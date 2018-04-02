FNF live blog week 7:high school football photos, videos, scores

By: Katie Grunik and Amy Money, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

COLUMBIA - Football fans filled in the sidelines Friday for a chilly night of mid-Missouri high school football.

(See scores.)

This week's Game of the Week featured a match-up between the Fulton Hornets and Boonville Pirates.

Tweet your game photos to @komunews or @komusports.

Friday Night Fever is now on Snapchat, too. Add us at KOMU_FNF.

All updates below appear in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

Hermann wins on its senior night. Final Hermann 56 St. Clair 31. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Ky6osx8o1n — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 3, 2015

Britton McClaughlin grabs a TD for Osage, cutting the deficit to 52-42. PAT Good. 5:20 4th Quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PSq9QNQCOI — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 3, 2015

When your team leads by 54. Paris leads Slater 54-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9oCBgfWn3V — Cameron Redler (@CameronRedler) October 3, 2015







Blair Oaks closes out the game on top of California, 42-15. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CeQSrqCVbB — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) October 3, 2015







FINAL: Cole Camp (5-2) adds late TD, beats Tipton (2-5) 28-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tQ1v5iiCd5 — Matt Weller (@mweller9) October 3, 2015

Osage strikes back, as Dylan Brown returns the ensuing kickoff for a score. PAT Good. Eldon 42-23 Osage @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dkHR5mHmXC — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 3, 2015

CORRECTION: Your Southern Boone Homecoming queen and king, Katrina Gateley and Trevor Garriot. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tkdpQuDYJs — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 3, 2015

With under six minutes to play in the 3rd quarter, Blair Oaks leads California, 28-8. @KOMUSports pic.twitter.com/WkL39hGFRy — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) October 3, 2015

Second half is underway here at Hallsville! The Indians trail Versailles 14-12 @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/lVcLcVhD23 — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 3, 2015

HALFTIME Jerrion Nelson has to be pleased with the offense after Battle connects on a 69-yard touchdown. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HUHtihWwI7 — David Rothchild (@dwillroth) October 3, 2015

The 2015 Jefferson City homecoming queen is Haley Watson @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SRj2g7pAUm — David Medina (@davidmkomu) October 3, 2015



















Here's the 2015 Fulton Homecoming queen Madi Tobias accepting the crown @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zvTjOyyw4B — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 3, 2015







.@KOMUsports and the 2015 Fulton homecoming queen is.... pic.twitter.com/hV3I8RHhKn — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 3, 2015

Hermann leads St. Clair at the half 35-18. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZLDSgi9RiV — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 3, 2015







Hallsville Homecoming King and Queen candidates being recognized @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cZUVGbdfrp — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 3, 2015







The 2015 Fulton High School Homecoming Court @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/D6GWZmWKs2 — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 3, 2015







Big play for Moberly ends with a turnover, Hannibal takes over at the 36 yd line with 3:52 left in half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jcV90vJfP3 — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 3, 2015

Here is the Hallsville Homecoming Tierra. Queen to be crowned in the just a few minutes @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/Q1hR7NOWzX — John (Max) Diekneite (@MaxDiekneite) October 3, 2015







Hallsville freshmen win the Homecoming float competition, but the Juniors win the overall! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QaXrWZE3ix — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 3, 2015

Have a night, Levi Schinn. The senior collects 2000th career offensive yard & 100th PAT on homecoming. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8brUiyk3x1 — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) October 3, 2015

The 2015 Fulton Homecoming king is John Burch @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XHOfqfzweE — Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) October 3, 2015







Hannibal's complete to the 1 yd line, but it's ruled an illegal forward pass @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rLoHOu1wrq — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 3, 2015

The fans are anxious in Southern Boone for the queen after a strong first half, leading 40-6 over Warsaw @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uZqvavgaDR — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 3, 2015

Versailles senior Dalton Schmidt punches in the two yard touchdown, and the Tigers lead 14-12 at half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6TXKKY8DhI — John (Max) Diekneite (@MaxDiekneite) October 3, 2015

And that makes three senior Hermann TDs, as #5 Conner Lane goes in for his first score of the night. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cYSx42zDtz — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 3, 2015







