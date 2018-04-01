FNF week 4: High school football scores
COLUMBIA - Below of scores from the first week of the high school football season. Final scores will be in bold.
|
Fulton 0
Moberly 35
|
Rock Bridge 21
Lee's Summit 27
|
Battle 32
Vianney 52
|
Hickman 7
Helias 49
|
Eldon 12
|
Har-Ber 38
|
Hallsville 28
S. Boone 24
|
Tolton 17
Boonville 27
|
Harrisburg 15
Westran 57
|
Osage 38
Warsaw 0
|
Slater 36
MMA 36
|
S. Callaway 29
N.Callaway 33
|
Carrolton 41
|
Bowling Green 43
Van-Far 38
|
Pleasant Hill 14
Smith-Cotton 35
|
Kickapoo 7
Camdenton 35
|
Knob Noster 28
Tipton 26
|
Mo. County 49
Clopton Elsbury 34
|
Park View 43
Waynesville 36
|
Cuba 32
Cole Camp 26
|
Sacred Heart 62
Norborne/Hardin 14
|
Mexico 28
Hannibal 14
|
Hermann 0
Cleveland ROTC 0
|
Kirksville 38
Marshall 0
|
Macon 50
Highland 6
|
Owensville 32
St. James 46
|
Knox County 0
Paris 0
|
Rolla 21
Joplin 26
|
Fayette 12
Marceline 48
|
Versailles 13
