FNF live blog week 7:high school football photos, videos, scores

2 years 5 months 4 weeks ago Friday, October 02 2015 Oct 2, 2015 Friday, October 02, 2015 11:15:01 PM CDT October 02, 2015 in Continuous News
By: Katie Grunik and Amy Money, KOMU 8 Digital Producers
loading

COLUMBIA - Football fans filled in the sidelines Friday for a chilly night of mid-Missouri high school football. 

(See scores.)

This week's Game of the Week featured a match-up between the Fulton Hornets and Boonville Pirates. 

Tweet your game photos to @komunews or @komusports.

Friday Night Fever is now on Snapchat, too. Add us at KOMU_FNF.

All updates below appear in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

 

 







 

























































 































































































































































 















 







 

 

 

Blair Oaks 42

California 15

Eldon 52

Osage 49

Fulton 47

Boonville 13

Hallsville 18

Versailles 20

Hermann 56

St. Clair 31

Hickman 0

Rockhurst 50

Jefferson City 56

Confluence Academy 6

Lee's Summit N. 18

Battle 31

Moberly 13

Hannibal 56

Montgomery Co. 20

South Callaway 57

Slater 8

Paris 54

SOBOCO 67

Warsaw 6

Tipton 0

Cole Camp 28

Westran 7

Salisbury 21

Brookfield 26

Macon 6

Clopton-Elsberry 37

North Callaway 42

Knox County 58

Harrisburg 0

Kirksville 14

Mexico 54

Marceline 55

Fayette 0

Palmyra 6

Centralia 7

Rolla 44

Glendale 61

Smith-Cotton 28

Clinton 7

Truman 62

Marshall 21

Union 14

Owensville 32

Waynesville 42

Camdenton 21

Wright City 44

Van-Far 18

    

Loading ...