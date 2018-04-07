FNF Week 10: High school football photos and videos

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri high school football teams are kicking off the final week of Friday Night Fever. In our FNF Game of the Week, Helias and Liberty are both looking to make it to another playoff round. Helias has three losses and four wins for the season. Liberty is coming to Jefferson City with a similar record; it has four losses and five wins this season. Last week Helias lost to De Smet, 31-38.

Be sure to tweet your game photos to @komunews or @komusports. This live blog will feature photos and videos from games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

Jeff City's Devin Roberson rushes for the 6 yard touchdown with 2:35 left in the 4th quarter. Blue Springs up 45-26. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AZMiHxqk7Z — Pate McCuien (@PateMcCuien18) October 21, 2017

FINAL: Mexico 52, Christian 28



The Bulldogs dance their way into the next round against SoBoCo. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NlFUCEr2Ri — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) October 21, 2017

Belton is now leading Hickman 28-14, 4:22 left in the game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/guusfaWKk1 — Jack Lee (@jzlee193) October 21, 2017

Moberly takes this tightly contested game 21-12 thanks to a late #Pick6! Last attempt of catching the XP...missed. 1-5 on year. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/b5nUb4Dz78 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) October 21, 2017

At the end of Q3, Christian leads Mexico, 28-24. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cnMmkvB6AT — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) October 21, 2017

??SOUND THE SIRENS??



Bradley Berry takes it to the house, as N. Callaway keeps pouring it on Mont. County... it’s now 54-7 in Q3. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5Xy5F1Wbq8 — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) October 21, 2017

N. Callaway LB #13 Jordan Delashmutt comes up w/ the nice INT as the struggles continue for Mont. County, who trail 48-7 in Q3. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6ZqeYP2Fjn — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) October 21, 2017

#40 Trey Owens with the 7 yard TD. PAT is good, Centralia laying it on Van-Far, 31-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cneu9O7Xo8 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) October 21, 2017

North Callaway [8-1] takes the field for the second half. They lead Montgomery County [4-5] by a score of 48-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WNkgWRmcnD — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) October 21, 2017

Holman is at it again, this time on a 3-yard run at the end of the first half. Mexico and Christian head into the locker room tied, 21-21. pic.twitter.com/VAm4icwHBY — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) October 21, 2017

#44 comes up w/another big play! Wait..this time for Kirksville! LB Tanner Lain w/the #scoopandscore

6-7 Moberly w/missed PAT. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3cFM0yG2nh — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) October 21, 2017

Belton begins to take the lead but Hickman comes back, the score is now tied 14 all. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2BVAVbWHIv — Jack Lee (@jzlee193) October 21, 2017

Another Fumble! Jeff City gets it back after 2 Blue Springs plays! Still 15-0 Blue Springs here. At the end of the first! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/K8MW1QfYhC — Pate McCuien (@PateMcCuien18) October 21, 2017

Exciting interception, touchdown and point after attempt by Hickman, Kewpies lead 7-0 over Belton @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NB8Dq8Cck5 — Jack Lee (@jzlee193) October 21, 2017

Hermann fans look on as the Bearcats knot it up vs. Hallsville 14-14 late in the 2nd Quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UI2R6uSrvL — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 21, 2017

At the end of Q1, Christian leads Mexico, 14-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8tcAMVj9C2 — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) October 21, 2017

After Christian takes a 14-7 lead, one of the Mexico coaches has some choice words for his defense.



Cover your ears, kids. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/DX9wF94smf — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) October 21, 2017

The Hermann Bearcats thought they recovered a muffed punt here and tied the score,but a Fair Catch Interference call negates it @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5fsMGPVrSj — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 21, 2017

My personal pylon cam as #44 Chance Richards gets things started tonight with a 8 yard run. 7-0 Moberly 8:30, Q2. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/y4wN9dlgtm — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) October 21, 2017

Christian responds right back w/ a 17-yard pass from Brady Tolle to WR #23 Kalin Black. Mexico and Christian tied 7-7 in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RXcmAXGSoI — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) October 21, 2017

Huge run by Senior RB Tanner Unger ties the score at 7 a piece for Hermann! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/14WPHtwynF — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 21, 2017

A 55 yard BOMB of a punt by Kirksville pins Moberly at their own 8 yard line..Upset brewing here at Moberly? 0-0, Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BQDUJI1FgG — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) October 21, 2017

Trevor Twehous to Marcus Manuel to TD number 3 for Rock Bridge. Bruins lead 20-0 w/ 5:55 in Q1 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bvKmKldkYc — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) October 21, 2017

Mexico strikes first! QB #42 Jonathon Grubb takes it from 12 yards to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead over Christian. 4:56 Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7qXMwmNQXy — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) October 21, 2017

Not a good start for Mexico, as the pitch backwards results in a fumble recovery for Christian. Still 0-0 w/ 7:07 left in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Idqi8U8au7 — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) October 21, 2017

After an early fumble recovery brought to the house, the Hallsville Indians have a 7-0 lead over Hermann. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bFjNbnsTB7 — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 21, 2017

“This sledgehammer represents hard work, dedication to football in practice and in games” Moberly’s version of a “game ball” @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AMVggEkV6B — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) October 21, 2017

Getting set for the 4 & 5 seed Missouri HS playoff matchup between Hallsville and Hermann! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sgPTnun5Wj — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 20, 2017

Fulton wins the toss and will receive. Hornets vs SOBOCO is ready to go! Grab your seat @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jCS8GUXRUr — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 20, 2017

Remember last time I was at Moberly? Contrary to popular belief, pickle juice is not the drink of choice tonight.. #smh @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mlpF1u3wuj — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) October 20, 2017

Will Mexico exact revenge on Christian after last year’s stunning playoff loss? Kickoff just minutes away! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yb4vxHUye6 — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) October 20, 2017

SOBOCO coming out with American flags in support of standing for the anthem. Kickoff in five minutes between the Eagles & Fulton @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9bH9CkKV8Q — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 20, 2017

Hickman practicing field goals before tonight's first round playoff game against Belton. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yN7Bmiaj6p — Jack Lee (@jzlee193) October 20, 2017

I'm at Peve Stadium in Blue Springs as the Wildcats take on the Jefferson City Jays! Stay tuned for more! Its playoff time! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EIhbva7FN2 — Pate McCuien (@PateMcCuien18) October 20, 2017

Mexico lost, 21-20, to Moberly last week, despite a third straight 100+ yard rushing performance from QB #42 Jonathon Grubb. @komusports pic.twitter.com/bGBKdmZ2I4 — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) October 20, 2017

This year, Christian [2-7] and Mexico [6-3] face off again. Oddly enough, the 2-7 team may have the target on their backs... @komusports pic.twitter.com/lPv6dMR2h8 — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) October 20, 2017

30 minutes till kickoff here @ Moberly & a rainbow is cast upon Dr. Larry K. Noel Spartan Stadium..could this be a sign?? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/n0sbsycva4 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) October 20, 2017

Here at Blair Oaks as the Falcons get ready to take on MMA in the first round of the district playoffs @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/c0zramAHxu — Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) October 20, 2017

The last time Christian and Mexico met?



Well... just last year, in this very same first round playoff game. @komusports pic.twitter.com/kt3yN7I1z6 — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) October 20, 2017

Playoffs are a magical time. Here's the double rainbow for proof. Kickoff from Ashland for SOBOCO vs Fulton in 45 minutes @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9O3wnajKgh — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 20, 2017

All of the colors of the peacock on display for KOMU’s FNF Game of the Week at Helias! ?? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rwO2AHoZak — Anthony Romano (@ARomanoMU) October 20, 2017