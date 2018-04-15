FNF School of the Osage 2015

2 years 9 months 6 days ago Thursday, July 09 2015 Jul 9, 2015 Thursday, July 09, 2015 3:11:00 PM CDT July 09, 2015 in FNF Schools
Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 21 Fulton Away Loss 33 - 21
8 / 28 Moberly Home Win 14 - 0
9 / 4 Warsaw Away Win 13 - 42
9 / 11 Southern Boone County Away Loss 37 - 22
9 / 18 Versailles Away Win 6 - 42
9 / 25 Blair Oaks Home Loss 22 - 51
10 / 2 Eldon Away Loss 52 - 49
10 / 9 California Home Loss 21 - 41
10 / 16 Hallsville Home Win 21 - 6
10 / 23 Springfield Catholic Home Win 35 - 0

 