Trick play alert! Hermann RB Colton Hale continues his great senior night with a 31 yard halfback pass. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/n0LZqWqUHW — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 3, 2015







Hermann scores again, as its senior RB Colton Hale gets his second TD on his Senior Night. 14-0 Hermann @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Y5vZ37SXd7 — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 3, 2015







Moberly's 13 2nd quarter points have the Spartans, including WR Ryan Boulware amped up. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sGrY9rGbVR — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) October 3, 2015







The Moberly student section is hunting for a Spartan win tonight @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VjZS8c961Y — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 3, 2015







Jefferson City's Denzel Wilson scores his second touchdown of the game to make it 28-6 over the Titans @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JPFMUT9jN0 — David Medina (@davidmkomu) October 3, 2015







We're about to find out who the queen is here in Southern Boone as halftime nears @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LjnyysMwMB — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 3, 2015







Versailles converts on 4th and 22 with just 4 seconds left! Down to Hallsville 12-6 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/J5o3GDz47B — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 3, 2015

With under 2 min until halftime, Southern Boone has two quick scores to take a 33-6 lead. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JvQLyu8wZ4 — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 3, 2015







Another Blair Oaks TD just seconds before half. They'll head into the locker room up 20-8 on California. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/H6pRlxp5ow — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) October 3, 2015







Versailles Dalton Schmidt takes the kickoff all the way to the Hallsville 25! 38 sec left in the half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LQ4wehNitz — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 3, 2015

Southern Boone principal Dale Vandeveen on his teams' performance, after losing the last 3 Homecomings. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Q6FysnoVET — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 3, 2015









At the half Fulton 27 Boonville 6 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vgrc4ifEgn — Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) October 3, 2015

A 74-yd Moberly TD from Drake Davidson to Ryan Boulware cuts Hannibal's lead to 28-7 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yVkxzAgiKV — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 3, 2015









Moberly students showed up in camo to support the Spartans. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1GtaihUjx4 — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) October 3, 2015







Hallsville's Jadon Kilpak w/ a pick6! Indians take a 12-6 lead over Versailles w/ 1 min left in the half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CvWX7ardUR — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 3, 2015

Eldon's Trenton Kidwell trucks an Osage defender. Eldon heading towards the endzone. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/StCm3TYr9r — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 3, 2015







Just a few penalties after a Hannibal TD leads to a kickoff from Moberly's 30 yd line, Hannibal up 21-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gn8u0OubEs — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 3, 2015







California with the sack. They take Hair back to the 24 yard line and it's second down for Blair Oaks. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QZ1bBbfQSU — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) October 3, 2015







The Jefferson City Jays tack on the extra point to make it 21-6 over the Titans @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fbHlZRtP7r — David Medina (@davidmkomu) October 3, 2015







We're through one in Slater, the home team down big against Paris.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/J3Cr2hGJou — Cameron Redler (@CameronRedler) October 3, 2015







Southern Boone scores again, extending their lead to 14, 20-6 over Warsaw @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/k6ekcLQ9dk — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 3, 2015

Blair Oaks CB Cody Alexander with a pick. It'll be Falcon ball again. California sidelines not too happy. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FOL6J4KSxu — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) October 3, 2015







After 4 straight 3 & outs, a muffed punt by Versailles gives Hallsville a great chance to take the lead @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pVJ0Cmxzpq — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 3, 2015







END OF 1ST Q: Battle leads Lee's Summit North thanks to a Jaevon McQuitty touchdown. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IsMCKnFsaQ — David Rothchild (@dwillroth) October 3, 2015

Trenton Kidwell strikes again. His third rushing TD pads Eldon lead to 28-3. #FNF @KOMUsports https://t.co/ELFDh8aYMn — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) October 3, 2015







A missed play for Southern Boone as they just missed the big play, but their next play went for 38 yds. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IjW530egUL — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 3, 2015







Hallsville's Graham Moser, who's already thrown a touchdown tonight, gets ready to head back on the field @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Ryhg6qsMqd — John (Max) Diekneite (@MaxDiekneite) October 3, 2015







Cole Camp extends the lead on a TD pass from Dalton Weaver, who doubles as a huge advocate of his defense.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0fX7JFUuXE — Matt Weller (@mweller9) October 3, 2015







