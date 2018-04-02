FNF Live Blog Week 8: High school football photos and videos

COLUMBIA - With the regular season approaching its end, mid-Missouri high school football teams took the field again Friday night looking for the coveted late-season wins.

Week eight of Friday Night Fever featured a Game of the Week match-up between the Jefferson City Jays and the Battle Spartans. The undefeated Spartans looked to take down the 5-2 Jays for the first time in the school's short history.

Each Friday night, we ask that you tweet your game photos to @komunews or@komusports. Friday Night Fever is now on Snapchat too. Add KOMU_FNF for a recap of the action between Jefferson City and Battle (see snap code above).

All tweets below appear in reverse chronological order with the newest tweets appearing at the top.

"That is our biggest win in program history" @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uQM2LyrAEA — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 8, 2016

Who else but @YaboyJae19. He picks off Gunnar See and Battle takes over possession @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CfwjqdMlT1

— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 8, 2016

TOUCHDOWN BATTLE! Tray Taylor scores again and the Spartans lead Jeff City 40-33 with 38 seconds left @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/el4dTucE32

— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 8, 2016

FINAL: South Callaway 62, Clopton-Elsberry 30. Undefeated South Callaway clinches at least share of conference title with win. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tAQDhRG3jf — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) October 8, 2016

The Moberly seniors are able to hold on to the victory vs Boonville on an emotional senior night. FINAL: 28-25 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/k1KbF0n3C1 — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) October 8, 2016

The Spartans respond quickly with a @brevinn_tyler14 TD pass to Tray Taylor. Battle down 33-32 to Jeff City with 5 min to go @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9iGTNfm1mA — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 8, 2016

FINAL: Mexico defeats Fulton to win the Highway 54 Bowl for the fourth consecutive year @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CfNG1bXUmp — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 8, 2016

Jeff City won't let Battle come back. @iGunnarSee hits Allen Roettgen to give the Jays a 33-24 lead with 6 minutes left @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SDuBf0rl5J — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 8, 2016

Ian Shipper and the Moberly Spartans retake the lead over Boonville 28-25 with 3 minutes left in the game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aOfC3DE8aY — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) October 8, 2016

.@iGunnarSee fakes the run and then finds a wide open Dennis Barnes for the TD. Jeff City extends its lead over Battle to 27-17 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/f3Sre1GqOU — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 8, 2016

The Rock Bridge Bruins fall to the SLUH Jr. Bills 45-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LI4Eghh7Z2 — Eric Graves (@ericgraves50) October 8, 2016

Boonville takes the lead! With 4:44 left in the 4th quarter the Pirates lead 25-21 over the Moberly Spartans @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ydZ7yIxXDI — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) October 8, 2016

And the Fayette Falcons Class of 2017 finish at home on a high note with the 42-8 final over the Salisbury Panthers. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2tgG6MhjyC — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) October 8, 2016

Jeff City takes the lead! @iGunnarSee finds Dennis Barnes again, and the 2-point conversion makes it 20-17 Jays over Battle @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lSi8ejSjIS — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 8, 2016

If Mexico wins, it would mark the fourth straight win over Fulton in the Highway 54 Bowl, where Fulton leads the series 63-55 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/X8Ac1sJOEV — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 8, 2016

At the end of the third quarter Boonville has cut its deficit but still trails Moberly 21-18 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gIVszthSuE — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) October 8, 2016

At the end of the 3rd quarter, Mexico leads Fulton 32-20 in the Highway 54 Bowl. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/48uJlvMP0B — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 8, 2016

With 2:40 left in the 4th, the Fayette Falcons are still on top 42-8 on Senior Night. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/H43KRsA5th — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) October 8, 2016

Jeff City's Dennis Barnes makes a fantastic grab and picks off Battle's Brevinn Tyler @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9HRQ8vbtWS — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 8, 2016

Rock Bridge QB Marcus Manuel throws a 23 yard TD to Matt Hall with 3:43 in the third quarter. Bruins still trail SLUH 31-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NOXTU9iSe0 — Eric Graves (@ericgraves50) October 8, 2016

It's not all about the players. The sounds of the game are just as important. Congrats to the Senior Fayette Cheerleaders ?? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QdOrwDz7PU — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) October 8, 2016

