missouri high school football teams and fans to the field for week six of high school football.

The Friday Night Fever Game of Week featured a match-up between two Columbia teams, Battle High School and Hickman High School, with opposite records for the 2016 season. Four-year starting quarterback Brevinn Tyler and wide receiver, and University of Nebraska commit, Jaevon McQuitty lead the charge for the Spartans attack which averages close to 50 points per contest. Friday night Hickman looked for the program's first win since October of 2014.

The Battle Spartans fought with heart for a win over the Kewpies after losing their assistant coach Jonathan Dinter to cancer on Tuesday. Hickman also had an emotional senior night after losing their head coach Arnel Monroe at the beginning of the season. Kewpie senior players took photos with a portrait of Monroe as part of their senior night.

Other notable match-ups from Friday's action included the Jefferson City Jays' 61 to 21 domination over the Rock Bridge Bruins. Hannibal took it all the way to the end zone with a 75-22 victory over Fulton. Harrisburg squeaked by with a two-point win to defeat MMA for MMA's homecoming game 44-42.

Each Friday night we ask that you tweet your game photos to @komunews or@komusports. Friday Night Fever is now on Snapchat too. Add KOMU_FNF for a recap of the action between Hickman and Battle (see snap code above).

FINAL



Montgomery County (2-4): 22

Bowling Green (1-5): 20@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tz8yxhNHcy — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 24, 2016

Brenden Brown rushes for another Blair Oaks touchdown. Two point conversion NO GOOD. Blair Oaks now leads SoBoCo 36-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/15rFyH59Pv — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 24, 2016

And that's the game Osage Indians 42, Versailles Tigers 6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/x8HU0kuoxi — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) September 24, 2016

After three quarters Blair Oaks holds a 30-7 lead over SoBoCo. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KzpreN6CiA — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 24, 2016

South Callaway capitalizes on the turnover with a TD drive to go up 28-6 over Mark Twain with 5:53 left in regulation. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AO9nsGW9xW — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 24, 2016

Interception South Callaway! Bulldogs have the ball and are past the 50 yard line after a nice reception Jarrett Livengood. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rkByrPycZV — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 24, 2016

After a red zone stand late in the quarter, South Callaway still leads Mark Twain 21-6 at the end of the 3rd quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bilp5gzGcR — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 24, 2016

Nolan Hair sneaks in for another Blair Oaks touchdown. Two point conversion NO GOOD. Blair Oaks leads SoBoCo 30-7. 6:13 3Q @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XofZEFKljS — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 24, 2016

At halftime, the South Callaway Bulldogs lead the Mark Twain Tigers 21-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JeIWXFu11f — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 24, 2016

ICYMI: Hickman alum, national champion and Olympic medalist J'Den Cox (@SuperstarW14T) had a message for the Kewpies @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mLQqgCj7nS — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

Congratulations to this year's Fayette homecoming king and queen, Tommy Phillips and Carley John! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/76MS39FCJG — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) September 24, 2016

Hickman was on the doorstep, but the pass was picked off by Tre Morris and returned 99 yards for a Battle TD. It's 54-7 at half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ngGSd6XYQT — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

Hannibal collects fifth TD of game, but misses PAT. At halftime, Pirates leading 34-22 at Fulton. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5jUE9ZavLu — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) September 24, 2016

Say hello to Osage's newest homecoming Queen Alexis Rhodes ?? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ENCuNfEaWk — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) September 24, 2016

35 seconds left in 1st half, Masek finds Makygh Galbreath open for 5-yd TD. Fulton cuts deficit, 28-22. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LnSWzS5rlR — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) September 24, 2016

Blair Oaks leads SoBoCo 24-7 at the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yVlqEANGpk — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 24, 2016

Osage, here are your nominees for Queen. Be on the lookout for who takes the ?? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/olp28HxeuQ — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) September 24, 2016

Paris with yet another takeaway! Now a chance to build on their 20-12 lead as their offense takes over in the Fayette zone. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/d1FTIVSGdx — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) September 24, 2016

SoBoCo is on the board with a touchdown to Clay Jeffrey and now trails Blair Oaks 24-7. One minute remains in the half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8CmgPZqcEc — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 24, 2016

It's not everyday you see a running back jump over another player @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jlp7ZQ1xXo — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

Blair Oaks scores again to go up 24-0 over SoBoCo. Two point conversion NO GOOD. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XPs5HTeh0a — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 24, 2016

Fourth down conversion is no good for Montgomery County. Bowling Green and Montgomery County still tied at 14. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Ior4kDnDJh — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 24, 2016

SoBoCo's field goal attempt falls short. Blair Oaks takes over on downs and still leads 18-0. 2:55 2Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dq1ZTzLTYR — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 24, 2016