Seconds after Blair Oaks students chant "Let's go Green," touchdown Falcons. They lead California 12-8. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ugCAQq95F1 — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) October 3, 2015







The Confluence Prep Titans answer the Jays with a touchdown run to make it 14-6 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CHbEvK6E7X — David Medina (@davidmkomu) October 3, 2015







The Hickman homecoming candidates get ready to be unveiled at halftime @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LpHTx6WMmA — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) October 3, 2015







Play resumes at Slater. Thoughts and prayers go out for the Wildcats. Paris leads 30-0 1Q 1:35 remaining @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/eUjOP7gdWQ — James Stanley (@James_Stanley97) October 3, 2015







Scary moment at Slater High School as a Wildcat football players goes down. Play has stopped. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/P3dmOAXzHM — James Stanley (@James_Stanley97) October 3, 2015







Getting colder here in Hallsville as it gets darker. Fall has officially reached #FNF ???? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ieSAm00srU — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 3, 2015

Blair Oaks offense takes the field, coach to Hair: "You're a senior, right? Let's go out there and play." @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AFw9yTCyOB — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) October 3, 2015







A 2 yard TD run by Tanner Smith puts Southern Boone up by a TD over Warsaw, 13-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vbXfBmmAFc — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 3, 2015

Blair Oaks sidelines hoping their defense can stop California on the 3rd and 13. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XuqtU9McYz — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) October 3, 2015







Tipton Defensive Coordinator Taylor Combs calls the defense coverage for an upcoming 4th-and-3. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dRg0hsy5c4 — Matt Weller (@mweller9) October 3, 2015







69 yard TD pass to Taylor Vincent for Hallsville gets them on the board! XP missed. Versailles leads 7-6 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QcUFGShACW — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 3, 2015







At the end of the 1st quarter, Southern Boone leads Warsaw 7-6 on Homecoming Night @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xmVZxFQP5i — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 3, 2015

Hallsville is looking to pick things up in the second, as the Indians trail Versailles 7-0 after one @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/kbubNob1vw — John (Max) Diekneite (@MaxDiekneite) October 3, 2015

Blair Oaks comes up short and California will take the ball on the 4. California still on top 8-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6GhcilFKFz — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) October 3, 2015







Boonville's RB Keon Johnson finishes the drive that he started with 6 yard TD run. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pN2a5zdHq5 — Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) October 3, 2015







More offensive struggles for Tipton as this pass falls incomplete and the Cardinals are forced to punt. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sd20SLCciw — Matt Weller (@mweller9) October 3, 2015

Paris goes for 2 again after a pick 6 but are denied. Paris 30 Slater 0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LdiHRLXecW — James Stanley (@James_Stanley97) October 3, 2015







Briar Hancock of Paris after his pick 6 puts his team up 30 over Slater. 30-0 Paris leads. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2oukgdaylp — Cameron Redler (@CameronRedler) October 3, 2015







Start of second quarter with the Eldon Mustangs leading the Osage Indians 14-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mZqOQqUAXJ — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 3, 2015













Trenton Kidwell scores again for Eldon to extend the lead. PAT Good. Eldon 14-0 Osage first quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/p6xMQKrgdS — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 3, 2015







At the end of the first quarter, Cole Camp leads Tipton 8-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PQvNip2f22 — Matt Weller (@mweller9) October 3, 2015







Laine Forrest with his 2nd TD. After the 3rd successful 2-point conversion, Paris 24 Slater 0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/oRpFh1zttN — James Stanley (@James_Stanley97) October 3, 2015









Hair talks with coach about the fumble on the 2pt conversion snap. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FZXGlJ4Ekd — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) October 3, 2015







Touchdown Fulton! Senior RB Travis Dean takes it 19 yards for a Jacket TD. Fulton ahead of Boonville 7-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JnTFRV1NyC — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 3, 2015







Trenton Kidwell rushes for his second red zone TD of the night to give Eldon a 14-0 lead. #FNF @KOMUSports https://t.co/ceDkYkLVFY — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) October 3, 2015







Jefferson City's, Rashaun Woods powers into the end zone to make 14-0, Jays over the Titans @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FOdbniFigv — David Medina (@davidmkomu) October 3, 2015







