FNF Live Blog Week 7: High school football photos and videos

COLUMBIA - With homecoming season in full-swing, mid-Missouri high school football teams took the field Friday night looking for a win.

Friday Night Fever's week seven featured a Game of the Week match-up between the California Pintos and the Southern Boone County Eagles. The Eagles looked to get back on track after back to back losses, but coach Trent Tracy said his team is up to the challenge. The pintos hold a 2-4 record for the 2016 season with many seasoned players back in the starting line-up.

Hickman High School won it's first game in three years with a 29-24 win over Central Academy of Excellence. Following the win, Kewpie players tweeted "We did it for you, Coach Monroe."

Hickman holding up the "W" after tonight's win in honor of its former coach. https://t.co/yhmYG8MShS — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) October 1, 2016

St. Louis-powerhouse CBC defeated the Jefferson City Jays 65-59 in a high-scoring second half. Battle High School crushed Truman High School with a overtime win of 44-36.

Each Friday night, we ask that you tweet your game photos to @komunews or@komusports. Friday Night Fever is now on Snapchat too. Add KOMU_FNF for a recap of the action between California and Sounthern Boone County (see snap code above).

All tweets below appear in reverse chronological order with the newest tweets appearing at the top.

FINAL: Battle wins 44-36 in OT against Truman to end their homecoming game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qUrSmRQnMG — Caroline Peterson (@carepeterson) October 1, 2016

Tolton up 26-8 against Northwest Academy of Law at halftime. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Lf1TGEx6Fz — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) October 1, 2016

The SoBoCo Eagles looked good on the field tonight, but the ball boy had the play of the night with this one hanged grab @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iv4Eo6tf2n — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 1, 2016

When your team wins 38-12 on homecoming. Eldon defeats Versailles. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/t0xJRx1fo3 — Cameron Redler (@CameronRedler) October 1, 2016

Bass Drummer Hayley Ray for Tolton explains why she loves homecoming @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vrqfdpuyEO — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) October 1, 2016

SoBoCo QB Spencer Taggart connects with Kolton Schupp on 4th down for an Eagles TD. They lead California 41-19 with 5 min to go @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nGzCjcID1X — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 1, 2016

The Junior Mustangs on the side practicing for future homecoming games here at Tolton. Tolton still up 20-8 in the 2nd quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/S413pIwLWM — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) October 1, 2016

SoBoCo extends its lead over California to 34-19 after this 50 yard TD to Clay Jeffrey. 8:30 left in the game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fksARjRm3f — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 1, 2016

Fulton and Boonville are all tied up at 14 after three quarters. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WLyFJIzhZr — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) October 1, 2016

Eldon dominates Versailles in Q3, lead 26-12 going into the 4th. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/O7NhMUoOYa — Cameron Redler (@CameronRedler) October 1, 2016

A pair of Hallsville Sophomores: Center Shawn Worthington & QB Zane Parnell, take the field to start 4th Q leading Warsaw 26-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/T1DpxHuINK — Sam Maxfield News (@SamMaxfieldNews) October 1, 2016

California loses the ball on a costly fumble, and then SoBoCo's Jackson Sartain takes it 46 yards for the TD on the next play @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aXKPZfd85f — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 1, 2016

End of Q3:



Mexico 18

Kirksville 0@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EqI5TKg4ZK — Nick Kelly (@NickKelly51) October 1, 2016

The Centralia student section is also decked out in pink. Palmyra leads Centralia 13-0 with 9:25 to play in the fourth quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aoMIeDmkaU — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) October 1, 2016

Palmyra misses a field goal attempt. It still leads Centralia 13-0 with 10 minutes left in regulation @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ehFQzBVKiL — Nick Kelly (@NickKelly51) October 1, 2016

End of the first quarter Tolton Trailblazers up against the Northwest Academy of Law Hornets 12-8 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0bgxVbiF8O — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) October 1, 2016

Centralia is wearing pink breast cancer ribbons on their helmets tonight in honor of their Pink Out game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QUjKRuH67L — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) October 1, 2016

Northwest Academy of Law responds with a TD. Below QB Ronnel Bailey converts the two point conversation to make it 12-8 Tolton @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rFpMvfo8lh — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) October 1, 2016

Another QB sneak for California's Jacob Wolken ends in the endzone. Pintos regain the lead over SoBoCo 19-14 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Q3H3GXAUKE — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 1, 2016

