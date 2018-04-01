FNF Salisbury 2015
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 21
|Scotland County
|Away
|Loss
|39 - 14
|8 / 28
|Hallsville
|Home
|Loss
|0 - 37
|9 / 4
|Schuyler County
|Home
|Win
|14 - 6
|9 / 11
|Carrolton
|Away
|Loss
|30 - 7
|9 / 18
|Marceline
|Away
|Loss
|44 - 0
|9 / 25
|Slater
|Home
|Win
|62 - 6
|10 / 2
|Westran
|Away
|Win
|7 - 21
|10 / 9
|Fayette
|Away
|Loss
|35 - 7
|10 / 16
|Paris
|Home
|Loss
|7 - 40
|10 / 23
|Fayette
|Away
|Loss
|48 - 18