Hallsville's fourth down attempt in the red zone fails, and Versailles takes over still up 7-0 @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/kgbG1JMUOK — John (Max) Diekneite (@MaxDiekneite) October 3, 2015







Taylor Vincent w/ a 54 yard catch for Hallsville. Would fail 4th down conversion. Down 7-0 to Versailles @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9JjBslJyPk — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 3, 2015

Tucker Gruber with a 90 yard touchdown run to give Paris lead. Though it looks like he stepped out. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RaNAhnwat3 — Cameron Redler (@CameronRedler) October 3, 2015









Hair's pass complete to Schell and it'll be 2nd and goal for Blair Oaks. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PSjs6UXR4s — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) October 3, 2015







Salisbury gets on the board first! A TD runs puts them up 6-0 and has the Panthers fired up. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5hFzEd2Dzw — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) October 3, 2015







Large student turnout for Osage-Eldon Rivalry on Eldon Homecoming. Osage won last year's edition 21-16. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/liGgvvfeZ6 — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 3, 2015







Boonville turns it over on downs after a bad pass from QB Nick Zeitlow @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SWtidKOAp9 — Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) October 3, 2015







Cole Camp comes this close to a takeaway but Austin Berendzen can't quite haul in the interception. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/a59sUw7teB — Matt Weller (@mweller9) October 3, 2015







Rockhurst takes advantage of a botched punt and quickly scores to extend the lead to 14-0 over Hickman @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XDz1wU9snd — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) October 3, 2015







4th and 2 for Blair Oaks and they'll go for it. A seemingly easy first down pick up for the offense. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2NDMsyWWWK — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) October 3, 2015







Salisbury fans are on their feet after a 30 yd pass puts the Panthers in Westran territory. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/08cpia5deE — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) October 3, 2015







California defense having an easy time stopping Blair Oaks. It'll be 3rd and 13. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jSORXeY3VW — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) October 3, 2015

Brandon Thoennes punches it in from 5 yards out for the score and Cole Camp grabs an early 8-0 lead. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KZx5Zq3SjI — Matt Weller (@mweller9) October 3, 2015







Jefferson City's Floyd Ramsey hauls in a touchdown pass to make it 7-0 Jays over the Titans @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/znnBt7fPCH — David Medina (@davidmkomu) October 3, 2015







Boonville coach urging for better effort from his defense after the Fulton TD run @KOMUsports https://t.co/CqjUZ0UGgW — Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) October 3, 2015







St. Clair has won the toss and chosen to differ. It's game time here at Hermann. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LhoVkjFJvv — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 3, 2015

Hallsville fumble sets up Versailles inside the 30. Next play WR Taylor Dobbins with the TD and 7-0 lead @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PPiYlGmCyg — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 3, 2015







Frustrated Blair Oaks coach watches his defense give up a touchdown and 2pt conversion. California up 8-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9SGXuP1VP3 — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) October 3, 2015







Tipton punt travels just nine yards so Cole Camp takes over just outside the red zone. Still scoreless. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kHgSrzootU — Matt Weller (@mweller9) October 3, 2015

Cole Camp looks to the end zone on 4th-and-goal but it's intercepted at the two-yard-line. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AdD7cGSL8U — Matt Weller (@mweller9) October 3, 2015







Battle looking to regroup after an early 3 and out. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ugnje2j46M — Jacob Seus (@jacobseus) October 3, 2015







Salisbury takes over in following an interception from Jr. Spencer Bloss. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hPuIYj3l8c — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) October 3, 2015







Rockhurst drives down the field in two minutes and comes away with a score. 7-0 Rockhurst early in Q1 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1hs5SsF266 — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) October 3, 2015







Hermann runs onto the field looking to get its senior players a win here tonight on Senior Night. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2nVhcmVUkB — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 3, 2015

It's Senior Night here at Hermann. Here's how one mom describes her feeling about tonight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/I8jRyyI4ds — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 3, 2015

Hallsville kicks off to Versailles and we are underway! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/W8vU7KeujH — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 3, 2015







Senior captains line up for Paris and Slater. Kickoff is minutes away. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nv9lKRV41Z — James Stanley (@James_Stanley97) October 3, 2015