Great scene at halftime as eight local war veterans were honored and given a standing ovation. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/60dtzBsDUk — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) October 1, 2016

Here's the Tolton bench's reaction to Carson McCarty's touchdown catch and run @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rQ7ZwsFAly — Brendon Baker (@BrendonWBaker) October 1, 2016

WR Carson McCarty averages over 100 yards a game. McCarty just showed why with a 60 yard TD. Extra point no good. 12-0 Tolton @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/z6V0ghuDJw — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) October 1, 2016

Congratulations to Ojurere Shonekan on being named Rock Bridge 2016 homecoming queen! #royalty @komusports pic.twitter.com/gwAgQhZldL — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) October 1, 2016

Say hello to your new Southern Boone County Homecoming King and Queen! Alex Kirnse and Katy Andrews @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iaRq3NvCLH — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 1, 2016

Northwest Academy of Law has a new coaching staff this year. AD Carl Haywood with more on the rebuilding process @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Bjaf5CzS3K — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) October 1, 2016

It's all love to for Rock Bridge's Matthew Hall after that touchdown reception. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sYhsGl5TcR — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) October 1, 2016

HALFTIME: Blair Oaks 20, Osage 16. Second half will determine which 6-0 team falls for the first time. @KOMUsports #mopreps pic.twitter.com/FybMttQY2U — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) October 1, 2016

Rock Bridge answers right back! Matthew Hall (18) pulls in the TD to regain the lead for the Bruins, 25-21. 1:24 left in 2Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sMvPV2U4eA — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) October 1, 2016

The 2-point conversion attempt by Tolton is no good. Here's how the failed attempt looked @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WChxxvING4 — Brendon Baker (@BrendonWBaker) October 1, 2016

HALFTIME: Mexico's Jonathan Grubb threw an 18 yard TD pass to Cameron Holman with 5 seconds left in first half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TogljaZZkn — Nick Kelly (@NickKelly51) October 1, 2016

Halftime at Eldon tied at 6 with Versailles. Eldon hoping to "get around" Versailles in the second half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uqexXXZAad — Cameron Redler (@CameronRedler) October 1, 2016

Jeff City mounting a comeback- QB See hooks up with Dennis Barnes on the bomb to narrow the gap to nine points with 6:30 in Q2 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/I7PbemzTri — Andrew Carlson (@andrew_carlson2) October 1, 2016

It's almost halftime at Rock Bridge's homecoming game, that can only mean one thing... #royalty @komusports pic.twitter.com/1sGvnxa9dP — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) October 1, 2016

Tolton strikes early and quick. RB Ben Breitwiser with the 3 yard TD. 2 point conversation is no good. 6-0 Tolton @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/y3hGZXAz4C — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) October 1, 2016

Helias RB Jacob Storms scores his 2nd of the night! Very methodical drive for the crusaders- all run, no pass. They lead 21-18. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/r36aNAsCUV — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) October 1, 2016

#9 Adam Reno hauls it in for his 2nd TD of the night. Thunderbirds lead 42-0 w/ 0:54 left in the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5dsuaCM4p0 — Edan Goldfarb (@EdanGoldfarb) October 1, 2016

Members of the Mexico High School Class of 1981 are in attendance for tonight's Homecoming game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4x422Jcrfk — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) October 1, 2016

We're underway in Tolton. Northwest Academy of Law wins the toss. Tolton to receive @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AId6kIqz3I — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) October 1, 2016

With 8.8 seconds left in the half, California scored to take a 13-7 lead over SoBoCo @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vmgyAp0SFy — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 1, 2016

The Tolton Trailblazers will receive the opening kickoff. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/i2TOcsbhiq — Brendon Baker (@BrendonWBaker) October 1, 2016

With :27 left in the half, Versailles counters Eldon on this rush by senior Shane Randall. Missed XP has the game tied at half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/X8PNX3RPVU — Cameron Redler (@CameronRedler) October 1, 2016

Battle's 2015 homecoming king and queen get ready to crown the new royalty. @KOMUsports @LesliKW pic.twitter.com/TST8rlT9vt — Caroline Peterson (@carepeterson) October 1, 2016

Nick Zeitlow and the Boonville offense marched down the field and scored a big touchdown. Fulton still leads 8-6 in the 2nd. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/amt8MZnrdy — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) October 1, 2016