Hard running for the Falcons on this drive. Tommy Phillips is the go-to back for Fayette. pic.twitter.com/ByXORuXmzg — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) September 24, 2016

Speaking of turnovers... that's Fayette QB Robby Robinson making a play to get his team the ball back! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hZAIbM9GkF — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) September 24, 2016

For more snaps like this one from Hickman vs. Battle, follow KOMU_FNF on Snapchat! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IqqSdWM6yw — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

Thats a turnover! Paris takes over at midfield after the Fayette fumble. Theres 8:55 left in the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Ag5hDwfGH3 — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) September 24, 2016

Back and forth first quarter with Bowling Green and Montgomery County tied at 14. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Mq9726LTx9 — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 24, 2016

The arms are up... and that can only mean one thing- touchdown! Jacob Wolfe punches it in for the Coyotes. 12-6 Fayette lead. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uDkDWo7Gxs — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) September 24, 2016

Homecoming is a time to show your school pride! Senior Tanner Hedrick tells us why he loves being an Indian ?? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FXXjaAGn2r — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) September 24, 2016

The Eldon cheerleaders seem to be enjoying this 13-0 lead. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CbRvTGga3W — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 24, 2016

Kickoff to Osage to start the second quarter. Osage leads the Tigers 21-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UNeZcvRNxl — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) September 24, 2016

Blair Oaks fans have made a strong showing to support their undefeated Falcons on the road tonight @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Bxeu8ehfrC — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 24, 2016

South Callaway breaks a big one! Bennett Hager scores to put the Bulldogs up 14-6 over Mark Twain. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IDCbKYaSQQ — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 24, 2016

Fulton's Masek follows first TD pass of night w/ this 2 pt conversion. Hornets and tied Hannibal at 14. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/E50FByiKD1 — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) September 24, 2016

Eldon punches it in on 3rd and goal. PAT blocked and Eldon takes a 13-0 lead with 8:25 remaining in the second. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/54pHG2o5NQ — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 24, 2016

Huge stop on 4th down for South Callaway. Mark Twains' running attack has been slowed for the moment. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LW40muxXc6 — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 24, 2016

Kroll doing it all tonight as he scores on this 84-yard screen play. Montgomery County leads Bowling Green, 14-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gAUcAagRFd — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 24, 2016

After one quarter Blair Oaks leads SoBoCo 18-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xKgz7oGsxX — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 24, 2016

Mark Twain has a clear game plan for South Callaway. RUN. This run, their 12th consecutive, picks up the 1st on 4th and 1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/koEF3vYB0f — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 24, 2016

PICK 6! Corey Kroll picks it off and takes it to the house. Montgomery County leads Bowling Green, 8-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/51Nz0O8ynr — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 24, 2016

Great concentration for Paris WR Dylan Painter! Coyotes are in the Fayette redzone. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nyTNlAkb9r — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) September 24, 2016

At the end of 1 the Eldon Mustangs lead Warsaw 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Kz5XhFfMhs — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 24, 2016

Nolan Hair punches it in for a Blair Oaks touchdown. Two point conversion GOOD. 2:33 1Q. Blair Oaks 18-0 SoBoCo @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IAZbAnKAoU — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 24, 2016

Mark Twain Tigers score two plays later on a long TD run by Caleb Hurner, but miss the PAT. South Callaway still leads, 7-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/L15Xk4UEAo — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 24, 2016

South Callaway converts a 4th and 7 for a 16 yard TD from Landon Horstman to Peyton Leeper. Bulldogs 7, Mark Twain 0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/C9xZbCkrTY — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 24, 2016

Touchdown Eldon! They open the scoring on a 29 yard td run by Isaiah Merida to take a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lhiUZvrjLs — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 24, 2016

After recovering their own onside kick, Fayette finds the endzone!Falcons up 12-0 4:53 1Q @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1a0Uvln9tY — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) September 24, 2016

Cody Alexander hauls in the touchdown for Blair Oaks. Two point conversion GOOD. Blair Oaks leads SoBoCo 10-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/b0PioYmPnk — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 24, 2016

PICK SIX! Interception by Nick Riley of Osage. The Indians are up 14-0 with 5:50 left in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bZiuDdJpQr — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) September 24, 2016

Bowling Green scores first on this 6 yard run by Kaleo Dade. Bowling Green leads Montgomery County 6-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rFY1GzxRhX — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 24, 2016

Montgomery County can't capitalize on the turnover as they are forced to punt. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/r9rlTXuT15 — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 24, 2016

South Callaway RB Kaden Helsel gives the Bulldogs a 1st down inside the Mark Twain redzone. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/F2w78j4CMI — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 24, 2016

