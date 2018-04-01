FNF week 3: High school football scores

6 months 4 weeks 1 day ago Friday, September 01 2017 Sep 1, 2017 Friday, September 01, 2017 7:36:00 PM CDT September 01, 2017 in Friday Night Fever
By: Micaela Dea, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Below of scores from the first week of the high school football season. Final scores will be in bold.

Battle 0

Rock Bridge 9

Jefferson City 28

Hickman 9

Blair Oaks 34

Versailles 14

Warsaw 8

California 12

Hannibal 26

Boonville 6

SOBOCO 7

Eldon 22

Tolton 21

Fulton 14

Hallsville 6

Osage 31

Salisbury 12

Harrisburg 34

Althoff 21

Helias 15

Marceline 21

Brookfield 0

Marshall 14

Mexico 55

Van-Far 13

Montgomery Co. 6

Wright City 6

S. Callaway 48

St. James 40

Hermann 8

Camdenton 28

Lebanon 20

Centralia 55

Louisiana 6

Owensville 61

Cuba 20

Fayette 56

Schuyler Co. 6

Moberly 21

Kirksville 0

Macon 20

Clark Co. 22

N. Callaway 49

Mark Twain 0

MMA 0

Brentwood 45

Paris 8

Scotland Co. 35

Rolla 52

Parkview 33

Smith-Cotton 34

Warrensburg 12

Waynesville 34

Hillcrest 42

Westran 21

Knox County 20

