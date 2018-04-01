FNF week 2: High school football scores
COLUMBIA - Below of scores from the first week of the high school football season. Final scores will be in bold.
Rock Bridge 45
DeSmet 24
Holt 26
Battle 54
Hickman 21
Webster 32
Kirkwood 35
Pleasant Hill 17
Moberly 14
California 14
Mexico 28
Helias 0
Southwest Academy 0
West Plains 25
Camdenton 24
Smith-Cotton 62
Marshall 28
Kickapoo 29
Rolla 36
Lebanon 35
Waynesville 28
Seneca 27
Osage 7
Boonville 23
Holden 19
Wright City 28
So. Boone 31
Fulton 47
Versailles 23
Owensville 69
Eldon 72
Tipton 0
Clark County 14
Centralia 42
Oak Grove 7
Blair Oaks 46
Paris 13
Milan 7
Macon 28
Monroe City 42
Knox County 0
Marceline 61
Tolton 2
Lutheran 22
Hallsville 41
Mark Twain 6
Harrisburg 20
Schuyler County 24
Hermann 42
Cuba 28
Winfield 28
Mont. County 16
Highland 6
Brookfield 36
MMA 0
Clopton 36
