FNF Live Blog Week 7: High school football photos and videos

1 year 6 months 18 hours ago Friday, September 30 2016 Sep 30, 2016 Friday, September 30, 2016 6:51:00 PM CDT September 30, 2016 in Friday Night Fever
By: Katie Grunik, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
COLUMBIA - With homecoming season in full-swing, mid-Missouri high school football teams took the field Friday night looking for a win. 

Friday Night Fever's week seven featured a Game of the Week match-up between the California Pintos and the Southern Boone County Eagles. The Eagles looked to get back on track after back to back losses, but coach Trent Tracy said his team is up to the challenge. The pintos hold a 2-4 record for the 2016 season with many seasoned players back in the starting line-up. 

Hickman High School won it's first game in three years with a 29-24 win over Central Academy of Excellence. Following the win, Kewpie players tweeted "We did it for you, Coach Monroe." 

St. Louis-powerhouse CBC defeated the Jefferson City Jays 65-59 in a high-scoring second half. Battle High School crushed Truman High School with a overtime win of 44-36. 

