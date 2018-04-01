FNF Slater 2013

Monday, July 15 2013
Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 30 Santa Fe Home Loss 63 - 78
9 / 6 Windsor Away Loss 32 - 42
9 / 13 Milan Home Loss 7 - 38
9 / 20 Sacred Heart Away Loss 7 - 54
9 / 27 Fayette Home Loss 20 - 27
10 / 4 Salisbury Away Loss 6 - 42
10 / 11 Paris Home Loss 13 - 44
10 / 18 Westran Away Loss 13 - 56
10 / 25 Marceline Away Loss 0 - 47
11 / 1 Milan Away Loss 12 - 63

 

For more of the Pigskin Preview, you can visit http://www.midmopigskin.com