"I love you. I believe in each and every one of you" -Hickman Head Coach. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PGXPA9l2NT — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) October 3, 2015







Blair Oaks won the coin toss and California will receive. Game time. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YrywlMZM0I — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) October 3, 2015













All set to go in Tipton. Cole Camp to receive the opening kick. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3B1UCbTiDq — Matt Weller (@mweller9) October 3, 2015







Slater and Paris captains at the 50 receiving instructions before coin toss. Just about kickoff. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4GjBXCIosn — Cameron Redler (@CameronRedler) October 3, 2015







Eldon Mustangs enter the field against Osage on Homecoming @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/myRPghRmxk — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 3, 2015







It is senior night at Slater High. Kickoff coming up as the Wildcats get ready to play the Paris Coyotes @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0sYdJv2A4Q — James Stanley (@James_Stanley97) October 3, 2015







Danny Hoop gets his Rockhurst teammates ready for action against Hickman. Kickoff time at Alumni Stadium @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7vWfdIyWNt — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) October 3, 2015







Cole Camp Head Coach Kevin Shearer with the most crucial component of a victory for his team tonight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vOO0Jn6a48 — Matt Weller (@mweller9) October 2, 2015







Westran Sr. Ethan Betsinger, shows his Hornet pride by sporting an unusual hair color. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RG2I6Kwd61 — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) October 2, 2015







Lee's Summit North (5-1) hosts Battle (6-0). Kickoff just a few minutes away. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kA4zLwDuup — David Rothchild (@dwillroth) October 2, 2015













Hallsville students worked hard on the class floats for homecoming, winning class announced at halftime @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZjH021QgHJ — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 2, 2015







Fulton announcing their starting lineups for Homecomming 2015. They kickoff with Boonville in 5 @KOMUsports. pic.twitter.com/DCX066Oxyj — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 2, 2015







Blair Oaks senior WR Adam Schell getting in the zone with under 5 minutes until the coin toss. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/okxhmyfxLG — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) October 2, 2015







The Jefferson City Jays take the field as they prepare to take on Confluence Prep Academy @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tHyWg7FUGY — David Medina (@davidmkomu) October 2, 2015

Moment of silence before kickoff for Coach Morris, 1st Hallsville coach, who passed away on Sept. 23rd @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ETYalZAIKI — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 2, 2015







Hallsville cheerleaders getting the crowd pumped with their "Homecoming Dance." Kickoff in 15 min @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/yQZ5OZSxG8 — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 2, 2015













Westran has a message for Salisbury tonight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5FvRlWo4ue — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) October 2, 2015







Eldon band performing tradition "Battle Hymn Chorale" during pregame festivities @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Q6V4W5lnDg — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 2, 2015







The band is on the field and we are 10 minutes away from a homecoming game kickoff at Hickman. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GanX8k29ss — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) October 2, 2015







Falcon parents and cheerleaders form the tunnel and it's just about game time here at Blair Oaks. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iIOPqWu7Wo — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) October 2, 2015







10 minutes until homecoming from Victor Field. Eldon & Osage both currently hold 3-3 records. #FNF @KOMUSports https://t.co/PXaFnCmMuc — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) October 2, 2015

Meanwhile, Cole Camp is getting ready to bring some physicality tonight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HtopWBSPnA — Matt Weller (@mweller9) October 2, 2015







Fulton cheerleaders put their poms over their hearts for national anthem. @komusports pic.twitter.com/LuYAs9xx2u — Luke D Slabaugh (@lukeslabaugh) October 2, 2015







Just under twenty minutes to kick off at Montgomery County vs. South Callaway @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nWJZxJVD9k — Kristin Kenneally (@kristin_kenn) October 2, 2015







From Eldon, Missouri, it's the Osage Indians visiting the Eldon Mustangs on Homecoming Night. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FGnWHy5GQI — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 2, 2015







Senior QB Jordan Hair's mom, Sheila, told me it's indescribable to watch her son play on senior night. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Nav1k6I56U — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) October 2, 2015







Two bands, one field. Both Westran and Salisbury are set to preform during pre game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/u3t5nl0xAE — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) October 2, 2015