Name to note: CBC Quarterback Brett Gabbert (little brother of former Mizzou QB Blaine). One TD through the air for him tonight @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tFKb5mozq1 — Andrew Carlson (@andrew_carlson2) October 1, 2016

Turnover on downs as the Helias defense stands tall. It will be Crusader ball with 6:55 2Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AO2SdIS23r — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) October 1, 2016

The Kirksville offense takes the field as the Tigers and Mexico are scoreless with 2:44 left in the first half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/T8TlNnrhIm — Nick Kelly (@NickKelly51) October 1, 2016

36 yard touchdown for Battle! The Spartans now lead the Truman Patriots 24-20 @KOMUsports @BattleAthletics pic.twitter.com/fSg1iwH8xZ — Caroline Peterson (@carepeterson) October 1, 2016

Ramon Edwards, Offensive Coordinator, from Northwest Academy of Law with more information about the transportation problems @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xgtYB7W5KX — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) October 1, 2016

Helias RB Jacob Storms finds his way into the endzone! 18-14 Rock Bridge lead with 8:48 2Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HOyDIkuUrU — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) October 1, 2016

The game between Mexico and Kirksville may be scoreless, but the Mexico student are certainly fired up @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pltSZq3rpg — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) October 1, 2016

Alec Fleetwood's TD catch puts Fulton on the board first. They now lead Boonville 8-0 after the two point conversion. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HJxiAS4k67 — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) October 1, 2016

Northwest Academy of Law has finally arrived at Tolton. Head Coach Chauncey Mixon getting his team pumped up. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/o8318QxWEI — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) October 1, 2016

At the end of the 1st quarter, Rock Bridge leads Helias 18-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SoUPKY8dGY — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) October 1, 2016

Nolan Hair with another passing TD, this time from 18 yards out. Blair Oaks now trails Osage just 13-12. @KOMUsports #mopreps pic.twitter.com/qNiGMXTJZV — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) October 1, 2016

Mexico cheerleaders cheer on the Bulldogs as Kirksville and Mexico are scoreless with 7:31 left in Q2. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hn3MeYjEkm — Nick Kelly (@NickKelly51) October 1, 2016

National Anthem time at Tolton High School. Still waiting on Northwest Academy of Law to arrive. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Q0P7zUY0nN — Brendon Baker (@BrendonWBaker) October 1, 2016

Field goal attempt for Helias is blocked! It remains 18-7 Rock Bridge with under a minute in 1Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wuvUA57EWm — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) October 1, 2016

Offensive presence growing as Gunnar See hooks up with Adam Huff on the deep ball to put Jefferson City on the board.16-7 CBC @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TeArOSs7jl — Andrew Carlson (@andrew_carlson2) October 1, 2016

Big completion for Helias! Jacob Storms (21) brings the Crusaders into the red zone. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HEzBRFMamW — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) October 1, 2016

Another touchdown for Jaevon McQuitty! Battle now leads 16-14 against Truman. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cjyfur3b6U — Caroline Peterson (@carepeterson) October 1, 2016

Chad Northern and the Boonville defense have been dominant thus far. The score is still 0-0 after the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FyC45c9k7N — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) October 1, 2016

Kaleb Allen gets his second score with a two yard run. Christian Brothers up 16-0 with two minutes to go in the first @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0b5C8AQCak — Andrew Carlson (@andrew_carlson2) October 1, 2016

Three first quarter rushing TD's for Rock Bridge's Kian Pilot! Bruins lead 18-7 with 4:09 1Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/taNahWLpwL — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) October 1, 2016

QB Milo Henry connects with Edwards once again for another North Callway TD. North Callway leads 20-0 w/ 0:21 left in the first @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qT5rIpJpnj — Edan Goldfarb (@EdanGoldfarb) October 1, 2016

The Kirksville cheerleaders energize the Tiger fans with Kirksville and Mexico tied 0-0 at the end of Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gsTF2rUuHK — Nick Kelly (@NickKelly51) October 1, 2016

Eldon starting QB Austin Kempker is on the sidelines with an apparent leg injury. Eldon is tied at 0 with Versailles. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CcaP5wLsMF — Cameron Redler (@CameronRedler) October 1, 2016

Former assistant coach Jonathan Dinter's wife, twin sons and family show support for @BattleAthletics for their homecoming game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZZJjTiRlbR — Caroline Peterson (@carepeterson) October 1, 2016

