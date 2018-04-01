FNF week 2: High school football scores

7 months 6 days 4 minutes ago Friday, August 25 2017 Aug 25, 2017 Friday, August 25, 2017 5:01:00 PM CDT August 25, 2017 in Friday Night Fever
By: KOMU Digital Staff

COLUMBIA - Below of scores from the first week of the high school football season. Final scores will be in bold.

Rock Bridge 45

DeSmet 24

Holt 26

Battle 54

Hickman 21

Webster 32

Jefferson City 7

Kirkwood 35

Pleasant Hill 17

Moberly 14

California 14

Mexico 28

Helias 0

Southwest Academy 0

West Plains 25

Camdenton 24

Smith-Cotton 62

Marshall 28

Kickapoo 29

Rolla 36

Lebanon 35

Waynesville 28

Seneca 27

Osage 7

Boonville 23

Holden 19

Wright City 28

So. Boone 31

Fulton 47

Versailles 23

Owensville 69

Eldon 72

Tipton 0

North Callaway 47

Clark County 14

Centralia 42

Oak Grove 7

Blair Oaks 46

Salisbury 0

Paris 13

Milan 7

South Callaway 54

Macon 28

Monroe City 42

Knox County 0

Marceline 61

Tolton 2

Lutheran 22

Hallsville 41

Mark Twain 6

Harrisburg 20

Schuyler County 24

Hermann 42

Cuba 28

Winfield 28

Mont. County 16

Highland 6

Brookfield 36

MMA 0

Clopton 36