Moberly honored senior Ian Shippers during the game after he tore his ACL last game. Wishing you a quick recovery @shipdawg413 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ezrPDEoaaL — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) October 8, 2016

Fulton makes it a one score game. Devin Masek finds L'Trevion Vaughn for a Hornets touchdown. Mexico leads 19-14. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QTwU7y6uoK — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 8, 2016

The Rock Bridge D lets up another touchdown with 7:55 left in the third quarter. The Bruins trail SLUH 24-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0eTSKWXUyi — Eric Graves (@ericgraves50) October 8, 2016

And Jeff City responds! @iGunnarSee finds Dennis Barnes in the corner for 6! Jays trail Battle 17-12 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Kf0Lhc6aqb — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 8, 2016

Play of the night candidate: LSW defensive back Mario Goodrich with the one-handed interception of Hickman QB Andrew Paten @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CNHFEhepXB — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 8, 2016

If Mexico defeats Fulton, it would mark Mexico's fourth straight victory in the Highway 54 Bowl. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/n7DwR25No0 — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 8, 2016

All ???? here from North Callaway as both teams prepare to get back out onto the field. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TvsOH9VJ8z — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 8, 2016

Boonville's face when down 21-12 to Moberly at half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qKsB7P6pAe — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) October 8, 2016

Even the puppies are having fun at the pink out North Callaway leads Bowling Green at the half, 22-8. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1AiC7J8MdG — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 8, 2016

The Versailles homecoming queen is Bethany Boles and the first ever princess is Kylie Viebrock @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kt6P2xzfVQ — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) October 8, 2016

Tipton intercepted in the end zone on 4th down. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7GgDvSp2fp — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) October 8, 2016

Halftime: Mexico holds a 19-7 lead over Fulton in the Highway 54 Bowl. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Tunb1JQrvu — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 8, 2016

How cute is this: two first graders served as the homecoming bearers at tonight's Versailles-Hallsville game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jUhYsteVl4 — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) October 8, 2016

At the half the Rock Bridge Bruins trail the SLUH Jr. Bills 17-0. Rock Bridge will receive the second half kick off. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Z7Ih3ax2WJ — Eric Graves (@ericgraves50) October 8, 2016

Boonville RB Keon Johnson scores the touchdown. The Pirates still trail the Moberly Spartans 21-12 with 1:44 in the second @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sU0pMZLKKx — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) October 8, 2016

Tipton calls their final timeout facing a 4th and 3. 51.9 seconds remaining @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VvStitiUqJ — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) October 8, 2016

Members of Fulton athletic programs are being honored on Senior Night @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/E48t7Jkk14 — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 8, 2016

Fulton gets on the board with its first touchdown of the night. Extra point good. Mexico leads 19-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xjRTJdAqzW — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 8, 2016

Jeff City gets on the board on this TD run from QB @iGunnarSee. Jays trail Battle 14-6 after the missed PAT @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LzVfQTU1BK — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 8, 2016

Tipton threatening. Down to the LC 30 with 1:45 remaining and two timeouts.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LV32FHoxSA — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) October 8, 2016

Blair Oaks' RB Jake Van Ronzelen coming at you on a 13-yard TD run. Falcons up 28-6 on California midway through the 2nd quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/s3AIXhGEW5 — Brendon Baker (@BrendonWBaker) October 8, 2016

SLUH scores again to go up 17-0 on Rock Bridge High School with 4:06 left in the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lPQvyQ6QyV — Eric Graves (@ericgraves50) October 8, 2016

Tipton D comes up big on 4th down forcing a turnover on downs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/eyHwgL9knY — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) October 8, 2016

This is what 22-8 sounds like! North Callaway leads Bowling Green here in the 2nd Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7oXhuOuH0l — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 8, 2016

SLUH picks off Rock Bridge High School QB Marcus Manuel in the end zone and return it all the way to Rock Bridge territory. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0KNbgYX7Tx — Eric Graves (@ericgraves50) October 8, 2016

Interception LC! Lighthouse Christian forces Tipton's second turnover of the night. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NoiPVZqVnF — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) October 8, 2016