Michael Wright pounds it in from one yard out, Mexico leads Centralia 7-0. First TD given up by Panthers in four games @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VOXDjyAncl — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) September 24, 2016

Mark Twain has 6 plays, and no 1st downs. Two 3-and-outs for the Tigers. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ncJzbqngJy — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 24, 2016

17 yard TD run by Zach Wheeler followed by the extra point puts the Osage Indians up 7-0 against Versailles. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fEyhomxA9x — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) September 24, 2016

Warsaw picked off on 4th and 7. Returned for a touchdown but called back due to a block in the back. Eldon takes over 1st&10. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VxyotdinfJ — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 24, 2016

Blair Oaks strikes first, forcing an early safety. 7:56 1Q. Blair Oaks 2-0 SoBoCo @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/oni5JlSBBq — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 24, 2016

Tipped..... And picked! South Callaway drive stalls and Mark Twain takes over within their own 20 yard line. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/DvwRTfJAAs — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 24, 2016

SoBoCo's Kolton Schupp ends the Blair Oaks drive with an interception @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EyME6uG5ed — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 24, 2016

FUMBLE! Costly turnover by Bowling Green, on their opening drive, gives Montgomery County the ball at their own 17. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GIuZBFW9h7 — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 24, 2016

The Warsaw Wildcats convert on 4th & 1 to keep their first drive alive. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Ayl12vfggJ — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 24, 2016

Fulton senior quarterback Devin Masek (5) warms up with passes to senior WR Alec Fleetwood (8). @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cecyc0yv6o — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) September 24, 2016

And we have football here at Warsaw High School. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7WwAiBBNYg — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 24, 2016

Before the Mexico-Centralia game, the Mexico community dedicated this plaque in honor of former principal Darriel Douglas. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yj1KGTJp9j — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) September 24, 2016

And now the Eldon Mustangs take the field looking to get back to .500 on the season. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QOdyaa1ga3 — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 23, 2016

Montgomery County runs onto the field looking for their second win of the season. Kickoff at 7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vxQD17nEFS — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 23, 2016

Blair Oaks has won the coin toss and elects to receive the opening kickoff. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lECKhIhcCS — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 23, 2016

South Callaway links arms before sending their captains out for the toss. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fef5bNuMrn — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 23, 2016

Fulton Hornets (3-2) pregame huddle before tonight's home game against the Hannibal Pirates (5-1). @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Fv8gLPNmIw — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) September 23, 2016

The SoBoCo Eagles take the field along with local elementary and middle school players @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6wS8WGMviX — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 23, 2016

The Warsaw Wildcats have taken the field at home looking for their first win of the season. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FomOZq5s8D — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 23, 2016

It's homecoming night here at the Indian's house. Osage and the Versailles Tigers kickoff at 7 p.m. ?? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/K0VbaY4wRz — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) September 23, 2016

Nothing like a little game of football to gear up for football. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hjpw4vx6gL — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 23, 2016

It's all business for the Falcons as they enter the field. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/u9u2HyfKMn — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) September 23, 2016

The Mark Twain marching band is taking the field for the playing of the star spangled banner. Only a few minutes to football! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EZHPcgcYz8 — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 23, 2016

It's the 7th Annual Mother's Day for the Montgomery County Wildcats. Players honoring their mothers before kickoff. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/DoVWDVJWNX — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 23, 2016

20 minutes from kickoff here at Warsaw High School as the Warsaw Wildcats take on the Eldon Mustangs @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Z7kCuZeCCf — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 23, 2016

It's homecoming at Fayette! The Falcons look to improve to 4-2 after last week's upset of West Grand. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UPQghKfU52 — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) September 23, 2016

Montgomery County Wildcats (1-4) vs Bowling Green Bobcats (1-4). Kickoff 20 minutes away. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vwoTwr2456 — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 23, 2016

Senior night at Hickman. Seniors all taking pictures with framed photo of their late coach, Arnel Monroe. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OYyUo1gKnV — Corey Miller (@4cmill) September 23, 2016

Southern Boone County (4-1) comes into tonight's matchup after losing to Osage 32-17 last week. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4JPgSNqBeJ — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 23, 2016

We're at Mark Twain as the Tigers are gearing up for the South Callaway Bulldogs. Kickoff in 30 minutes! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yWNUCzppSZ — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 23, 2016

Homecoming at Adkins Stadium tonight, as Jeff City hosts the Rock Bridge Bruins. Kickoff in 30 minutes! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lfDR1FZL0J — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) September 23, 2016

From Ashland, Missouri, it's the Eagles of Southern Boone County hosting the Falcons of Blair Oaks @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PlPiCH4rvi — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 23, 2016