FNF Van Far 2014

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score 8 / 22 North Shelby Home Win 46 - 0 8 / 29 Missouri Military Academy Home Win 22 - 6 9 / 5 Mark Twain Home Loss 0 - 50 9 / 12 South Callaway Away Loss 14 - 82 9 / 19 Montgomery County Home Win 46 - 35 9 / 26 Bowling Green Home Loss 0 - 56 10 / 3 Wright City Home Win 24 - 18 10 / 10 Clopton/Elsberry Away Loss 12 - 14 10 / 17 North Callaway Home Loss 30 - 40 10 / 24 Clopton/Elsberry Away Win 26 - 24 10 / 31 Bowling Green Away Loss 20 - 71

Van-Far High School is coming off a difficult 1-9 season that was marred by injuries to a number of key players. It has been a long rebuilding process for Head Coach Blake Logan, but he is optimistic as he looks ahead at this roster.



"We were plagued by injuries and small numbers forced us to thrust a lot of freshman in early and often in 2013," Coach Logan said. "We fought hard but came up short in many games based on lack of experience at many key positions on both sides of the ball. Many of these kids will be much more prepared than many their age entering this year." To look on the bright side of things, the Indians underclassman gained valuable experience last season that will help them going forward. Senior quarterback Lucas Robinson (5-11, 185) is back for his final season at the school, and he certainly wants to make it a memorable one. He has worked hard this off-season and should be better in 2014. Coach Logan is counting on Robinson to be a leader on and off the field for the Indians. Many observers of the team say his ceiling is high and they certainly hope he is able to hit it in 2014.



Conner Albrecht (5-11, 195) starred for the Indians at tight end last season and he's also back for his senior season. However, Albrecht will see lots of time at running back in 2014. He is one of the stronger players on the team and will certainly be a force in the redzone. Sharrod Connor (5-9, 160), a talented sophomore, will play both running back and wide receiver. He was an All-District punt returner and kick returner in 2013 after returning three kicks for touchdowns. He has the opportunity to develop into one of the better players in the conference and surely he is one of the reasons Coach Logan is excited about the future at Van-Far. Junior Nick Barnes (6-1, 155) and freshman Parker Wallace are also expected to see some time at wide receiver. Look for them to make an impact on this year's offense. Up front, the offensive line is led by underclassmen who already have significant playing experience in junior Anthony Fairchild (6-2, 185), and sophomores Cameron Barse (5-10, 180) and Adam Hombs (5-11, 180). They played in 2013 and that time is an investment for the program moving forward. Look for sophomore Joseph Clithero (5-10, 165) to see some time at wide receiver.



"Our offense is strong at many positions, including a senior quarterback who has yet to hit his potential," Coach Logan said.



Like a lot of high school teams, Van- Far has quite a few two-way players. The defense is led by an All-District linebacker from 2013, senior Conner Albrecht. He is able to get after the quarterback, stuff the run game and even help out in pass coverage. His senior year should be his best one yet. Lucas Robinson, Joseph Clithero and junior Jamie Householder will also see time at linebacker. Freshman Jacob Garner (5-10) is hoping for some playing time as well. Coach Logan gave him a nice compliment, calling him a "hard-worker."



When he's not shifting up to linebacker, Jamie Householder will play strong safety, where he starred and led the team in tackles last season. He was deservedly named to the All- District team after the season. Sharrod Connor, Nick Barnes and Wyatt McDowell are also expected to start in the defensive backfield. Parker Wallace, a freshman, will see a lot of game action even early in the season. Up front, the Indians offensive line will be anchored by junior Anthony Fairchild and sophomore Cameron Barse, both of whom started in 2013. Look for sophomore Andrew Snodgrass (5- 10) to start on the defensive line, too. Coach Logan calls him a "strong kid who will adjust to the varsity game.



"Our overall team speed on defense should be a strength with pursuing the ball from sideline to sideline," Coach Logan said. "Senior linebacker Conner Albrecht has put in lots of work in the off-season, along with sophomore LB Joseph Clithero and free safety Sharrod Connor."



Coach Logan seems optimistic heading into the 2014 campaign. "We will be more physically prepared than last season and that should translate to more on-field success," he said. "Losing only three kids to graduation will mean that many kids are returning with valuable experience."



Pigskin's Pick: 4-5