So close yet so far...just when Versailles gets into the red zone, David Connor is intercepted by Hallsville's BJ Fisher @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/isRT6fjPRR — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) October 8, 2016

Mexico students have made the trip to Fulton to support their Bulldogs tonight @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/H3I14xYF7S — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 8, 2016

Moberly scores again in this fast paced game. The Spartans lead the Boonville Pirates 21-6 with 7:36 left in the second quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0NjmRhlbmF — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) October 8, 2016

Cameron Hohlman scores for another Mexico touchdown. Mexico 20-0 Fulton with 4:57 left in the half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MQXR0lu5lQ — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 8, 2016

Big pass play puts the Rock Bridge Bruins in the red zone early in the second quarter against the SLUH Jr. Bills. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mui0nJXpMd — Eric Graves (@ericgraves50) October 8, 2016

Tommy Phillips' mom, Billie R. Williams, talking about her son and his character. "It's been me and him against the world!" @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zSyIaVmJU4 — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) October 8, 2016

Muddy conditions can't stop Boonville's Keon Johnson from reaching the endzone. Moberly leads 14-6 at the end of the first @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0Zh3rbgEWA — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) October 8, 2016

Tipton strikes back! Dakota Pace takes it around the left side for a 5 yard touchdown. 2 pt conversion no good. 8-6 LC @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HELdndJPFg — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) October 8, 2016

A full house has filled in for the Fulton-Mexico Highway 54 Bowl @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GPXr59fKEM — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 8, 2016

The referees are using pink whistles tonight for breast cancer awareness night. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SXBXeP19XW — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) October 8, 2016

In between quarters, Versailles presented a special game ball to Kidwell Garber funeral homes for their work in the community @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FxTtki8gq6 — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) October 8, 2016

Mexico scores again to go 13-0 up on Fulton in the second quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Hz2ueyPKB3 — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 8, 2016

Celebration after another TD, this time by #32 Isaiah Estes! Fayette is on top of Salisbury 14-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cim0ScEa0x — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) October 8, 2016

Moberly touchdown! They lead Boonville 14-0 with 2:15 left in the first quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YWoHZORBs4 — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) October 8, 2016

HIGHLIGHTS: Jason Kilpak puts Hallsville into scoring position before DQ Smith punches it in. Indians up 6-0 over Versailles @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Y97tSzvDZk — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) October 8, 2016

Tipton with their first first down of the game out near midfield. End of 1 Lighthouse Christian 8 Tipton 0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0M4sWquwil — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) October 8, 2016

TD @YaboyJae19! Battle is all over Jeff City, up 14-0 in the 1st quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AEIifHtMct — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 8, 2016

LC can't capitalize on their great starting field position as their 4th down pass falls incomplete. Tipton takes over @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/50zFVzcHvs — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) October 8, 2016

Blair Oaks' QB Nolan Hair calls his own number and scores from one yard out. 6:34 left 1st quarter and the Falcons lead 12-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TSWIBarPc9 — Brendon Baker (@BrendonWBaker) October 8, 2016

SLUH punts the football and Rock Bridge High School starts their drive on their own 20 yard line. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9cSWqnZwSk — Eric Graves (@ericgraves50) October 8, 2016

The ball is loose! Tipton gives it right back to LC on their own 26. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/t2G4cyEU5l — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) October 8, 2016

Facing 3rd and 11 with the play clock winding down Tipton forced to call their first timeout. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/r8Ts4u0RiT — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) October 8, 2016

The Rock Bridge Bruins are now driving after a rushing touchdown by the SLUH Jr. Bills in the first quarter. SLUH leads 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xlYgtBBFke — Eric Graves (@ericgraves50) October 8, 2016

Moberly QB Drake Davidson punches it into the endzone for an early 7-0 lead over Boonville. Moberly then recovered the kickoff @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uzzlKC9nCb — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) October 8, 2016

Full house at Tipton High on this crisp fall evening @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LubbOLgFjq — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) October 8, 2016

Two straight three and outs for the Hallsville offense. They have been forced to funny on their first two drives @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/q5bKiRg0pK — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) October 8, 2016

