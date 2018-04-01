FNF Owensville 2013

4 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Monday, July 15 2013 Jul 15, 2013 Monday, July 15, 2013 8:04:00 AM CDT July 15, 2013 in FNF Schools
Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 30 St. Francis Borgia Home Loss 6 - 26
9 / 6 Blair Oaks Away Loss 13 - 55
9 / 13 Salem Home Loss 13 - 30
9 / 20 St. James Away Loss 6 - 15
9 / 27 Hermann Away Loss 21 - 66
10 / 4 Pacific Home Win 17 - 14
10 / 11 Union Away Loss 14 - 49
10 / 18 Sullivan Home Loss 0 - 42
10 / 25 St. Clair Home Loss 21 - 34
11 / 1 Soldan International Studies Away Loss 9 - 60

 

For more of the Pigskin Preview, you can visit http://www.midmopigskin.com

