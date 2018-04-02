FNF week 5: High school football scores

6 months 2 weeks 3 days ago Thursday, September 14 2017 Sep 14, 2017 Thursday, September 14, 2017 4:54:00 PM CDT September 14, 2017 in Friday Night Fever
By: Micaela Dea, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Below of scores from the first week of the high school football season. Final scores will be in bold.

Rock Bridge 41

Hickman 9

Blair Oaks 18

Hallsville 6

Carnahan 8

Tolton 25

Helias 7

Battle 40

SLUH 38

Jefferson City 20

Boonville 24

Mexico 21

Macon 14

Moberly 28

S. Callaway 56

Mo. County 21

Osage 51

SOBOCO 55

California 14

Eldon 55

Versailles 21

Warsaw 28

Westran 29

Fayette 38

Fulton 28

Marshall 15

Louisiana 21

Brookfield 49

Camdenton 70

Parkview 34

Centralia 49

South Shelby 14

N. Callaway 73

Clopton-Elsberry 8

Cole Camp 0

Sherwood 0

Harrisburg 18

Knox Co. 32

Paris 0

Marceline 48

Waynesville 0

Rolla 0

Eldorado 51

Slater 6

Owensville 42

Hermann 12

Smith-Cotton 10

Nevada 0

MMA 12

Principia 48

Salisbury 14

Scotland Co. 33

Van-Far 16

Wright City 49

N. Andrew 0

Sacred Heart 0