Here's a look at Blair Oak's failed two point conversion attempt. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/q1K54wD3Vr — Brendon Baker (@BrendonWBaker) October 8, 2016

Senior night is off to a great start! 2 point conversion is good by senior Tommy Phillips who also ran it in for a TD! 8-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XMZNREOoFT — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) October 8, 2016

The game of the week starts off with a bang! 86 yard TD run from Battle QB @brevinn_tyler14. Spartans lead Jeff City 6-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/it3FcYWKD0 — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 8, 2016

SLUH goes for it on fourth down deep in their own territory and gets the first down. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/q0uNgXOwsa — Eric Graves (@ericgraves50) October 8, 2016

The boys of fall have taken the field and kickoff is seconds away as Moberly hosts Boonville @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/colDN3DUHl — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) October 8, 2016

Touchdown Lighthouse Christian! Bryant Taylor with the QB keeper on 1st and goal from the 5 and the Chargers lead Tipton 8-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/L0Zi9Dgi7L — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) October 8, 2016

On their homecoming, the Versailles Tigers take the field against the Hallsville Indians. Hallsville to receive the kickoff @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TheYplREcY — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) October 8, 2016

Mexico currently holds the trophy after beating Fulton in last year's matchup @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HDSR3tUQO8 — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 8, 2016

Blair Oaks wins the coin toss and elects to defer possession to the second half. California will start with the ball. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZtZg5mBkyj — Brendon Baker (@BrendonWBaker) October 8, 2016

And we have football here at Tipton High School!@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Tn9RzsXyVs — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) October 8, 2016

The winner of tonight's game takes home the Highway 54 Bowl trophy, symbolizing 95 year rivalry between Fulton and Mexico. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/grhsuVtCFr — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 8, 2016

Eldon vs Osage about to kick off here in Osage Beach @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TfMzZ64l9c — Anthony Romano (@ARomanoMU) October 8, 2016

Lighthouse Christian wins the toss and elects to receive. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aUt8JZWx8r — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) October 8, 2016

As the Versailles starters take the field, senior Devin Radcliff made a "hard hitting" entrance @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bauXU55ans

— Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) October 8, 2016

Cheerleaders eagerly awaiting this match-up between North Callaway and Bowling Green. Game has started. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/W38HLOlBOY — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 8, 2016

The introduction of the California starting lineup is underway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Z4wMEc7eln — Brendon Baker (@BrendonWBaker) October 7, 2016

The fans are ready at Tipton High School as the Tipton Cardinals take on the Lighthouse Christian Chargers. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iuwOsWsCar — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) October 7, 2016

It's a chilly one here for the Fayette-Salisbury matchup. The Fayette Cheerleaders are getting the crowd warmed up for kickoff! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MmjlWeRt3n — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) October 7, 2016

North Callaway's student section here to support their team and a cause. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/23g8fBWHxA

— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 7, 2016

Fulton is 4-3 after a nail biting 22-20 win over Boonville last week @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mh42ANSzk4 — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 7, 2016

A straw pinto greets the fans as they come through the gates at California High School. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/W03lyCFFZS — Brendon Baker (@BrendonWBaker) October 7, 2016

The Boonville Pirates visit the Moberly Spartans on senior night. Kickoff in 8 minutes @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VSePguDuQU — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) October 7, 2016

Tonight is Senior Night for the Fayette Falcons. Congratulations to all the senior football players! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2QpU48oEkL — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) October 7, 2016

For North Callaway's game tonight, fans have written the names of cancer survivors on pink balloons. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cezy4HExtM — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 7, 2016

Mexico is 5-2 coming off a 25-6 win over Kirksville last week. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/DghupRkVNl — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 7, 2016

Fulton is honoring players and cheerleaders during tonight's Senior Night celebrations @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5UlgAc7MMC — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 7, 2016

From Fulton, Missouri it's the Bulldogs of Mexico visiting the Fulton Hornets. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wQQYfro60M — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 7, 2016

Pink out tonight here at North Callaway, and this tough guy is certainly rocking the pink. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zljFrnNB41 — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 7, 2016

30 minutes until kickoff here in Fayette. The Fayette Falcons will be taking on the Salisbury Panthers. ??@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3c5CHbscbz — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) October 7, 2016