A big stop by the Fulton special teams with the block punt on fourth down. Score is still 0-0 midway through the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9scEhwraAl — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) October 1, 2016

Versailles and Eldon are tied at 0 after Q1. Interesting development: Eldon starting QB has left the game w/ apparent injury. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/W3EtGzCXhS — Cameron Redler (@CameronRedler) October 1, 2016

After Mexico drives to the Kirksville 10, the Tigers force and recover a fumble @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qLEPcj4gy1 — Nick Kelly (@NickKelly51) October 1, 2016

Hallsville stadium erupts after the Indians convert on 4th and 25 for an 80 yard passing TD. 14-0 Hallsville, 6 mins to play 1Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/G3Z5aggI4A — Sam Maxfield News (@SamMaxfieldNews) October 1, 2016

With two 1Q TD's, Rock Bridge's Kian Pilot is feeling good. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4oDAscPqAI — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) October 1, 2016

TD x2 for Kian Pilot! Rock Bridge leads Helias 12-7 after the failed 2 point conversion. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AzuGjOwRUA — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) October 1, 2016

Rock Bridge takes over on a Helias fumble! It's Bruins ball with 7:30 to go in the 1Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Dux4ICfmle — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) October 1, 2016

Osage on the board again. Indians lead Blair Oaks 13-0 with 5:14 remaining in the first quarter. @KOMUsports #mopreps pic.twitter.com/9sO9cWjrT2 — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) October 1, 2016

We're tied in Ashland. California marches down the field behind QB Jacob Wolken to tie SoBoCo at 7 in the 1st quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/flAUx1RRUJ — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 1, 2016

And we are underway in Mexico. Kirksville receives the opening kickoff @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MUzdnDitDo — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) October 1, 2016

Battle students release balloons to honor former assistant coach Jonathan Dinter at kickoff. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AVPv4RcNOz — Caroline Peterson (@carepeterson) October 1, 2016

The stands are completely full for Mexico's homecoming game against Kirksville @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nMglJqGllv — Nick Kelly (@NickKelly51) October 1, 2016

Zach Wheeler finds James McCann from 47 yards out and Osage leads Blair Oaks early in the first quarter, 7-0. @KOMUsports #mopreps pic.twitter.com/E1PqrSfnKd — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) October 1, 2016

Hallsville will get the ball to begin the game. It's Senior night for the Indians and they are fired up. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vH7Wa0N2nN — Sam Maxfield News (@SamMaxfieldNews) October 1, 2016

North Callaway wins the coin toss and choose to differ. The Van-Far Indians will start with the ball on their own 37 yard line. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QNNVCEfEuq — Edan Goldfarb (@EdanGoldfarb) October 1, 2016

Kirksville starts with the ball with Mexico on defense @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5IT9m7MpGH — Nick Kelly (@NickKelly51) October 1, 2016

Jefferson City wins the toss and they will defer to the second half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pivs0UqUZT — Andrew Carlson (@andrew_carlson2) October 1, 2016

Neither team has a loss. One will after tonight. Osage and Blair Oaks set to kickoff shortly. @KOMUsports #mopreps pic.twitter.com/4UQczF468P — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) September 30, 2016

The Bulldog quarterbacks warming up for Mexico @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FcXbGvjvXB — Nick Kelly (@NickKelly51) September 30, 2016

The North Callaway Thunderbirds take the field for tonight's game against the Van-Far Indians. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4V9XaOFL1A

— Edan Goldfarb (@EdanGoldfarb) September 30, 2016

Five minutes out from kickoff in Jefferson City as the Jays get ready to take on Christian Brothers Catholic @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fIAA3gKnlA — Andrew Carlson (@andrew_carlson2) September 30, 2016

The Mexico Bulldogs take the field for their homecoming game against Kirksville. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/txB37mflfg — Nick Kelly (@NickKelly51) September 30, 2016

Beautiful night here at Gene Reagan Field as the Fulton Hornets get set to take on the Boonville Pirates. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CrJGKJoXbF — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 30, 2016

The Battle Spartans and the Truman Patriots face off tonight at 7pm for @BattleCHARGE homecoming game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/i8zT4pe3L9 — Caroline Peterson (@carepeterson) September 30, 2016

Kickoff is 15 minutes away here in Mexico, MO as the Bulldogs host Kirksville. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aG3jARpTfO — Nick Kelly (@NickKelly51) September 30, 2016