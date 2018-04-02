FNF week 5: High school football scores
COLUMBIA - Below of scores from the first week of the high school football season. Final scores will be in bold.
|
Rock Bridge 41
Hickman 9
|
Blair Oaks 18
|
Carnahan 8
|
Helias 7
Battle 40
|
SLUH 38
|
Boonville 24
Mexico 21
|
Macon 14
Moberly 28
|
S. Callaway 56
Mo. County 21
|
Osage 51
SOBOCO 55
|
Eldon 55
|
Versailles 21
Warsaw 28
|
Fayette 38
|
Fulton 28
Marshall 15
|
Louisiana 21
Brookfield 49
|
Camdenton 70
Parkview 34
|
South Shelby 14
|
N. Callaway 73
Clopton-Elsberry 8
|
Sherwood 0
|
Harrisburg 18
Knox Co. 32
|
Paris 0
Marceline 48
|
Rolla 0
|
Eldorado 51
Slater 6
|
Owensville 42
Hermann 12
|
Smith-Cotton 10
Nevada 0
|
MMA 12
Principia 48
|
Salisbury 14
Scotland Co. 33
|
Van-Far 16
Wright City 49
|
N. Andrew 0
Loading ...