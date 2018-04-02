FNF Week 4: Scores and highlights
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from high school football games around mid-Missouri, updated in as close to real time as possible. Final scores will be highlighted in bold. Be sure to tune in to KOMU 8 News at 10 for game highlights.
Check out our week 4 live blog for photos, tweets and videos.
|
Blair Oaks 42
Eldon 7
|
Boonville 35
Tolton 27
|
California 10
Versailles 14
|
Vianney 52
Battle 55
|
Helias 52
Hickman 14
|
Lee's Summit 36
Rock Bridge 0
|
Hannibal 20
Mexico 19
|
Moberly 33
Fulton 22
|
Southern Boone Co. 41
Hallsville 0
|
Westran 55
Harrisburg 14
|
MMA 41
Slater 16
|
N. Callaway 14
S. Callaway 36
|
Warsaw 6
Osage 42
|
Bowling Green 18
Van-Far 6
|
Centralia 20
Brookfield 0
|
Camdenton 0
Kickapoo 28
|
Cole Camp 0
(Postponed to Mon.)
Cuba 0
|
Waynesville 0
(Postponed to Sat.)
Parkview 0
|
Jefferson City 14
Har-Ber (AR) 54
|
Marshall 20
Kirksville 42
|
Wright City 14
Mark Twain 57
|
St. James 0
(Postponed to Sat.)
Owensville 13
|
Paris 0
Knox Co. 48
|
Smith-Cotton 24
Pleasant Hill 25
|
Tipton 8
Knob Noster 9
|
Joplin 28
Rolla 12
|
Clopton 50
Montgomery Co. 14
|
Highland 18
Macon 49
|
Cleveland NJROTC 12
Hermann 37
|
Salisbury 7
Carrollton 14
|
Sacred Heart 58
Norborne/Hardin-Central 30
|
Marceline
(Postponed to Sat.)
Fayette
