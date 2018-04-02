FNF Live Blog Week 8: High school football photos and videos

1 year 5 months 3 weeks ago Friday, October 07 2016 Oct 7, 2016 Friday, October 07, 2016 6:53:00 PM CDT October 07, 2016 in Continuous News
By: Taylor Stevens and Lauren Petterson, KOMU 8 Digital Producers
COLUMBIA - With the regular season approaching its end, mid-Missouri high school football teams took the field again Friday night looking for the coveted late-season wins. 

Week eight of Friday Night Fever featured a Game of the Week match-up between the Jefferson City Jays and the Battle Spartans. The undefeated Spartans looked to take down the 5-2 Jays for the first time in the school's short history.

All tweets below appear in reverse chronological order with the newest tweets appearing at the top.

Who else but @YaboyJae19. He picks off Gunnar See and Battle takes over possession @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CfwjqdMlT1

— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 8, 2016

TOUCHDOWN BATTLE! Tray Taylor scores again and the Spartans lead Jeff City 40-33 with 38 seconds left @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/el4dTucE32

— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 8, 2016