Warmups underway as Tipton (2-4) gets set to play host to Cole Camp (4-2). Kickoff minutes away. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bdCpq0LN6C — Matt Weller (@mweller9) October 2, 2015







Eldon Class of 1970 Football team honored before game. This was the last undefeated Mustangs team. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cwWY0839Zp — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) October 2, 2015







We're 30 minutes away from kickoff at Hickman HS. It's homecoming tonight for the Kewpies @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6SaXT8weSq — Justin Cowan (@J_R_Cowan) October 2, 2015

Mums for moms at Slater High School with kickoff 20 minutes away. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qL73CTP1Cs — James Stanley (@James_Stanley97) October 2, 2015







The Fulton band is marching their way to the field @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mkPmTPu1PQ — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) October 2, 2015







Fulton marching band takes to the sidelines. It's homecoming versus Boonville tonight. @komusports https://t.co/v3j2zjxI80 — Luke D Slabaugh (@lukeslabaugh) October 2, 2015

The future of Falcons cheerleading prepping for kick off. 20 minutes until Blair Oaks vs. California @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2Jyly7o6bP — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) October 2, 2015







Fulton marching band makes its way toward football stadium @komusports https://t.co/TfplbpZYlU — Luke D Slabaugh (@lukeslabaugh) October 2, 2015







The Osage Indians pump up their traveling student section after finishing pre-game warmups. #FNF @KOMUSports https://t.co/CosHtO7xiw — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) October 2, 2015









The Slater community bring out the hot rods for the homecoming Queen candidates to ride at halftime. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ac0REGDJy7 — Cameron Redler (@CameronRedler) October 2, 2015









Versailles finishes up warm-ups as it prepares to take on Hallsville. Kickoff in thirty minutes! @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/8MXZ7HQeXd — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 2, 2015







It's Pink Week as well as homecoming here at Slater. Home team is wearing pink for the occasion. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iYyWlbAtHI — Cameron Redler (@CameronRedler) October 2, 2015







Boonville's D-Line practicing get offs as they are tasked with stopping Fulton's star RB Travis Dean @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XLtRB6l2R7 — Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) October 2, 2015

It's Week 7 of @KOMUsports #FNF! I'll be live tweeting from Hallsville as they welcome Versailles for Homecoming week pic.twitter.com/JKKdWrwz9G — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 2, 2015









Fulton Assistant Coach Joel Matthews is doing his best to fire up his team during warmups @KOMUSports https://t.co/R6b0wukiY3 — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 2, 2015









Undefeated Blair Oaks looks to stay perfect tonight on their own field. California is 4-2 on the year. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LjtCwKxLQi — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) October 2, 2015

Pregame warmups for Slater High School as the Wildcats get ready to take on the Paris Coyotes at 7 p.m. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qBySCtJfdT — James Stanley (@James_Stanley97) October 2, 2015

Offensive line getting coached up before their battle with Slater. Game starts in 45. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3uxrq0e2gy — Cameron Redler (@CameronRedler) October 2, 2015

Rockhurst and Hickman going through warmups. We're just under 45 minutes away from kickoff at Hickman HS https://t.co/1Aazqk0ECO @KOMUsports — Justin Cowan (@J_R_Cowan) October 2, 2015

It's homecoming at Hickman tonight and the festivities are less than a hour from getting underway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aTTvlzkMmt — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) October 2, 2015

The Fulton Hornets are warming up as they prepare to walk the plank against the Boonville Pirates @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UQYdyNOjPw — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) October 2, 2015

The Eldon Mustangs prepare for tonight's homecoming matchup against Osage. Kickoff scheduled at 7. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GqIIv0VABl — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) October 2, 2015

Here at Blair Oaks as the Falcons look to remain undefeated against the California Pintos. Kickoff at 7! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kehHxTk2oK — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 2, 2015

Less than an hour until kick off at Blair Oaks. The Falcons are taking on California for senior night. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JCdbjqSAPc — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) October 2, 2015

It's homecoming in Fulton as the Jackets host the Boonville Pirates. Kickoff in just under an hour @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7PIP3wS8UI — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 2, 2015

Fans are starting to pour in to get special Fulton merchandise @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/unzwpLZc7M — Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) October 2, 2015