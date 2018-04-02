FNF Week 5: Scores and highlights
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from high school football games around mid-Missouri, updated in as close to real time as possible. Final scores will be highlighted in bold. Be sure to tune in to KOMU 8 News at 10 for game highlights.
Check out our week 5 live blog for photos, tweets and videos.
|
Hickman 21
Rock Bridge 48
|
Jefferson City 26
SLUH 0
|
Mexico 28
Boonville 7
|
Fulton 26
Marshall 14
|
Southern Boone Co. 17
Osage 32
|
Eldon 15
California 8
|
Hallsville 20
Blair Oaks 61
|
Nevada 14
Smith-Cotton 31
|
Rolla 0
(Postponed to Sat.)
Waynesville 0
|
Moberly 14
Macon 20
|
Tolton 12
Carnahan 14
|
Parkview 8
Camdenton 48
|
Hermann 44
Owensville 45
|
Wright City 30
Van-Far 24
|
South Shelby 0
Centralia 45
|
Warsaw 14
Versailles 35
|
Fayette 28
Westran 14
|
Montgomery Co. 6
S. Callaway 26
|
Clopton-Elsberry 6
N. Callaway 20
|
Knox Co. 46
Harrisburg 0
|
Marceline 33
Paris 0
|
Brookfield 58
Louisiana 0
|
Sherwood 0
(Postponed to Sat.)
Cole Camp 0
|
Scotland Co. 42
Salisbury 6
|
Slater 0
El Dorado Springs 76
|
Sacred Heart 12
North Andrew 70
|
Principia 13
MMA 14
|
Liberal 0
(Sat. 2p.m.)
Tipton 0
|
Battle 0
(Sat. 7p.m.)
Helias 0
