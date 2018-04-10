FNF Week 8: Scores

1 year 6 months 1 day ago Friday, October 07 2016 Oct 7, 2016 Friday, October 07, 2016 10:04:00 PM CDT October 07, 2016 in Friday Night Fever
By: Taylor Stevens and Jason Boatright, KOMU 8 Digital Producers
COLUMBIA — Below are scores from high school football games around mid-Missouri, updated in as close to real time as possible. Final scores will be highlighted in bold. Be sure to tune in to KOMU 8 News at 10 for game highlights. 

Jefferson City 33

Battle 40

Lee's Summit West 49

Hickman 6

Rock Bridge 7

SLUH 45

Mexico 40

Fulton 20

Boonville 25

Moberly 28

Eldon 6

Osage 32

Smith-Cotton 17

St. Pius X 42

Southern Boone Co. 49

Warsaw 21

Centralia 28

Monroe City 12

Joplin 19

Camdenton 34

Owensville 29

Sullivan 26

Glendale 58

Waynesville 7

Hillcrest 48

Rolla 34

Montgomery City 16

Wright City 38

Mark Twain 42

Van-Far 9

Kirksville 7

Helias 44

Blair Oaks 52

California 12

Hallsville 6

Versailles 0

Bowling Green 14 

North Callaway 50

Clopton 30

South Callaway 62

Salisbury 8

Fayette 42

Lighthouse Christian 37

Tipton 12

Tolton 43

Cuba 8

Harrisburg 8

Scotland County 38

Palmyra 19

Brookfield 13

Pacific 26

Hermann 62

Westran 14

Marceline 54

Hannibal 56

Marshall 22

Paris 22

Schuyler Co. 24

Macon 75

Louisiana 0

Windsor 48

Slater 8

Chilhowee-Leeton 6

Sacred Heart 72

MMA 63

Wentworth Military Academy 0

      

